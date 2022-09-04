9 Ways to Live a Happier, Healthier, and Possibly Longer Life

If you spend any time online or watching infomercials, you might think there’s a single secret to health, happiness, and well-being. It would be nice if it were that easy, but in the real world, there is no magic pill, potion, or gadget that can guarantee you a long, happy, and healthy life.

That’s the bad news, but there is good news as well. In the end, living healthy and being happy is not magic — it’s just common sense. Here are nine easy ways to live a happier, healthier, and possibly even longer life.

Avoid tobacco. If there is one thing you can do to improve your health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, it’s to avoid tobacco in all its forms. If you smoke now, stop. If you never started, good for you — and your health. Engage in sound sleep hygiene. It is hard to feel good when you are exhausted, and getting a good night’s sleep is vital for your well-being. Setting up a cozy sleeping nest and engaging in sound sleep hygiene is one of the best ways to feel better and live healthier. Take prevention seriously. The only thing better than getting well is never getting sick in the first place. Taking prevention seriously is essential for a happy and healthy life, so talk to your doctor about age-related screenings, recommended vaccinations, and other preventative measures. Stop holding grudges. When you hold a grudge, you hurt yourself more than the person your anger is aimed at. Whether you were wrong or right, letting go of those old grudges will be good for your mental health and emotional well-being. Practice mindfulness. Paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, and without judgment can help reduce stress. It can help with a range of physical and mental health conditions including anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

Get moving. Regular exercise is good for your body and your waistline, but it can also be good for your mind and your mental well-being. You do not have to run a marathon — a few sessions of moderate exercise a few times a week should do the trick, though the more the better. Forge healthy relationships. Loneliness and isolation can be terrible for your mental health and well-being, and there is even some evidence that being alone too much could be bad for your physical health as well. Forging healthy relationships is a great way to stay active and engaged no matter what your age. Eat a healthy diet. Proper nutrition is a cornerstone to happiness and health, so strive for the best diet you can find. That does not mean depriving yourself of a treat now and then, but eating well will be good for your body and your mind. Stay hydrated. Water is vital to human life, and staying hydrated is essential for your good health. Drinking pure clear water is an important part of staying well, so fill up your bottle and take it with you.

There is no one secret to staying well and living a healthy life, but a few best practices will make the job a lot easier. The nine tips listed above can help you live happier, healthier, and possibly even longer.