A Cosmic Accident Just Exposed the Hidden Chemistry of Giant Planets

A strange cosmic object nicknamed “The Accident” has given scientists their first glimpse of a rare silicon-based molecule long expected in the atmospheres of Jupiter, Saturn, and other giant planets.

This faint, ancient brown dwarf — too small to be a star, too big to be a planet — was so unusual that only the James Webb Space Telescope could unravel its chemistry. Against the odds, astronomers detected silane, a molecule that had eluded every other search.

The Search For Missing Silicon

Why has silicon, one of the most abundant elements in the universe, been so difficult to detect in the atmospheres of Jupiter, Saturn, and similar gas planets orbiting distant stars? A recent study drawing on data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope offers a new clue. The research centers on a strange object spotted by chance in 2020 and nicknamed “The Accident.”

The findings were reported on September 4 in the journal Nature.

The Accident Defies Expectations

The Accident is what astronomers call a brown dwarf, a sphere of gas too small to ignite as a star yet too large to be considered a planet. Even within this unusual category, it stands out. Its atmosphere shows an odd mix of traits, some typically found in young brown dwarfs and others usually associated with much older ones.

Because of this confusing blend, it evaded standard detection techniques until about five years ago, when a volunteer discovered it while combing through NASA data as part of Backyard Worlds: Planet 9. This citizen science project allows participants worldwide to search for hidden objects using images from NASA’s retired NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer), which was operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Webb Telescope Spots The Unexpected

The Accident is so faint and odd that researchers needed NASA’s most powerful space observatory, Webb, to study its atmosphere. Among several surprises, they found evidence of a molecule they couldn’t initially identify. It turned out to be a simple silicon molecule called silane (SiH4). Researchers have long expected — but been unable — to find silane not only in our solar system’s gas giants, but also in the thousands of atmospheres belonging to brown dwarfs and to the gas giants orbiting other stars. The Accident is the first such object where this molecule has been identified.

Scientists are fairly confident that silicon exists in Jupiter and Saturn’s atmospheres but that it is hidden. Bound to oxygen, silicon forms oxides such as quartz that can seed clouds on hot gas giants, bearing a resemblance to dust storms on Earth. On cooler gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn, these types of clouds would sink far beneath lighter layers of water vapor and ammonia clouds, until any silicon-containing molecules are deep in the atmosphere, invisible even to the spacecraft that have studied those two planets up close.

The Puzzle Of Silane

Some researchers have also posited that lighter molecules of silicon, like silane, should be found higher up in these atmospheric layers, left behind like traces of flour on a baker’s table. That such molecules haven’t appeared anywhere except in a single, peculiar brown dwarf suggests something about the chemistry occurring in these environments.

“Sometimes it’s the extreme objects that help us understand what’s happening in the average ones,” said Faherty, a researcher at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and lead author on the new study.

An Ancient Cosmic Relic

Located about 50 light-years from Earth, The Accident likely formed 10 billion to 12 billion years ago, making it one of the oldest brown dwarfs ever discovered. The universe is about 14 billion years old, and at the time that The Accident developed, the cosmos contained mostly hydrogen and helium, with trace amounts of other elements, including silicon. Over eons, elements like carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen forged in the cores of stars, so planets and stars that formed more recently possess more of those elements.

Webb’s observations of The Accident confirm that silane can form in brown dwarf and planetary atmospheres. The fact that silane seems to be missing in other brown dwarfs and gas giant planets suggests that when oxygen is available, it bonds with silicon at such a high rate and so easily, virtually no silicon is left over to bond with hydrogen and form silane.

So why is silane in The Accident? The study authors surmise it is because far less oxygen was present in the universe when the ancient brown dwarf formed, resulting in less oxygen in its atmosphere to gobble up all the silicon. The available silicon would have bonded with hydrogen instead, resulting in silane.

A Universe Of Surprises

“We weren’t looking to solve a mystery about Jupiter and Saturn with these observations,” said JPL’s Peter Eisenhardt, project scientist for the WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) mission, which was later repurposed as NEOWISE. “A brown dwarf is a ball of gas like a star, but without an internal fusion reactor, it gets cooler and cooler, with an atmosphere like that of gas giant planets. We wanted to see why this brown dwarf is so odd, but we weren’t expecting silane. The universe continues to surprise us.”

Brown dwarfs are often easier to study than gas giant exoplanets because the light from a faraway planet is typically drowned out by the star it orbits, while brown dwarfs generally fly solo. And the lessons learned from these objects extend to all kinds of planets, including ones outside our solar system that might feature potential signs of habitability.

Preparing For Future Discoveries

“To be clear, we’re not finding life on brown dwarfs,” said Faherty. “But at a high level, by studying all of this variety and complexity in planetary atmospheres, we’re setting up the scientists who are one day going to have to do this kind of chemical analysis for rocky, potentially Earth-like planets. It might not specifically involve silicon, but they’re going to get data that is complicated and confusing and doesn’t fit their models, just like we are. They’ll have to parse all those complexities if they want to answer those big questions.”

More about WISE, Webb

A division of Caltech, JPL managed and operated WISE for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. The mission was selected competitively under NASA’s Explorers Program managed by the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The NEOWISE mission was a project of JPL and the University of Arizona in Tucson, supported by NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory, and an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

