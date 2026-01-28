A Hidden Climate Crisis Is Unfolding in the World’s Mountains

High above the world, a rapid climate shift is unfolding with global consequences.

A major global review finds that climate change is intensifying more rapidly in mountain regions than in nearby lowland areas. Scientists warn this uneven warming could have serious consequences for billions of people who live in or depend on mountain environments for water, food, and stability.

The international study, published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, explores a process known as “elevation-dependent climate change” (EDCC), which refers to the tendency for environmental changes to accelerate at higher altitudes. Researchers say this effect is reshaping mountain climates worldwide.

A Comprehensive Global Analysis of Mountain Climate

The review is the most detailed assessment so far of how temperatures, rainfall, and snowfall are changing across mountain ranges around the globe. It brings together multiple lines of evidence to show how quickly conditions are shifting at higher elevations.

Led by Associate Professor Dr. Nick Pepin of the University of Portsmouth, the research team analyzed data from global gridded climate datasets along with in-depth case studies. These focused on major mountain systems including the Rocky Mountains, the Alps, the Andes, and the Tibetan Plateau.

Faster Warming and Shifting Snowfall

The analysis identified clear and troubling trends between 1980 and 2020:

Temperature: On average, mountain regions warmed 0.21°C per century faster than surrounding lowland areas

On average, mountain regions warmed 0.21°C per century faster than surrounding lowland areas Precipitation and snow: Rainfall has become more variable, while snow is increasingly falling as rain rather than accumulating as snowfall

“Mountains share many characteristics with Arctic regions and are experiencing similarly rapid changes,” said Dr. Pepin from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of the Earth and Environment. “This is because both environments are losing snow and ice rapidly and are seeing profound changes in ecosystems. What’s less well known is that as you go higher into the mountains, the rate of climate change can become even more intense.”

Why Billions of People Are Affected

The impacts of these changes reach far beyond mountain landscapes themselves. More than one billion people around the world rely on mountain snow and glaciers as a key source of freshwater. This includes large populations in China and India, the world’s two largest countries by population, which receive significant water supplies from the Himalayas.

Dr. Pepin emphasized that warming temperatures are already altering these critical systems. “The Himalayan ice is decreasing more rapidly than we thought. When you transition from snowfall to rain because it has become warmer, you’re more likely to get devastating floods. Hazardous events also become more extreme.”

Ecosystems Under Pressure at Higher Elevations

Rising temperatures are also forcing plants and animals to move uphill in search of cooler conditions. “As temperatures rise, trees and animals are moving higher up the mountains, chasing cooler conditions. But eventually in some cases they’ll run out of mountain and be pushed off the top. With nowhere left to go, species may be lost and ecosystems fundamentally changed.”

Extreme Weather Shows the Risks Are Growing

Recent disasters underscore the urgency of these findings. Dr. Pepin pointed to events in Pakistan this summer, when some of the deadliest monsoon conditions in years struck the region. Intense cloudbursts and extreme rainfall in mountainous areas led to floods that killed more than 1,000 people.

Building on a Decade of Research

The new review builds on the team’s earlier work, including a 2015 paper published in Nature Climate Change. That study was the first to show clear evidence that warming rates increase with elevation. It identified several drivers of this pattern, such as shrinking snow and ice cover, rising atmospheric moisture, and the effects of aerosol pollutants.

Ten years later, scientists have improved their understanding of what controls these changes and how they affect mountain systems. Still, the broader challenge remains unresolved. “The issue of climate change has not gone away,” said Dr. Pepin. “We can’t just tackle mountain climate change independently of the broader issue of climate change.”

Data Gaps and the Need for Better Monitoring

One of the biggest obstacles to understanding mountain climate change is the lack of long term weather observations at high elevations. “Mountains are harsh environments, remote, and hard to get to,” said Dr. Nadine Salzmann from the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF in Davos, Switzerland. “Therefore, maintaining weather and climate stations in these environments remains challenging.”

Because of these gaps, scientists may be underestimating how quickly temperatures are rising and how fast snow and ice could disappear. The review also calls for improved climate models with much finer spatial detail. Many existing models track changes only every few kilometers, even though conditions can vary sharply between slopes that are only meters apart.

Dr. Emily Potter from the University of Sheffield stressed that technology alone will not solve the problem. “The good news is that computer models are improving. But better technology alone isn’t enough; we need urgent action on climate commitments and significantly improved monitoring infrastructure in these vulnerable mountain regions.”

Reference: “Elevation-dependent climate change in mountain environments” by Nick Pepin, Martha Apple, John Knowles, Silvia Terzago, Enrico Arnone, Lorenz Hänchen, Anna Napoli, Emily Potter, Jakob Steiner, Scott N. Williamson, Bodo Ahrens, Tanmay Dhar, A. P. Dimri, Elisa Palazzi, Arathi Rameshan, Nadine Salzmann, Maria Shahgedanova, João de Deus Vidal Jr and Dino Zardi, 25 November 2025, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

DOI: 10.1038/s43017-025-00740-4

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