A Nanoantenna for Long-Distance, Ultra-Secure Quantum Communication

“The efficiency of converting single photons into single electrons in gallium arsenide quantum dots—common materials in quantum communication research—is currently too low,” explains lead author Rio Fukai. “Accordingly, we designed a nanoantenna—consisting of ultra-small concentric rings of gold—to focus light onto a single quantum dot, resulting in a voltage readout from our device.”

The researchers enhanced photon absorption by a factor of up to 9, compared with not using the nanoantenna. After illuminating a single quantum dot, most of the photogenerated electrons weren’t trapped there, and instead accumulated in impurities or other locations in the device. Nevertheless, these excess electrons gave a minimal voltage readout that was readily distinguished from that generated by the quantum dot electrons, and thus didn’t disrupt the device’s intended readout.

“Theoretical simulations indicate that we can improve the photon absorption by up to a factor of 25,” says senior author Akira Oiwa. “Improving the alignment of the light source and more precisely fabricating the nanoantenna are ongoing research directions in our group.”

These results have important applications. Researchers now have a means of using well-established nano-photonics to advance the prospects of upcoming quantum communication and information networks. By using abstract physics properties such as entanglement and superposition, quantum technology could provide unprecedented information security and data processing in the coming decades.

Reference: “Detection of photogenerated single electrons in a lateral quantum dot with a surface plasmon antenna” by Rio Fukai, Yuji Sakai, Takafumi Fujita, Haruki Kiyama, Arne Ludwig, Andreas D. Wieck and Akira Oiwa, 9 November 2021, Applied Physics Express.

DOI: 10.35848/1882-0786/ac336d