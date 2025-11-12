After Over 100 Years, Scientists Are Finally Closing In on the Origins of Cosmic Rays

Researchers are uncovering the origins of cosmic rays, linking them to mysterious cosmic accelerators called PeVatrons.

New research from astrophysicists at Michigan State University may bring scientists closer to solving a mystery that has puzzled them for more than a century: where do galactic cosmic rays come from?

Cosmic rays are high-energy particles that travel at nearly the speed of light. They originate from locations both within the Milky Way and beyond, yet their exact sources have remained unknown since their discovery in 1912.

Shuo Zhang, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at MSU, and her research team led two recent studies offering new insights into where these particles may have formed. The findings were presented at the 246th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Anchorage, Alaska.

These energetic particles are believed to come from some of the universe’s most extreme environments, including black holes, supernova remnants, and regions where stars are born. Such astrophysical events also generate neutrinos, which are tiny, nearly massless particles found throughout the cosmos and even here on Earth.

“Cosmic rays are a lot more relevant to life on Earth than you might think,” Zhang said. “About 100 trillion cosmic neutrinos from far, far away sources like black holes pass through your body every second. Don’t you want to know where they came from?”

The Universe’s Ultimate Accelerators

The sources of cosmic rays are so powerful that they can accelerate protons and electrons to energy levels far exceeding what is possible with even the most advanced human-made particle accelerators. Zhang’s group focuses on these natural cosmic accelerators, known as PeVatrons, to understand where they exist, what they are made of, and how they propel particles to such extreme energies.

Gaining a deeper understanding of these mechanisms could help answer fundamental questions about galaxy evolution and the mysterious nature of dark matter.

Her group’s latest papers explore multi-wavelength studies of PeVatron candidates whose sources remained unknown. In the first paper, Stephen DiKerby, a postdoctoral student in Zhang’s group, investigated a mysterious PeVatron candidate discovered by the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), but the nature of the source was still unknown. Using X-ray data from the XMM-Newton space telescope, DiKerby found a pulsar wind nebula – an expanding bubble with relativistic electrons and positions with energy injection from a pulsar. This finding established this PeVatron as a pulsar wind nebula type of cosmic ray source and is one of a few cases where scientists can identify the nature of PeVatrons.

Students Lead the Next Wave

In the second paper, three MSU undergraduate students in Zhang’s group – Ella Were, Amiri Walker, and Shaan Karim – used NASA’s Swift X-ray telescope to observe X-ray emissions from little-explored LHAASO cosmic ray sources. The team calculated the upper limits for the X-ray emission, and their work could serve as a pathfinder for future studies.

“Through identifying and classifying cosmic ray sources, our effort can hopefully provide a comprehensive catalogue of cosmic ray sources with classification,” Zhang said. “That could serve as a legacy for future neutrino observatory and traditional telescopes to perform more in-depth study in particle acceleration mechanisms.”

Next, Zhang’s team plans to tackle another study on cosmic ray sources by combining data it collects from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory with those from X-ray and gamma-ray telescopes. They want to explore why some cosmic ray sources emit neutrinos but not others, as well as where and how the neutrinos are produced.

“This work will call for collaboration between particle physicists and astronomers,” Zhang said. “It’s an ideal project for the MSU high-energy physics group.”

References:

“Discovery of a Pulsar Wind Nebula Candidate Associated with the Galactic PeVatron 1LHAASO J0343+5254u” by Stephen DiKerby, Shuo Zhang, Tülün Ergin, Naomi Tsuji, Kaya Mori, Fabio Acero, Samar Safi-Harb, Shunya Takekawa and Jooyun Woo, 2 April 2025, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/adb7e0

“Swift-XRT Observations and Upper Limits at Five LHAASO Galactic Sources” by Amiri Walker, Ella Werre, Shaan Karim and Stephen DiKerby, 17 April 2025, Research Notes of the AAS.

DOI: 10.3847/2515-5172/adccb9

This work is supported by multiple NASA observation grants and the National Science Foundation IceCube analysis grant.

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