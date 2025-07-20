‘Ammonite’: A Mysterious Deep Space Fossil That Could Rewrite Solar System History

A mysterious icy object discovered far beyond Pluto is rewriting what we thought we knew about the Solar System’s past.

Nicknamed “Ammonite,” this ancient world has an orbit unlike any other, placing it in the ultra-rare class of “sednoids.” Its discovery, made by the Subaru Telescope and confirmed through years of orbital data, challenges theories about Planet Nine and hints at a possible planetary shakeup billions of years ago. With a stable orbit lasting over 4 billion years, Ammonite may be a cosmic fossil—a remnant of a chaotic era when invisible forces or even lost planets shaped the outskirts of our solar neighborhood.

Discovery of a Distant Object Beyond Pluto

Astronomers using the Subaru Telescope have identified a small, distant object located beyond Pluto that could offer important insights into how the outer Solar System formed, evolved, and came to exist in its current state.

The object, nicknamed “Ammonite” by the research team, was discovered through the FOSSIL project (Formation of the Outer Solar System: An Icy Legacy), which leverages the Subaru Telescope’s wide field of view. Observations made in March, May, and August 2023 led to the initial detection of the object, now officially designated 2023 KQ 14 . A more traditional name will eventually be given by the International Astronomical Union.

Later, in July 2024, researchers used the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope for follow-up observations and also identified older, previously overlooked sightings of the object in archival data from other observatories. This enabled them to track the object’s path across nearly two decades. Because of its highly unusual and distant orbit, 2023 KQ 14 has been classified as a “sednoid,” a very rare category with only three other known members.

Long-Term Orbit and Ancient Stability

Computer simulations run by the FOSSIL team, including those using resources from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, suggest that 2023 KQ14 has followed a stable orbit for roughly 4.5 billion years. While its current trajectory does not match those of the other known sednoids, the models show that their orbits were surprisingly similar around 4.2 billion years ago.

The fact that 2023 KQ 14 now follows an orbit different from the other sednoids indicates that the outer Solar System is more diverse and complex than previously thought. This discovery also places new constraints on the hypothetical Planet Nine. If Planet Nine exists, its orbit must lie farther out than typically predicted.

Challenging the Planet Nine Hypothesis

Dr. Yukun Huang of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, who conducted simulations of the orbit, comments, “The fact that 2023 KQ14’s current orbit does not align with those of the other three sednoids lowers the likelihood of the Planet Nine hypothesis. It is possible that a planet once existed in the Solar System but was later ejected, causing the unusual orbits we see today.”

Clues to the Ancient Solar System

Regarding the significance of this discovery, Dr. Fumi Yoshida states, “2023 KQ 14 was found in a region far away where Neptune’s gravity has little influence. The presence of objects with elongated orbits and large perihelion distances in this area implies that something extraordinary occurred during the ancient era when 2023 KQ 14 formed.

“Understanding the orbital evolution and physical properties of these unique, distant objects is crucial for comprehending the full history of the Solar System. At present, the Subaru Telescope is among the few telescopes on Earth capable of making such discoveries. I would be happy if the FOSSIL team could make many more discoveries like this one and help draw a complete picture of the history of the Solar System.”

Reference: “Discovery and dynamics of a Sedna-like object with a perihelion of 66 au” by Ying-Tung Chen, Patryk Sofia Lykawka, Yukun Huang, JJ Kavelaars, Wesley C. Fraser, Michele T. Bannister, Shiang-Yu Wang, Chan-Kao Chang, Matthew J. Lehner, Fumi Yoshida, Brett Gladman, Mike Alexandersen, Edward Ashton, Young-Jun Choi, A. Paula Granados Contreras, Takashi Ito, Youngmin JeongAhn, Jianghui Ji, Myung-Jin Kim, Samantha M. Lawler, Jian Li, Zhong-Yi Lin, Hong-Kyu Moon, Surhud More, Marco Muñoz-Gutiérrez, Keiji Ohtsuki, Lowell Peltier, Rosemary E. Pike, Tsuyoshi Terai, Seitaro Urakawa, Hui Zhang, Haibin Zhao and Ji-Lin Zhou, 14 July 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02595-7

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.