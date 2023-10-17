An Unparalleled View: The Annular Solar Eclipse From the International Space Station

From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut and Expedition 70 Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli documented an important astronomical event: the annular solar eclipse. This photograph, taken on October 14, shows the Moon passing in front of the Sun.

Annular Eclipses: The Science

Annular solar eclipses are a distinct category of solar eclipses. In such an event, due to the relative distances between Earth, the Moon, and the Sun, the Moon does not completely obscure the Sun. Instead, it leaves a luminous ring, often referred to as the “annulus” – derived from the Latin word for ‘ring’. This phenomenon provides scientists with a unique observational opportunity to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere or corona.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli arrived at the International Space Station on August 27, aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance. She was part of the Crew-7 mission which also included ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

The Technicalities of Space Photography

Photographing celestial phenomena from the ISS involves a unique set of challenges. The ISS orbits the Earth at a significant speed, and this, combined with the dynamics of the celestial event itself, necessitates precise calculation and timing for accurate documentation.