SpaceX Dragon Docks to ISS – Expedition 69 Welcomes NASA Crew-7 Members Aboard Station

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov arrived at the International Space Station as the SpaceX Dragon, named Endurance, docked to the complex at 9:16 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the station was 261 statute miles over Queensland, Australia.

Following Dragon’s link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Dragon and the space station began conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening.

At 10:58 a.m. EDT, the Dragon spacecraft hatch was opened. This was shortly after the station crew opened the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter.

Crew-7 joins the Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE astronaut (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Andrey Fedyaev.

This increases the number of crew aboard the space station to 11 people. This will only last for a short time until Crew-6 members Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev return to Earth in a few days.

NASA TV will continue live coverage through the welcoming ceremony at approximately 11:30 a.m.