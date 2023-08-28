SpaceX Dragon Docks to ISS – Expedition 69 Welcomes NASA Crew-7 Members Aboard Station

By NASA August 28, 2023

SpaceX Dragon Endurance Crew Ship Harmony Module

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance crew ship is pictured from a window aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour crew ship. Endurance is docked to the Harmony module’s forward-facing port while Endeavour is docked to Harmony’s space-facing port on the International Space Station. (Photo taken on April 12, 2022.) Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov arrived at the International Space Station as the SpaceX Dragon, named Endurance, docked to the complex at 9:16 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the station was 261 statute miles over Queensland, Australia.

SpaceX Dragon Endurance Spacecraft Approaches ISS

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft approaches the space station as it soars over Ontario on August 27, 2023. Credit: NASA TV

Following Dragon’s link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Dragon and the space station began conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening.

At 10:58 a.m. EDT, the Dragon spacecraft hatch was opened. This was shortly after the station crew opened the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter.

NASA SpaceX Crew-7 Portrait

The official Crew-7 portrait. From left, Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos, Andreas Mogensen of ESA, Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, and Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA. Credit: Bill Stafford and Robert Markowitz, NASA

Crew-7 joins the Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE astronaut (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Andrey Fedyaev.

This increases the number of crew aboard the space station to 11 people. This will only last for a short time until Crew-6 members Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev return to Earth in a few days.

NASA TV will continue live coverage through the welcoming ceremony at approximately 11:30 a.m.

