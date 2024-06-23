Ancient Crocodile-Like Reptile Discovered in Brazil

The discovery of Parvosuchus aurelioi, a new species of ancient predatory reptile from the pseudosuchian group, was reported in Brazil. Dating back to about 237 million years ago during the Middle-Late Triassic period, this find adds significant insight into the diversity of early reptiles before the dominance of dinosaurs.

A paper published in Scientific Reports details the finding of a new, ancient predatory reptile known as Parvosuchus aurelioi in Brazil. This creature belongs to a group of crocodile-like reptiles called pseudosuchians. Dating back to roughly 237 million years ago, during the Middle-Late Triassic period, this specimen represents the first discovery of a small predatory reptile of its type in the country.

Prior to the dominance of the dinosaurs, pseudosuchians were a common form of ancient quadruped reptile during the Triassic Period (252 – 201 million years ago), with some species amongst the largest carnivores of the time. Smaller pseudosuchians known as gracilisuchids lived alongside these apex predators and have been found in areas such as China and Argentina.

Unveiling Parvosuchus aurelioi

Now, Rodrigo Müller reports the discovery of a new species of gracilisuchid based on a specimen found in the Santa Maria Formation in Brazil. The partial skeleton dates to approximately 237 million years ago and consists of a complete skull including the lower jaw, 11 dorsal vertebrae, a pelvis, and partially preserved limbs. The author names the new species Parvosuchus aurelioi which derives from ‘parvus’ (small) and ‘suchus’ (crocodile) and honors the amateur paleontologist Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurélio, who discovered the fossil materials.

The skull measures 14.4 centimeters in length and features long slender jaws with pointed teeth that curved backward, and several skull openings. The skeleton is lightly built and estimated to be less than one meter long in total length. These features classify P. aurelioi as a gracilisuchid, which makes it the first species from this group to be confirmed in Brazil, according to the author. This finding highlights the diversity among pseudosuchians in the Triassic, he adds.

Reference: “A new small-sized predatory pseudosuchian archosaur from the Middle-Late Triassic of Southern Brazil” by Rodrigo T. Müller, 20 June 2024, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-63313-3