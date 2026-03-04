Antarctica Has Lost Ice Equal to 10 Los Angeles–Sized Cities in 30 Years

After analyzing three decades of satellite radar data, scientists have created the first continent-wide record of Antarctic grounding line migration.

A sweeping 30-year investigation led by glaciologists at the University of California, Irvine has delivered the first continent-wide map showing how Antarctica’s grounding line has shifted over time. By examining three decades of satellite observations, the team found that although most of the continent remains strikingly stable, certain vulnerable regions are shedding grounded ice at a rate equal to the area of Greater Los Angeles every three years.

The findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, show that 77 percent of Antarctica’s coastline has not experienced any grounding line movement since 1996.

In contrast, focused retreat in West Antarctica, the Antarctic Peninsula, and parts of East Antarctica has led to a total loss of 12,820 square kilometers (nearly 5,000 square miles) of grounded ice over the 30 year study period. That area is roughly equal to 10 cities the size of Greater Los Angeles.

Mapping Antarctica’s Grounding Line

“The grounding line is where continental ice meets the ocean, and measuring the movement of grounding lines with satellite-based synthetic aperture radar has been our gold standard for documenting ice sheet stability,” said lead author Eric Rignot, UC Irvine Distinguished Professor and Donald Bren Professor of Earth system science. “We’ve known it’s critically important for 30 years, but this is the first time we’ve mapped it comprehensively across all of Antarctica over such a long time span.”

On average, Antarctica’s ice sheet has pulled back from its grounding line by 442 square kilometers (about 171 square miles) per year. The most significant changes occurred in the Amundsen Sea and Getz regions of West Antarctica, where glaciers retreated between 10 and about 40 kilometers (6 to about 25 miles).

Pine Island Glacier retreated 33 kilometers (about 20 miles). Thwaites Glacier retreated 26 kilometers (about 16 miles). Smith Glacier retreated 42 kilometers (about 26 miles), marking one of the largest shifts observed in the study.

“Where warm ocean water is pushed by winds to reach glaciers, that’s where we see the big wounds in Antarctica,” explained Rignot, who’s also a senior research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “It’s like the balloon that’s not punctured everywhere, but where it is punctured, it’s punctured deep.”

Satellite Data and Commercial Partnerships

To build the long term record, researchers combined data from numerous satellite missions. These included the European Space Agency’s ERS-1/2 and Sentinel-1; Canada’s RADARSAT 1, RADARSAT 2, and RADARSAT Constellation Mission; Japan’s ALOS/PALSAR-2; Italy’s COSMO-SkyMed; the German Aerospace Center’s TerraSAR-X; and Argentina’s SAOCOM.

According to co-author Bernd Scheuchl, a UC Irvine project scientist in Earth system science, the project marks a major milestone for NASA’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition program. It is the first large-scale success in integrating commercial synthetic aperture radar data into polar research.

The team used data provided through NASA CSDA by companies such as Airbus U.S. and Irvine-based ICEYE US. The researchers also independently obtained information from Finland’s ICEYE Ltd., which has collaborated with UC Irvine for years, including on studies tracking the rapid decline of Thwaites Glacier.

“This work shows how commercial SAR data can be used to contribute to the virtual SAR constellation by augmenting the program of record from agency-run missions,” Scheuchl said. “The ability to access daily observations in critical areas using commercial assets, combined with decades of international space agency data with large-area coverage, has opened a new era in polar monitoring.”

Unresolved Mysteries in the Antarctic Peninsula

Scientists attribute most grounding line retreat to warm ocean water flowing beneath floating ice shelves and thinning the ice from below. However, the northeastern Antarctic Peninsula presents a puzzle.

“A lot of these places have warm ocean water in proximity, but on the east coast of the peninsula, there’s substantial retreat, and we don’t have evidence for warm water,” Rignot said. “Something else is acting – it’s still a question mark.”

Several ice shelves in this region collapsed before the study period began. Since then, glaciers such as Edgeworth, which retreated 16 kilometers (about 10 miles), along with Boydell, Sjogren, Bombardier and Dinsmoor, have continued to shrink significantly. The Hektoria Glacier retreated 21 kilometers (about 13 miles), Green Glacier 16 kilometers (about 10 miles), and Evans Glacier 9 kilometers (about 6 miles) beyond their 1996 grounding line positions.

Implications for Sea Level Rise Modeling

This continent-wide grounding line record offers a critical benchmark for the next generation of ice sheet models that aim to forecast future sea level rise.

“Models have to demonstrate they can match this 30-year record to claim credibility for their projections,” Rignot noted. “That’s the real value of this observational record: knowing that this grounding line migration has happened. If a model can’t reproduce this record, the modeling team will need to go back to the drawing board and figure out what boundary condition or physics are missing.”

The results also clarify ongoing debates about Antarctica’s mass balance. Confirming that 77 percent of the coastline remains stable helps reconcile conflicting measurements in East Antarctica. At the same time, the study pinpoints where ice loss is actively reshaping other parts of the continent.

“The flip side is that we should perhaps feel fortunate that all of Antarctica isn’t reacting right now, because we would be in far more trouble,” Rignot said. “But that could be the next step.”

Reference: “Thirty years of glacier grounding line retreat in Antarctica” by Eric Rignot, Bernd Scheuchl, Jean Baptiste Barre, Virginia Brancato, Laurane Charrier, Hanning Chen, Enrico Ciraci, Andy Dinh, Sam Herreid, Seongsu Jeong, Xin Li, Thomas Mitchell, Yara Mohajerani, Sina Shamsian, Valentyn Tolpekin, Isabella Velicogna and Michael Wollersheim, 2 March 2026, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2524380123

The research team included scientists from UC Irvine, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, France’s University Grenoble Alpes, and the University of Washington in Seattle, as well as collaborators from ICEYE Ltd. in Uusimaa, Finland, and ICEYE U.S. in Irvine. Funding was provided by NASA.

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