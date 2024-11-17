Archaeologists Discover Mysterious 12,000-Year-Old Stones That Could Be the World’s Oldest Wheel Technology

Early human cultures likely used stones as spindle whorls to spin fibers into yarn.
A collection of perforated pebbles discovered at an archaeological site in Israel may be spindle whorls, marking a significant milestone in the development of rotational tools, including wheels. This finding is detailed in a study recently published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Talia Yashuv and Leore Grosman of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.
Donut-shaped objects connected to a bar, forming a wheel and axle, are a key invention springboarding technological development and are commonly associated with Bronze Age carts.
Spindle whorls, round, weighted objects that are attached to a spindle stick, form a similar wheel-and-axle-like device to help the spindle rotate faster and longer, enabling it to efficiently gather up fibers such as wool or flax and spin them into yarn.
Discovering Prehistoric Spindle Whorls
The stones studied in the new paper, recovered from the Nahal-Ein Gev II dig site in northern Israel, date back approximately 12,000 years, during the important transition to an agricultural lifestyle and the Neolithic period, long before the cartwheels of the Bronze Age.
Introducing an innovative method for studying perforated objects, based on digital 3-D models of the stones and their negative holes, the authors describe more than a hundred of the mostly-limestone pebbles, which feature a circular shape perforated by a central hole. Due to this structure and composition, the authors of the new paper deduce that the stones were likely used as spindle whorls — a hypothesis also supported by successfully spinning flax using replicas of the stones.
Early Rotational Tools and Their Legacy
This collection of spindle whorls would represent a very early example of humans using rotation with a wheel-shaped tool. They might have paved the way for later rotational technologies, such as the potter’s wheel and the cart wheel, which were vital to the development of early human civilizations.
The authors add: “The most important aspect of the study is how modern technology allows us to delve deep into touching the fingerprints of the prehistoric craftsman, then learn something new about them and their innovativeness, and at the same time, about our modern technology and how we’re linked.”
Reference: “12,000-year-old spindle whorls and the innovation of wheeled rotational technologies” by Talia Yashuv and Leore Grosman, 13 November 2024, PLOS ONE.
DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0312007
Funding: Israel Science Foundation grants #2034/19 and #703/23 (LG), the Irene Levy Sala CARE Archaeological Foundation (LG), the Bina and Moshe Stekelis Foundation for prehistoric research in Israel (TY).
When I was in high school, we learned about the travels of explorers, but never knew anything about how they lived day to day. I always wanted to know what they ate, how they dressed, type of dwelling, etc. They were real people. But, all we learned was about some timeline and supposed discovery. It is good to know that we are able to start putting the puzzle together.
Could these stones also be used as loom weights? Simple looms had a warp hanging from a horizontal bar and groups of warp threads were tied to a weight to facilitate weaving.
“Negative holes….”; now I have read it all! Pretentious and stupid academic jargon. A hole is a hole; what constitutes a positive hole?
“negative perforations…….”. Another crass phrase. A perforation means that someone has made a hole in something; it is probably a word derived from Latin, such as a word conveying the concept of carrying something through through something else. “Per” and “‘Ferro” combined perhaps: perferratum….? I would have thought that the Roman occupation of Israel might have contributed something to modern Israeli culture; as it did to the language of Ancient Britain and thus modern English; as well as to French, Spanish, and Romanian.
The oldest people on earth, the San, also known as Bushmen, as they prefer to be called, have for millennia used the same weighted design and material on top of digging sticks to help in their daily gathering routine,
