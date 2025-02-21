Astronaut Captures Breathtaking View of Mecca From Space

From space, Mecca appears as a city of light and contrast, with winding roads threading through rugged mountains.

The radiant Great Mosque of Mecca and the Kaaba stand at its heart, a spiritual beacon visible even from orbit. Nearby, rows of white tents signal the presence of pilgrims who journey here for Hajj, a ritual performed by millions each year.

Mecca from Space: A Stunning View

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured this striking image of Mecca, a city in western Saudi Arabia. The photograph reveals dark roads weaving through valleys, contrasting with the lighter-colored buildings that fill the spaces between rugged hills and mountains, which appear in shades of orange and brown.

The Heart of Mecca: Al Masjid al Ḩarām

At the heart of Mecca stands Al Masjid al Ḩarām, also known as the Great Mosque of Mecca. Its expansive white stone structure makes it easy to identify from above. At the center of the mosque lies the Kaaba, Islam’s most sacred site, appearing as a small cube. (A high-resolution version of the image provides a clearer view.) Even at night, the mosque remains brightly illuminated, acting as a guiding light for visitors and worshippers.

Roads Through the Rugged Landscape

Major roadways near the mosque appear to end abruptly upon meeting steep hillsides. These roads tunnel through the hills and continue toward and around the Great Mosque. Along the right side of the image, clusters of tents appear as white, rectangular plots. The tents are used during religious pilgrimages, such as Hajj, which in a typical year is performed by more than two million people.

This photograph, designated ISS069-E-39069, was taken on July 29, 2023, by a member of the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station. Captured with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a 1,150-millimeter focal length, the image is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

To enhance clarity, the image has been cropped, its contrast adjusted, and lens artifacts removed. The International Space Station Program supports this initiative as part of the ISS National Lab, enabling astronauts to capture valuable images of Earth for both scientific research and public access. These images are made freely available online.

