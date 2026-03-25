Astronomers Detect Strange “Chirp” From a Supernova, Revealing Hidden Physics

Astronomers studying a distant superluminous supernova uncovered a strange pattern hidden in its light: a rapidly accelerating “chirp.”
For decades, astronomers have used distant supernova explosions as cosmic beacons to study fundamental physics and measure properties of the universe. While examining one such event, Joseph Farah, a fifth-year graduate student at UC Santa Barbara, noticed something unusual. The light from the explosion appeared to produce a “chirp.”
In a study published in the journal Nature, Farah and an international team of researchers report the discovery of an unusual superluminous supernova called SN 2024afav. The team includes Farah’s advisor Andy Howell, who leads the supernova research group at Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO). The strange behavior of this explosion has provided strong evidence supporting a long-proposed explanation for how massive stars die. By applying ideas from general relativity to the violent collapse of a massive star, the researchers developed a model that accounts for the unusual patterns seen in these exceptionally bright explosions.
The mystery of the bumps
When a massive star runs out of nuclear fuel, its core collapses under its own gravity, and the star explodes as a supernova. Most supernovae brighten and fade in a smooth and predictable pattern.
Some rare explosions, however, shine 10 to 100 times brighter than typical supernovae. Known as superluminous supernovae, these powerful events still puzzle astronomers because their energy source remains uncertain. Their light curves often contain strange fluctuations, brief increases in brightness that appear as bumps and hint at complex processes inside the expanding debris.
Scientists have suggested two main explanations. One possibility is that the energy comes from within the explosion. In this scenario, the collapsing core forms a neutron star, an extremely dense stellar remnant that pumps energy into the expanding material, boosting the brightness.
Another explanation involves interactions outside the star. The outward-moving shock wave from the supernova may collide with shells of gas surrounding the star. When the blast wave strikes this material, it can briefly make the supernova shine brighter.
Astronomers at LCO closely monitored SN 2024afav, located about one billion light-years from Earth. Their observations revealed a series of repeating brightness fluctuations.
Farah realized the pattern was not random. The bumps followed a smooth repeating cycle, and the time between them was rapidly shrinking. For the first time, astronomers had seen a supernova produce a quasi-periodic signal whose frequency increased over time, creating a “chirp” similar to gravitational wave signals produced when black holes merge.
“There was just no existing model that could explain a pattern of bumps that get faster in time,” said Farah. “I started thinking about ways this could happen, because the signal seemed too structured to be due to random interactions.”
A magnetar under the hood
Farah’s breakthrough thinking came from an unlikely source: a General Relativity class he was auditing at the time with leading relativist and UCSB Professor Gary Horowitz. Farah hypothesized that the supernova had left behind a magnetar, a rapidly spinning neutron star with a massive magnetic field. In the existing theory, a magnetar can power a supernova like a battery, pumping in energy from within, leading to an ultra-bright and smooth rise and fall. But this theory can’t explain the bumps, which could be caused by anything from interactions with surrounding material to unexplained deviations in the power output of the magnetar.
According to Farah’s model, some material from the explosion fell back toward the magnetar, forming a tilted accretion disk. Because of a General Relativity effect known as Lense-Thirring precession, the fabric of space-time itself is twisted by the spinning magnetar, causing the disk to wobble. As the disk precessed, it periodically blocked and reflected light from the magnetar, turning the whole system into a strobing cosmic lighthouse. The precession timescale decreases with the radius of the disk; so as the disk slides inward towards the magnetar, the disk wobbles faster, creating the “chirp” observed by telescopes on Earth.
Lense-Thirring precession isn’t the only effect that can make a disk wobble. Working with theorist Logan Prust (a former postdoctoral scholar at UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics), Farah and his team investigated several alternatives. What makes SN 2024afav unique — and a particularly effective test bed for these theories — is that any model needs to explain both the period and the period rate-of-change observed in the data. “We tested several ideas, including purely Newtonian effects and precession driven by the magnetar’s magnetic fields, but only Lense-Thirring precession matched the timing perfectly,” Farah explained. “It is the first time General Relativity has been invoked to describe the mechanics of a supernova.”
A Victory for Global Observation
The discovery was a “mad dash” involving a global network of telescopes. While the ATLAS survey discovered the initial flash in December 2024, the LCO in Goleta played a pivotal role, tracking the event for over 200 days. During this extended campaign, the team took maximal advantage of the full suite of LCO’s instruments and ability to near-continuously survey any target. Observation parameters were adjusted on-the-fly to capture even the faintest bumps in SN 2024afav’s evolution.
“This is a major victory for LCO,” said Farah. “The uniquely pristine and high-cadence LCO data allowed us to predict future bumps, and the ability to dynamically adjust the campaign on a dime let us check our predictions in real-time. When the predictions started coming true, we knew we were watching something special.”
The paper is being hailed as a breakthrough for two reasons. As the first observed “chirp” in a supernova, it identifies a new class of observational phenomena in exploding stars. It also provides the first unambiguous confirmation of the magnetar model for superluminous supernovae, transforming the model from one of several competing hypotheses into an observationally confirmed mechanism.
The Next Frontier
Farah, who is set to defend his Ph.D. thesis at UCSB this May, will continue his work as a Miller Fellow of the Miller Institute for Basic Science at UC Berkeley, working alongside Professor Dan Kasen — the physicist who originally proposed the magnetar model.
Farah’s advisor, Andy Howell, emphasized the importance of the breakthrough: “I was part of the discovery of superluminous supernovae almost 20 years ago, and at first we didn’t know what they were. Then the magnetar model was developed and it seemed like it could explain the astounding energies needed, but not the bumps.
“Now, I think Joseph has found the smoking gun,” Howell continued, “and he’s tied the bumps into the magnetar model, and explained everything with the best-tested theory in astrophysics – General Relativity. It is incredibly elegant.”
Farah expects to find dozens more of these “chirping” supernovae as the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile prepares to come online and begin the most comprehensive survey of the night sky. The new facility will produce 10 terabytes of data every night throughout a ten-year initiative. “This is the most exciting thing I have ever had the privilege to be a part of. This is the science I dreamed of as a kid,” Farah said. “It’s the universe telling us out loud and in our face that we don’t fully understand it yet, and challenging us to explain it.”
Reference: “Lense–Thirring precessing magnetar engine drives a superluminous supernova” by Joseph R. Farah, Logan J. Prust, D. Andrew Howell, Yuan Qi Ni, Curtis McCully, Moira Andrews, Harsh Kumar, Daichi Hiramatsu, Sebastian Gomez, Kathryn Wynn, Alexei V. Filippenko, K. Azalee Bostroem, Edo Berger and Peter Blanchard, 11 March 2026, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10151-0
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Memo 2603281615_Source 1. Reinterpretation【()】
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/astronomers-detect-strange-chirp-from-a-supernova-revealing-hidden-physics/
1.
Astronomers detected a strange “chirp” sound from a supernova and revealed a hidden physical phenomenon.
—a2.【Gravitational wave vixers generate sound wave displacement vixxa. The humming sound is likely the sound produced by the deformation of spacetime (Einstein’s gravity). However, Newton’s gravity provides a higher-dimensional upgraded version of pendulum oscillation with a greater significance. Some make hasty judgments, viewing Newton’s theory as less evolved simply because it is classical gravity, but
—My judgment is that Newton, who was disparaged as classical physics, demonstrates a superiority over Einstein of modern physics in the dimensional theory of gravity. This is the physics of the future. 1741.
—Gravity not only distorts, but also undergoes accelerated evolution (permanent acceleration via chiral rotation.. *).
—I recently deduced that the Big Bang event was a large-scale qq.area. 1736.
—This is a conjecture that the mechanism by which magnetars are generated is based on msbase.msoss. Heh. 1738.
】
_Rotating magnetars warp spacetime itself, causing the surrounding disk of matter to wobble, which generates the very bright flashes seen in this peculiar type of supernova.
1-1.
_Astronomers studying distant superluminal supernovae discovered a strange pattern hidden within that light—a rapidly accelerating “chirping sound.”
_For decades, astronomers have utilized distant supernova explosions as cosmic signals to study fundamental physics and measure the characteristics of the universe. Joseph Farrar, a fifth-year graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, discovered something unusual while investigating one of those phenomena. The light emanating from the explosion appeared to make a “chirping” sound.
1-2.
In a study published in the journal Nature, Professor Farrar and an international research team reported the discovery of an unusual superluminal supernova named SN 2024afav. The team includes Professor Andy Howell, Professor Farrar’s advisor and the leader of the Supernova Research Group at the Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO).
The unusual nature of this explosion provides strong evidence supporting the explanation for the end of massive stars that has long been proposed. By applying concepts from general relativity to the violent collapse of massive stars, the research team developed a model that explains the unusual patterns observed in such extremely bright explosions.
1-3. The Mystery of the Spines
When a massive star exhausts all its nuclear fuel, its core collapses under its own gravity, triggering a supernova explosion. Most supernovae brighten and dim in a smooth, predictable pattern.
However, some rare explosions shine 10 to 100 times brighter than typical supernovae. These powerful phenomena, known as superluminal supernovae, baffle astronomers because their energy source remains uncertain. The luminosity curve of a supernova often exhibits strange fluctuations—specifically, moments of instantaneous brightness—which resemble peaks and suggest that complex processes are occurring within the expanding debris.
Scientists have proposed two main explanations. One possibility is that the energy originates from within the explosion. In this scenario, the collapsing core forms a neutron star, which is an extremely dense stellar debris that supplies energy to the expanding material, thereby increasing its brightness.
2.
Another explanation relates to interactions with the star’s exterior. Shock waves spreading outward from a supernova explosion can collide with the gas layer surrounding the star. When the explosion waves strike this material, the supernova can temporarily become brighter.
Astronomers at the LCO closely observed the supernova 2024afav, located about 1 billion light-years from Earth. Their observations revealed a phenomenon in which brightness fluctuated repeatedly.
Fara realized that the pattern was not random. The irregularities followed a smoothly repeating cycle, and the time intervals between the irregularities were rapidly decreasing. For the first time, astronomers observed a supernova generating a quasi-periodic signal whose frequency increased over time—a “chirping” similar to the gravitational wave signals produced during black hole mergers.
2-1.
“There were absolutely no existing models that could explain the pattern of fluctuations accelerating over time,” said Professor Fara. “Because the signal appeared structured to the extent that it could not be explained by random interactions, we began to ponder how this phenomenon might occur.” 2-2. Magnetars Hidden Inside the Engine Room
_Farra’s groundbreaking idea came from an unexpected place. It was while he was auditing a General Relativity class taught by Gary Horowitz, a renowned relativity theorist and professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) at the time.
_Farra hypothesized that supernovae would have left behind magnetars, which are rapidly rotating neutron stars with magnetic fields. According to existing theories, magnetars act like batteries, supplying energy to supernovae to enable very bright and smooth ascents and descents. However, this theory cannot explain the rapid changes that can occur due to various causes, ranging from interactions with surrounding matter to unexplained deviations in the magnetar’s energy output.
2-2.
_According to Farra’s model, some of the material generated by the explosion fell back toward the magnetar, forming a tilted accretion disk. Due to a general relativity effect known as lens-T-ring precession, the disk wobbles as spacetime itself is warped by the rotating magnetar. As the disk precesses, it periodically blocks and reflects light from the magnetar, making the entire system appear like a flickering cosmic lighthouse. The time scale of precession decreases in proportion to the disk’s radius. Therefore, as the disk slides closer to the magnetar, it wobbles faster, which creates the “creaking sound” observed through telescopes on Earth.
2-3.
Lens-T-ring precession is not the only effect causing the disk’s wobble. Professor Fara and his research team investigated several alternatives with theoretical physicist Logan Frost (former postdoctoral researcher at the UCSB Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics). The reason supernova SN 2024afav is unique, and particularly effective for verifying these theories, is that any model must explain both the observed period and the rate of change of the period. “We verified several ideas, including purely Newtonian mechanical effects and precession caused by the magnetar’s magnetic field, but only the lens-T-ring precession perfectly matched the period,” explained Professor Farrah. “This is the first time General Relativity has been applied to explain the dynamics of a supernova.”
3. A Triumph for Earth-based Observation
This discovery was achieved after a “frantic race” utilizing a global network of telescopes. While the ATLAS observation team detected the initial flash in December 2024, the LCO telescope in Goleta, California, played a pivotal role by tracking the phenomenon for over 200 days.
During this long observation period, the research team made full use of all of the LCO’s observation instruments and its ability to observe the target almost continuously.
Observation parameters were tuned in real-time to capture even the minute changes occurring during the evolution of Supernova 2024afav.
“This achievement is a very significant victory for the LCO,” Farrah said. “Thanks to the uniquely clean and high-speed LCO data, we were able to predict future fluctuations, and thanks to the ability to immediately adjust the campaign, we were able to verify the prediction results in real time. When the predictions started to match, we knew that something special was happening.”
_This paper is considered groundbreaking research for two reasons. First, as the first “chirping sound” observed in a supernova, it identified a new type of observational phenomenon occurring in exploding stars.
_Second, by clearly validating the magnetar model for ultra-high luminosity supernovae for the first time, it established this model—which was previously just one of several competing hypotheses—as an observationally verified mechanism.
3-1. The Next Frontier
_Fara, who is facing his doctoral dissertation defense at UCSB this coming May, will continue his research as a Miller Fellow at the Miller Institute for Basic Science at UC Berkeley, working alongside physicist Professor Dan Karsen, who first proposed the magnetic star model.
_Fara’s advisor, Andy Howell, emphasized the significance of this discovery and stated the following: “I participated in the discovery of superluminal supernovae about 20 years ago, but at first, I didn’t know what they were.
_ Then, the magnetar model was developed, and while it seemed capable of explaining the immense energy required for a supernova, it could not explain the surface irregularities.”
—a1.【() Magnetars are the framework of msbases, and their physical surface exists as a lattice field. Hmm. 1356.
—What is the difference between a magnetar and a neutron star?
Ai Answer_A magnetar is a type of neutron star, but it is a ‘super-magnetic star’ with a magnetic field hundreds to thousands of times stronger than that of a typical neutron star. Although similar in size with a diameter of about 20 km, magnetars are characterized by releasing enormous energy through stellar earthquakes and massive flares, and having a magnetic field much stronger than that of a pulsar. —In my cosmological system, neutron stars and magnetars belong to the vixxa.nd dimension and are governed by black holes vixer.(nd+1<). When I drew a simple graphic related to this in Pocket Notepad, msbase3.model appeared. Heh. 1402.
—Then, that means msbase.n_model exists for the supermassive universe. Heh. That is truly something!
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