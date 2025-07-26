Astronomers Discover Potentially Habitable Earth-Like Planet Just 35 Light-Years Away

Scientists have confirmed a potentially habitable fifth planet in the nearby L 98-59 system, revealing a diverse collection of rocky worlds that could harbor water or volcanic activity.

A research team from the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx) has completed the most detailed investigation yet of the planetary system surrounding L 98-59, a nearby red dwarf star. Their analysis confirmed a fifth planet located within the star’s habitable zone, an area where conditions may support the presence of liquid water.

Volcanic planets, a sub-Earth, and a water world

L 98-59 sits just 35 light-years from Earth and is orbited by three small exoplanets first spotted in 2019 by NASA’s TESS space telescope. A fourth planet was later identified using radial velocity data collected by the European Southern Observatory’s ESPRESSO spectrograph. These four planets travel extremely close to their star, each orbiting at a distance much shorter than Mercury’s path around the Sun.

Led by Charles Cadieux of Université de Montréal and IREx, the team reexamined extensive data from both ground and space-based telescopes. This effort allowed them to measure the planets’ sizes and masses with a level of accuracy never achieved before.

“These new results paint the most complete picture we’ve ever had of the fascinating L 98-59 system,” said Cadieux. “It’s a powerful demonstration of what we can achieve by combining data from space telescopes and high-precision instruments on Earth, and it gives us key targets for future atmospheric studies with the James Webb Space Telescope [JWST].”

All planets in the system have masses and sizes compatible with the terrestrial regime. The innermost planet, L 98-59 b, is only 84% of Earth’s size and about half its mass, making it one of the rare sub-Earths known with well-measured parameters.

The two inner planets may experience extreme volcanic activity due to tidal heating, similar to Jupiter’s volcanic Moon, Io, in the Solar System. Meanwhile, the third, unusually low in density, may be a “water world,” a planet enriched in water unlike anything in our Solar System.

The refined measurements reveal nearly perfectly circular orbits for the inner planets, a favourable configuration for future atmospheric detections.

“With its diversity of rocky worlds and range of planetary compositions, L 98-59 offers a unique laboratory to address some of the field’s most pressing questions: What are super-Earths and sub-Neptunes made of? Do planets form differently around small stars? Can rocky planets around red dwarfs retain atmospheres over time?” adds René Doyon, co-author of the study, who is a professor at UdeM and the Director of IREx.

A fifth planet in the habitable zone

One of the key breakthroughs of this study is the confirmation of a fifth planet in the L 98-59 system. This planet, designated L 98-59 f, does not transit its host star — meaning it doesn’t pass directly between us and the star — but its presence was revealed through subtle variations in the star’s motion, detected using radial velocity measurements from HARPS (High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher) and ESPRESSO data.

L 98-59 f receives about the same amount of stellar energy as Earth does from the Sun, placing it firmly within the temperate, or habitable zone, a region where water could remain in liquid form.

“Finding a temperate planet in such a compact system makes this discovery particularly exciting,” said Cadieux. “It highlights the remarkable diversity of exoplanetary systems and strengthens the case for studying potentially habitable worlds around low-mass stars.”

Unlocking new insights with existing observations

Rather than requesting new telescope time, the team made these discoveries by relying on a rich archive of data from NASA’s TESS space telescope, ESO’s HARPS and ESPRESSO spectrographs in Chile, and the JWST.

They employed the novel line-by-line radial velocity analysis technique introduced by IREx researchers in 2022 to improve the precision of the data significantly. By combining it with a new differential temperature indicator also developed by the team, they were able to precisely identify and remove the stellar activity signal from the data, revealing the planetary signal in unprecedented detail.

By combining these enhanced measurements with analysis of transits seen by JWST, the team doubled the precision of mass and radius estimates for the known planets.

“We developed these techniques to unlock this kind of hidden potential in archival data,” adds Étienne Artigau, co-author of the study and researcher at UdeM. “It also highlights how improving analysis tools allow us to improve upon previous discoveries with data that is just waiting to be revisited.”

Next stop: Webb

These results confirm L 98-59 as one of the most compelling nearby systems for exploring the diversity of rocky planets, and, eventually, searching for signs of life.

Its proximity, the small size of its star, and the range of planetary compositions and orbits make it an ideal candidate for atmospheric follow-up with the JWST, which the IREx team has already started.

“With these new results, L 98-59 joins the select group of nearby, compact planetary systems that we hope to understand in greater detail over the coming years,” says Alexandrine L’Heureux, co-author of the study and Ph.D. student at UdeM. “It’s exciting to see it stand alongside systems like TRAPPIST-1 in our quest to unlock the nature and formation of small planets orbiting red dwarf stars.”

Reference: “Detailed Architecture of the L 98-59 System and Confirmation of a Fifth Planet in the Habitable Zone” by Charles Cadieux, Alexandrine L’Heureux, Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb, René Doyon, Étienne Artigau, Neil J. Cook, Louis-Philippe Coulombe, Pierre-Alexis Roy, David Lafrenière, Pierrot Lamontagne, Michael Radica, Björn Benneke, Eva-Maria Ahrer, Drew Weisserman and Ryan Cloutier, The Astronomical Journal.

DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2507.09343

