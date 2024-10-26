Astronomers have discovered that shifts in the corona around black holes lead to dramatic flares of X-rays, observable through advanced telescopes.
This phenomenon involves a process where the corona gathers inward, brightens, and then shoots away, significantly increasing X-ray emissions.
This diagram illustrates how a shifting feature known as a corona around a black hole can cause a flare of X-rays. Initially, the corona, depicted in purplish colors, gathers inward and intensifies in brightness before it propels away from the black hole. Although the reasons behind these shifts in the corona remain unclear, astronomers have established that such movements result in a noticeable increase in X-ray brightness, detectable by telescopes.
Under normal circumstances, even before the corona shifts, an effect called relativistic boosting is already influencing the X-ray light. This phenomenon occurs when the X-ray light emitted by the corona bounces off the black hole’s surrounding disk of material, which moves at nearly half the speed of light. The X-ray light is then amplified on the side of the disk that is moving toward us, as depicted on the left side of the illustration. Conversely, on the side where the disk moves away from us, the X-ray light appears dimmer.
Another form of relativistic boosting happens when the corona shoots away from the black hole, and later collapses. Its X-ray light is also brightened, as the corona travels toward us leading to X-ray flares.
In 2014, NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array, or NuSTAR, and Swift space telescopes witnessed an X-flare from the supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy called Markarian 335. The observations allowed astronomers to link a shifting corona to an X-ray flare for the first time.
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The black hole moves at nearly half the speed of light.
Ask Amaan:
How does the speed of light in Relativity differ from the speed of light measured in the universe?
The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of topological vortices and their fractal structures. The imagined particles are no different from the imagined God.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called Photon, Quantum) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. Which is faster in terms of between quantum entanglement and the spacetime synchronization of speed of light of Relativity?
3. Is the quantum entanglement related to the entanglement of topological vortices?
4. How is quantum spacetime entangled?
5. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
7. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
8. Is quantum material a topological material?
9. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
10. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
11. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
12. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
13. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
14. Doesn’t physics believe that basic materials should have a unified standard structure？
15. Can the nature essence of science be imagined freely?
16. Can two sets of high-dimensional spacetime objects (such as two sets of cobalt-60) rotate in reverse to form a mirror image of each other?
17. Do the Physical Review family publications have the courage to publicly replies the above questions one by one in the comment section?
18. Is the so-called academic publications (including Physical Review Letters) trustworthy?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
No matter what comments, they should be posted. Allowing the public to appreciate the various forms of sentient beings is also a source of endless joy. The author appreciates well founded criticism and comments.
If you delete the comments here, will others never know about these things? If it’s true science, why are you afraid of being criticized and commented?