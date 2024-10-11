Beyond Melting Ice: Arctic Coasts Face a New Crisis

Rapid warming in the Arctic is transforming coastal ecosystems, with significant, often overlooked impacts on both nature and local communities. Scientists emphasize the need to fill knowledge gaps to support adaptation to these changes.
The Arctic is warming 3-4 times faster than the global average, leading to melting sea ice, retreating glaciers, and thawing permafrost. But what happens when these changes intersect? This is the current reality for Arctic coastal ecosystems, and according to new research published in Limnology & Oceanography Letters, these profound transformations have been largely overlooked.
As climate change rapidly transforms Arctic marine systems, the dramatic image of a polar bear struggling on a melting ice floe has become symbolic of the region’s environmental crisis. But scientists argue that coastal Arctic ecosystems are undergoing a complementary set of changes to those in the open ocean. These changes are intensified by the interaction of land-based and marine transformations, driving significant impacts on both the environment and local communities.
“An increasing number of ecosystem drivers along the Arctic coasts are having broader implications for both ecological and human systems,” the researchers observed. “The consequences of these changes are greater than what can be quantified in the open Arctic Ocean alone.” Says Mikael Sejr, professor at the Institute of Ecoscience at Aarhus University.
With these changes come critical knowledge gaps. Filling these gaps is essential to ensuring that the socioecological systems along Arctic coasts can adapt and remain sustainable in the face of ongoing climate shifts.
Reference: “Multiple climatic drivers increase pace and consequences of ecosystem change in the Arctic Coastal Ocean” by Mikael K. Sejr, Amanda E. Poste and Paul E. Renaud, 12 September 2024, Limnology and Oceanography Letters.
DOI: 10.1002/lol2.10431
We have the technology to extend snow season with fresh, manufactured snow. Why could we not manufacture snow in the artic? Fresh, cool water would melt into the surface water, mitigating this problem.
Further, we could coat the short, hot mountains of the Caribbean in fresh powder, increasing the introduction of cooler waters into that clime.
Cooling the ocean’s surface, even only slightly, could trigger our now due glacial period of our current ice age and perhaps buy us a little time to figure this out.
Liquid Nitrogen in the North Atlantic? We have ways of making ice. Let’s Make Ice.
Farting against thunder methinks
Let the extinction cycle that’s upon us take cate of this. The human cycle pales in comparison to the planetary cycle
Glaciers will come after the poles relocate and it may.ve in.my lifetime, but the next generation will see these changes. 20-30 years and it’s overdue. I agree with it farting against thunder,
It is true that a soup mix of disasters are brewing and it is true that climate change is a reality.
But on top of that:the real war comes from the heavens. The more intense and grotesque our wars become, the more God will strike on us.
LOL,,,if not for climate change,,,
we would still be in the ice age