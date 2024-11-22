Bomb Cyclone Batters the Pacific Northwest Leaving 600,000 in the Dark

A powerful extratropical cyclone struck the Pacific Northwest, leading to widespread damage and leaving nearly 600,000 without power.

Featuring rapid intensification, the storm’s central pressure matched historical lows, causing severe wind gusts and initiating a prolonged atmospheric river expected to deluge Northern California and Southern Oregon with up to 16 inches of rain.

Storm Impact and Satellite Imagery

A powerful extratropical cyclone struck the Pacific Northwest on November 19, 2024, bringing intense winds and heavy rain to the region. The storm toppled trees and caused widespread power outages, leaving nearly 600,000 residents in Washington state without electricity by November 20, according to news reports.

Satellite imagery captured the storm system at 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time (21:50 UTC) on November 19. Extratropical cyclones are massive rotating weather systems that develop in midlatitude regions, typically more than 30° away from the equator. These systems often display distinctive comma-shaped cloud patterns created by “conveyor belt” circulation, with heavy precipitation concentrated near the low-pressure center of the “comma head.” The image was taken by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument aboard NOAA’s JPSS-1 (Joint Polar Satellite System-1) satellite.

Storm Intensification and Historical Context

On the evening of November 19, the storm’s central pressure dropped to levels on par with a storm in October 2021, which saw the lowest pressure in about 50 years of records for that region, according to Chris Dolce, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel. The pace of the storm’s intensification was more than double the criteria for bombogenesis—a popular term that describes a mid-latitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies into a “bomb cyclone.”

Wind Gusts and Atmospheric Conditions

The plunging atmospheric pressure in the center of the storm caused winds to increase quickly on November 19. The National Weather Service in Seattle reported wind gusts of up to 77 miles (124 kilometers) per hour in the mountains southeast of Seattle.

Forecast and Rainfall Predictions

The cyclone kicked off a long-duration atmospheric river that forecasters expect will park over Northern California and southern Oregon through November 22. The National Weather Service estimates that these areas could see rainfall totals of 12 to 16 inches (30 to 41 centimeters) over the duration of the storm.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE, GIBS/Worldview, and the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS).



