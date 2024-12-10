Born Before 1996? According to Scientists, Leaded Gas May Have Permanently Altered Your Personality

Harmful lead exposure from air, water, and soil impacts the well-being of 151 million Americans.
In 1923, lead was introduced into gasoline to improve car engine performance. However, this boost to automotive health came at a significant cost to human well-being.
A new study calculates that exposure to car exhaust from leaded gas during childhood altered the balance of mental health in the U.S. population, making generations of Americans more depressed, anxious inattentive or hyperactive. The research estimates that 151 million cases of psychiatric disorder over the past 75 years have resulted from American children’s exposure to lead.
The findings, from Aaron Reuben, a postdoctoral scholar in neuropsychology at Duke University, and colleagues at Florida State University, suggest that Americans born before 1996 experienced significantly higher rates of mental health problems as a result of lead, and likely experienced changes to their personalities that would have made them less successful and resilient in life.
Leaded gas for cars was banned in the U.S. in 1996, but the researchers say that anyone born before then, and especially during the peak of its use in the 1960s and 1970s, had concerningly high lead exposures as children.
The team’s paper was recently published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.
Lead’s Toxicity and Its Long-Term Effects
Lead is neurotoxic and can erode brain cells and alter brain function after it enters the body. As such, there is no safe level of exposure at any point in life, health experts say. Young children are especially vulnerable to lead’s ability to impair brain development and alter brain health. Unfortunately, no matter what age, our brains are ill-equipped for keeping lead toxicity at bay.
Because water systems in older American cities still contain lead pipes, the EPA issued regulations in October that give cities 10 years to identify and replace lead plumbing, and $2.6 billion to get it done. Earlier this year the EPA also lowered the level of lead in soil that it considers to be potentially hazardous, resulting in an estimated 1 in 4 U.S. households having soil that may require cleanup.
“Humans are not adapted to be exposed to lead at the levels we have been exposed to over the past century,” Reuben said. “We have very few effective measures for dealing with lead once it is in the body, and many of us have been exposed to levels 1,000 to 10,000 times more than what is natural.”
Over the past century, lead was used in paint, pipes, solder, and, most disastrously, automotive fuel. Numerous studies have linked lead exposure to neurodevelopmental and mental health problems, particularly conduct disorder, attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder, and depression. But until now it has not been clear how widespread lead-linked mental illness symptoms would have been.
To answer the complex question of how leaded gas use for more than 75 years may have left a permanent mark on human psychology, Reuben and his co-authors Michael McFarland and Mathew Hauer, both professors of sociology at Florida State University, turned to publicly available nationwide data.
Using historical data on U.S. childhood blood-lead levels, leaded-gas use, and population statistics, they determined the likely lifelong burden of lead exposure carried by every American alive in 2015. From this data, they estimated lead’s assault on mental health and personality by calculating “mental illness points” gained from leaded gas exposure as a proxy for its harmful impact on public health.
“This is the exact approach we have taken in the past to estimate lead’s harms for population cognitive ability and IQ,” McFarland said, noting that the research team previously identified that lead stole 824 million IQ points from the U.S. population over the past century.
Widespread Psychological Impacts
“We saw very significant shifts in mental health across generations of Americans,” Hauer said. “Meaning many more people experienced psychiatric problems than would have if we had never added lead to gasoline.” Lead exposure led to greater rates of diagnosable mental disorders, like depression and anxiety, but also greater rates of individuals experiencing more mild distress that would impair their quality of life.
“For most people, the impact of lead would have been like a low-grade fever,” Reuben said. “You wouldn’t go to the hospital or seek treatment, but you would struggle just a bit more than if you didn’t have the fever.”
Lead’s effect on brain health has also been linked to changes in personality that show up at the national level. “We estimate a shift in neuroticism and conscientiousness at the population level,” McFarland said.
As of 2015, more than 170 million Americans (more than half of the U.S. population) had clinically concerning levels of lead in their blood when they were children, likely resulting in lower IQs and more mental health problems, and likely putting them at higher risk for other long-term health impairments, such as increased cardiovascular disease.
Leaded gasoline consumption rose rapidly in the early 1960s and peaked in the 1970s. As a result, Reuben and his colleagues found that essentially everyone born during those two decades were nearly certain to have been exposed to pernicious levels of lead from car exhaust. The generation with the greatest lead exposures, Generation X (1965-1980), would have seen the greatest mental health losses.
“We are coming to understand that lead exposures from the past – even decades in the past – can influence our health today,” Reuben said. “Our job moving forward will be to better understand the role lead has played in the health of our country, and to make sure we protect today’s children from new lead exposures wherever they occur.”
Reference: “Contribution of childhood lead exposure to psychopathology in the US population over the past 75 years” by Michael J. McFarland, Aaron Reuben and Matt Hauer, 4 December 2024, Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.
DOI: 10.1111/jcpp.14072
The study was funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Lead in the gas…without a word about the lead in drinking water this story is lacking greatly.
Umm they literally mention lead pipes in the 3rd paragraph. And lead paint.
Robert L Ruisi, was exposed to lead. Give him a break.
They mention lead pipes and drinking water. Maybe you’ve been affected.
I’m in an old building and very worried now about the water pipes & paint now. Still using the old water rads.
So we’re all this way from huffing gas 😂 I remember it as a child though.. the smell was so distinct compared to today’s exhaust
Oh? When big oil paying us back? Should hunt down all big oil moguls and get our money back for all the pain and misfortune.
First the tobacco companies, now the oil companies and the food industry. When will it end?
The rads are on a closed heating system, which is separate from your potable water system.
Sounds like a BIG class action lawsuit…..
so dangerous, they still allow lead fishing weights to go right in the fresh water supplies….
Don’t ignore lead exposure from game killed with lead ammunition and al a o the impact of spent ammunition on raptors and scavengers.
Ok, now please explain the mental disorders of those AFTER 1996.
Maybe our reproductive system were messed up a bit. I saw a film in the 70’s that said our future children could have learning difficulties .
The CDC has a info on LED poisoning and how low it can stay in your body if you have been exposed to a lot of it
The CDC has a info on LEAD poisoning and how low it can stay in your body if you have been exposed to a lot of it
Ok now we need a class action law suite. How and where do we sign up .
I would think that location would be a big factor here. I’m sure that those who grew up in a city would have much higher levels of lead than country kids. Without location demographics, I’m not sure how you can make the broad generalization that everyone born before 1996, “especially during the peak of its use in the 1960s and 1970s, had concerningly high lead exposures as children”.
This ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ was supposed to be a reply to the top of the thread
But comments don’t seem to be deletable by the author.
Abuse by the lead poisoned. Article didn’t mention that lead destroys the conscience.
They also didn’t mention that lead was one of the few things that can shield you from electronagnetic radiation. Which, in my opinion, is what is killing a lot of Americans today. Causing autism, and anxiety, and numerous other physical and phycological, disorders.
There’s a immense difference between the lead in pipes which is actually very very contained being a solid metal lead paint is pretty terrible because of the size of the particles and the fact there only contained while the pant is in place, what makes it almost not an issue is most people stop eating paint chips and putting toys in their mouth fairly young should you eat leaded paint chips your likely to show signs of lead poisoning dr will follow up with magnesium and rapid recovery will happen and normal people will stop eating paint chips, leaded gasoline on the other hand was not ingested by only some people or in exceptionally low amounts as in water pipes it was in such a small particulate size and being used in quantities so large you can not even comprehend and used in almost all gas engines and was spread throughout the entire world everywhere was polluted by it not a house or painted barn but all food water air it was not possible to escape its effects on this planet. There’s graphs that show that there was an increase in all crimes health issues especially mental illnesses that directly correspond to leaded gas right from its beginning of use in the US that exact year and as it was used more places in the world and the quantities of gas being used in those areas is almost the exact same increase in those issues as the increase in the amount of gas used and as it was based out of use throughout the world those numbers of issues with ppl declined at the same time and the same amount and as it’s levels in the environment slowly went down so did the health issues. Some university students were dating minerals on earth and there professor noticed the ages the students came up with were impossible I believe they used the radioactive decay of lead in the minerals to dare them and when a rock that was showing levels of lead decay saying it’s like a few thousand years old but it was from a piece of asteroid several billions of years old they figured out something was up more samples gave the same results from several places that were far enough away and different enough geologically the only answer was that vast quantities of lead had contaminated the samples it was all figured out quickly enough meanwhile the use of leaded paint and pipes drastically increased even as the graphs showed health effects from lead were drastically decreasing with the ban on leaded gasoline, the inventor of leaded gas made something else that was super harmful as well. He is arguably responsible for the deaths of more people than everyone else in history put together , if you include the increase of violence because of increased crime rates. The years of life taken from its effects and the poisoning of ppl directly and indirectly from its effects even to this day leaded gasoline is still causing early deaths mental and physical disabilities. Yes lead paint and water pipes are bad for ppl I’m sure the plastic pipes are feeding us tons of micro plastic particles everything around us us toxic . But leaded gas has caused billions of casualties (deaths, disease , incarceration)
Oh now I remember he came up with cfcs the stuff that put a hole in the ozone layer that’s going to continue to open yearly for decades to come plus the thinning of the rest of the ozone layer worldwide he’s technically the cause of like 65% of all skin cancers in the last 80 years and for the next hundred or so the man might have been the worst thing to ever happen to the world and humans think he’s beat malaria and any other disease as well . There’s an amazing documentary about the guy but complaining about lead pipes and paint is like comparing sharpened sticks to the hydrogen bomb. It’s not even worth bringing up in the same conversation it’s that insignificant
I agree with you
My dad that worked around gas station most of his life before retiring. As I have read this article and one other. I can see that I have been affected by lead in gasoline. My dad used to come home after pumping gas when my mom was pregnant with me and after I was born. Then My parents opened their own gas station. I was raised around it all the time. I smelled gas and helped my dad clean up the gas rags to be washed. I even helped him stick the tanks to see how much gas was in the ground. This was just some of the exposure that I had received as a child. I remember and have a picture some where with me looking very ill. My mother said at one point the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me. But I was very sick and weren’t sure if I was going to make it. I have always struggled with school and have other health related problems and that keeps confusing doctor’s. After reading the first article about lead poisoning I looked up CDC on lead poisoning with gasoline and lead poisoning. I was surprised to find out that I could have been exposed to a high amount of lead levels back in 1970-1980 easily and CDC said that the lead could have stayed in my bones for up to 30 years. I have three children two have ADHD and depression. My other child has Autism. I was thinking maybe that could be a part of the autism spike we’ve been having. I’m sure there’s more to is than just lead in gasoline but it may be a small part to look into. If the CDC didn’t like it back then but didn’t said anything about it. Because of the gas station business is a big company and just like the tobacco company they have the $$ to say everything is ok nothing is wrong with our products 🤬
The water can be directly linked to the feds…..they can still pass off the leaded gas exposure responsibility to other entities
I agree, it sounds like yet another reason to escape accountability.
Literally from the article:
Because water systems in older American cities still contain lead pipes, the EPA issued regulations in October that give cities 10 years to identify and replace lead plumbing, and $2.6 billion to get it done. Earlier this year the EPA also lowered the level of lead in soil that it considers to be potentially hazardous, resulting in an estimated 1 in 4 U.S. households having soil that may require cleanup.
Did you even read the article? It mentions lead water pipes…
Don’t be so hard on the guy. Did you read the title of the article? And he did mention the other hazards
Yeah if you don’t where a tin hat you are probably suffering from exposure to electromechanical radiation.
Another thing if you live in California, leaded gas was deleted years before….but your also probably a leftist Karen who listens to fake news, and thinks biden is great
A recent discussion with my son and husband regarding the use of lead weights in the automotive industry for tire balancing. I observed a mechanic handling the weights bare handed. We also talked about the lead roofing materials used for “boots” and flashing. And watched a squirrel chewing on the neighbor’s lead vents on their roof. For years, my husband had lead solder in the garage for plumbing use. It’s more pervasive than just for gasoline.
Lead metal is almost completely harmless, because it does not dissolve into water and cannot easily make it into the bloodstream.. Soluble lead chemical compounds, and burned lead compounds are the overwhelming majority of the problem.
You are so wrong about that. Stomach acid will solubility the lead so that it us easily abdorbed
In the 1950s-1960s I watched people fishing put small lead weights in their mouth and squeeze the lead onto their fishing line with their teeth. It was faster than using pliers.
I still do this today. I don’t eat the weights however, and spit afterwards, though I’ve never noticed any bits of lead had broken off so I think it’s ok. Pretty hard for a metal to make it into your bloodstream from a solid chunk. I grasp iron dumbbells with sweaty palms frequently and my iron levels are still low
Yet don’t grasp the science you’re relying on for safety?
Lead also affects heart health. The banning of lead gasoline saw a decrease in heart disease and arteriosclerosis, although the credit was given to medications and not to the elimination of leaded gas.
Maybe it’s lead poisoning that leaves me wondering how all the great minds were prior to 1996 – ? And then of course today – the comparatively frail minded. Maybe lead finds its way through the reproductive system.
Guys, it disrupts your mitochondria which literally affects your entire state of being.
Personally, I dont blame it solely on the leaded gas but it is certainly a factor.
I played with lead as a kid. Melting lead and poring molds for lead weights. It was everywhere fun to play with.
Interestingly I recall my father wondering if the untoward violence in the USA had anything to do with the then US propensity for travelling everywhere in large and heavy cars burning leaded petrol rather than cycling and working to work, or using public transport as had been the case in the UK until about 1974.
There were a number of factors that contributed to the violence and general increase in criminal behaviour in the U.S. during the 1960’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Whether the lead in the environment was one of those factors is debatable, though it certainly didn’t help. Having grown up in a suburb of Los Angeles during the 60’s and 70’s, I can recall the summer smog that plagued the air. By the end of a typical day my lungs were sore from having to breathe in that crap.
It’s hey good thing that alcohol, other drugs, loss of the moral compass, and violent ideation available on the internet had absolutely no effect. Are my tax dollars paying for nonsense like this?
Hey guys what about lead pencils that people especially kids K-12th grade use? I still use pencils today bc I draw a lot. Omg what’s really going on? It’s no wonder why our society is in the condition that it’s in. They keep using things in our water air and resources to try and dumb us down! Don’t fall prey. That’s just what they want us to believe. Follow your heart and pay attention to your intuition. Get in touch with your spiritual side if your not already. Wake Up People. There’s more to life than all this misinformation. Please do your research on Enlightenment and Awakening!
Following your heart as a source of knowledge instead of your brain means that you’re unaware that the lead in pencils is graphite, a form of carbon, not lead and it has been commonly used for centuries.
It’s graphite in your pencil. Relax
It’s graphite in your pencil but what is in your tinfoil hat?
In my opinion. the Pandemic lockdown has more psychological/ mental pact then the study mentioned herein.
You say 1996 it was banned. Yes. But in Canada, for example , it was banned in 1990… and Algeria was the last country to ban it in 2021.
The lead in pencils is not actually lead. Do your research.
Girl, no. Lead in pencils is graphite (carbon-based), not actual lead. Your pencils are fine to use
There graphite brother
You are so wrong about that. Stomach acid will solubilize the lead so that it us easily absorbed.
Nobody has control over what they breathe. Pencils today are lead free.
This was done to us like many other things to shorten life spans. The elite fear loosing their life stiles. 10’s of thousands against 8 billions I guess they should be. Greed is is amazing isn’t it.
Lead in paint chips in poorly maintained buildings may have boosted mental problems and violent behavior in poor populations.
Lead in petrol was very dangerous m in the gaseous form, it is easily ingested.
It is not all past tense. Propeller aircraft still use leaded gasoline. This makes living near one of the many thousands of airports that support these aircraft, unhealthy. Vapors from firing ranges affect children a half mile away or more. But the biggie is our food. The #1 pesticide in the early 1950s was lead arsenate. That was used heavily, especially in orchards. Arguably, apple juice and pear juice are unsafe. Eating an apple or a pear is less concerning. When you drink the juice, you are consuming the juice from several apples or pears at once. Lead is in virtually all the grape products. Imported European balsamic vinegar is the worst of those. Yams, and carrots are high (I eat butternut squash for carotenoids, I would otherwise be missing). Peas are somewhat high. Pea protein is particularly high. Hemp protein is also high. The chocolate we import is very high. That is because the Europeans have standards and testing for chocolate, so they end up getting the best. But we have no standards, so we get the dirtiest chocolate. And in case people need it, there is one more reason to stop smoking. There is a lot of lead in tobacco. We get led in our rice and other crops because we use those small planes with the leaded gasoline as crop dusters. And they plant the rice as well, and that could qualify as “organic.” Farmers also use bone meal fertilizer, which can have high levels of lead.
They say there is no safe level. But that actually is not true. There is a safe level, it is just very low. Easier to say there is not because you can just throw up your hands and say 0 is impossible. Getting under a specific number is possible, and people might insist on it. At least in terms of all-cause mortality, 0.8 micrograms per L of blood or less presents no elevated risk.
I have been concerned about lead about 6 years. A paper came out and showed that 412,000 Americans were dying of low level lead exposure. And I recently saw another paper where They compared all the blood markers that a few prominent blood test producers do, and compared with how well they were aging. And of the dozens of blood marker, the one that correlated with the worst aging was lead. Worse than sky-high A1C. I don’t know all the details of that study. I read it, but there must have been some supplementary notes of some kind I could not find, because there was a lot that was unclear to me. Things like what levels of lead and these other blood markers. How is better aging determined and such.
I was born in 1968 the worst of the lead in the air period. And in a fairy large city and close to an enormous city, that we got the smog from frequently. I also lived in a 100-year-old house what was white, and almost certainly painted with lead paint. And my dad did frequent work on that paint. I am sure my lead levels were very high. Thing is, our bodies think lead is calcium, so they put it in our bones. Then, when you hit your 60, 70s and beyond and your bones lose density, that lead is released into your circulatory system, and free to cause havoc in the brain and arteries. The lead can be slowly leached out of our bones by keeping our blood very low in lead, making a diffusion gradient for a few decades. So, that is what I have been doing for about 6 years now. I did not actually get a blood lead test until a week ago. And it was less than 1 microgram per liter. The test only went that low, so I’ll take that.
So informative and well written, thank you for giving your time 🙂
Horrifying topic though, I had no idea lead was that pervasive.
Thank you for sharing. What do you think b of metal detox protocol?
I think those effects are insignificant compared to the effects of electronics and helicopter parenting in the last couple of generations.
I was born in the 1970’s (late 70’s) and have had depression and anxiety all my life. I’m not sure if it was my mother’s VW bus with the exhaust leak or due to my father having a auto motive shop and always exposed to…ummm… Well Everything harmful… But I blame it mostly on … The water. Hahaha… As if. (Example above due to exposure)
Lead gas & paint were the #1 sources of exposure for years, no question. And yes, inner city (Black/Latino) kids were by far more affected than even the poorest white kids because they tended to live in project housing with peeling/chipping lead paint and were exposed to car exhaust 24/7. Not only that but a lot of ghetto housing is built near EPA Superfund sites that aren’t fit for human life even today. Malnourished kids eat lead paint because it tastes sweet and more readily absorb it because it mimics calcium in the bones, where it’s stored for years until it leeches back out into the bloodstream.
The biggest sources of lead today are foreign-made toys and jewelry; ammunition and any game killed with it, tap water from pipes containing lead, painted/glazed dishes with designs on it, houses built before 1978 (lead paint), soil in inner cities or near busy highways and any food grown in it, many cosmetics & tampons. Jet fuel still contains lead as well. It’s far more dangerous to kids than adults but can raise blood pressure and cause kidney disease in adults, and lead poisoning is irreversible.
A California woman died from lead poisoning due to using a hemorrhoid cream she bought on Facebook a few years ago. It was Vietnamese in origin. Just goes to show that what we put on the outside of our bodies gets absorbed and that “traditional remedies” are entirely unregulated.
https://adventuresinpsychonautics.blogspot.com/2022/08/a-closer-look-at-lead-crime-effect.html