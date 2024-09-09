Information can travel faster than individual particles in systems made up of interacting bosons.
Researchers at RIKEN have discovered that in certain quantum systems, information can propagate increasingly faster over time, challenging previous assumptions about universal speed limits such as those defined by the Lieb–Robinson bound. This analysis reveals fundamental differences in how bosons and fermions transmit information, with bosons capable of exceeding expected speed constraints as time progresses.
Quantum Information Dynamics
The propagation of information can speed up over time in systems of certain quantum particles, a theoretical analysis by RIKEN physicists has revealed.
Having a Zoom call with someone on Mars would be challenging because of the 3-to-20-minute delay involved, but the delay would balloon to nearly 3 hours for Uranus. Switching to a better internet provider wouldn’t help—these time lags are unavoidable since, according to Einstein, nothing can outpace light.
The two delays represent two points on a ‘light cone’ that spreads out from a source of electromagnetic radiation such as light.
Effective Light Cones in Quantum Systems
But what about systems made up of quantum particles that travel much slower than light? Are there similar limitations on how fast information can propagate in them?
Two physicists explored that question in the early 1970s and came up with the concept of an ‘effective light cone’ for such systems. They also derived a speed limit for the propagation on information in them, which is known as the Lieb–Robinson velocity.
Propagation Speed Limits in Quantum Mechanics
“Essentially, the Lieb–Robinson bound indicates that the impact of local changes within a quantum system cannot spread instantly everywhere; rather, these effects are limited to an effective light cone determined by this maximum speed,” explains Tomotaka Kuwahara of the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing. “The bound sets a universal speed limit for how quickly information can travel in these systems.”
Scientists have measured the shapes of effective light cones in many different systems. But so far no one has determined it for a system made up of ‘bosons’ that interact with each other. Bosons are quantum particles that have a spin that is a whole number; examples include photons, gluons, and the Higgs boson.
Surprising Behavior of Bosons
Now, Kuwahara and two co-workers have conducted a theoretical analysis for interacting bosons and found a surprise—information can travel much faster than the particles in certain cases.
This contrasts with the other type of quantum particles, fermions, which have half-integer values of spin (e.g., 1/2 and 3/2) and which include electrons, protons, and neutrinos.
“Previous studies had suggested that bosons and fermions behave the same in terms of information propagation,” says Kuwahara. “We clarified that this intuition isn’t correct and that significant differences exist between bosons and fermions.”
The analysis, which involved a 115-page proof, revealed that bosons can send information much faster than fermions can, especially as time goes on. “For fermions, there’s a fixed speed limit for how fast information can propagate,” says Kuwahara. “But the picture is very different for systems of bosons—information can travel faster over time.”
This finding could help to discover new quantum phases, Kuwahara says.
Reference: “Effective light cone and digital quantum simulation of interacting bosons” by Tomotaka Kuwahara, Tan Van Vu and Keiji Saito, 21 March 2024, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-46501-7
Would love to hear what other people think about this article. What does this mean for the future of communication and computing?
Every person and every scientific experiment is a part of the interaction and connection of the material world. Mathematical and physical models (such as geometric shapes, topological vortices, etc.) can help researchers think critically to deepen scientific knowledge and improve scientific methods ( https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-858570 ).
Topological vortex ring is both the geometric shapes and the physical reality. Believing in the scientific validity of low dimensional spacetime mathematical models is believing in the value of mathematics to science.
Memo 2409100256
Source 1.Themes
Boson system breaks quantum speed limit: information competes faster than particles?
Researchers have found that the propagation of information in interacting boson systems can accelerate over time.
-Faster than Light Information?? What does it mean? Faster than light information is similar to the concept of simultaneous msbase.qpeoms. It is not a material, but the concept of msgicsum is always in place in the data between information.
Like the gravitational centripetal force of an object, if there are many cases of reacting to centrifugal force, the reaction information is faster than light.
The msoss is an instantaneous msbase that always doubles as an er. It is like a centripetal force and a central control room, and the principle of simultaneity of paths is provided for numerous circles, such as the length of the diameter based on the circumference to the external situation of the circumference.
Source1.Edit
In a system composed of interacting bosons qpsum.value.012, information can be transferred faster than individual particles (smolas.stars).
A boson is a quantum particle whose spin is an integer. Examples are photons, gluons, and Higgs bosons.
Amazing behavior of boson integer 1n
Now we have conducted a theoretical analysis of interacting bosons and have discovered a surprising fact. In some cases, ‘information can be transferred much faster than particles’.
This contrasts with the fermion 1/n fractions, other types of quantum particles that have half-integer values of the spin (e.g., 1/2 and 3/2) and include electrons, protons, and neutrinos.
Previous work has suggested that bosons 1 and fermion 1/n behave identically in terms of information propagation. However, it has been clarified that this intuition is not accurate and that there is a significant difference between bosons and fermions.
Analysis involving the proofs showed that bosons.2rpi are able to transfer information much faster than the angular xyz of the fermion(r) triangle, especially with time. For fermions, it remains below a speed limit fixed to the rate at which the information propagates. However, for bosonic systems the situation is very different, like infinite natural number prime numbers.
The os(2rpi.oser) information may travel faster over time. This discovery may help discover new quantum images.
The fact that the simultaneous entanglement of information is much faster than the speed of light of matter will be used for the future information and communication to realize the space Internet. Huh.
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/boson-systems-shatter-quantum-speed-limits-information-races-faster-than-particles
Boson system breaks quantum speed limit: information competes faster than particles
You are indeed good at thinking. However, you have been misled by pseudoscience.
Experiments now show that nearfield light is instantaneous, so the speed of light is not a constant as once thought, and this has now been proved by Electrodynamic theory and by Experiments done by many independent researchers. The results clearly show that light propagates instantaneously when it is created by a source, and reduces to approximately the speed of light in the farfield, about one wavelength from the source, and never becomes equal to exactly c. This corresponds the phase speed, group speed, and information speed. Any theory assuming the speed of light is a constant, such as Special Relativity and General Relativity are wrong, and it has implications to Quantum theories as well. So this fact about the speed of light affects all of Modern Physics. Often it is stated that Relativity has been verified by so many experiments, how can it be wrong. Well no experiment can prove a theory, and can only provide evidence that a theory is correct. But one experiment can absolutely disprove a theory, and the new speed of light experiments proving the speed of light is not a constant is such a proof. So what does it mean? Well a derivation of Relativity using instantaneous nearfield light yields Galilean Relativity. This can easily seen by inserting c=infinity into the Lorentz Transform, yielding the Galilean Transform, where time is the same in all inertial frames. So a moving object observed with instantaneous nearfield light will yield no Relativistic effects, whereas by changing the frequency of the light such that farfield light is used will observe Relativistic effects. But since time and space are real and independent of the frequency of light used to measure its effects, then one must conclude the effects of Relativity are just an optical illusion.
Since General Relativity is based on Special Relativity, then it has the same problem. A better theory of Gravity is Gravitoelectromagnetism which assumes gravity can be mathematically described by 4 Maxwell equations, similar to to those of electromagnetic theory. It is well known that General Relativity reduces to Gravitoelectromagnetism for weak fields, which is all that we observe. Using this theory, analysis of an oscillating mass yields a wave equation set equal to a source term. Analysis of this equation shows that the phase speed, group speed, and information speed are instantaneous in the nearfield and reduce to the speed of light in the farfield. This theory then accounts for all the observed gravitational effects including instantaneous nearfield and the speed of light farfield. The main difference is that this theory is a field theory, and not a geometrical theory like General Relativity. Because it is a field theory, Gravity can be then be quantized as the Graviton.
Lastly it should be mentioned that this research shows that the Pilot Wave interpretation of Quantum Mechanics can no longer be criticized for requiring instantaneous interaction of the pilot wave, thereby violating Relativity. It should also be noted that nearfield electromagnetic fields can be explained by quantum mechanics using the Pilot Wave interpretation of quantum mechanics and the Heisenberg uncertainty principle (HUP), where Δx and Δp are interpreted as averages, and not the uncertainty in the values as in other interpretations of quantum mechanics. So in HUP: Δx Δp = h, where Δp=mΔv, and m is an effective mass due to momentum, thus HUP becomes: Δx Δv = h/m. In the nearfield where the field is created, Δx=0, therefore Δv=infinity. In the farfield, HUP: Δx Δp = h, where p = h/λ. HUP then becomes: Δx h/λ = h, or Δx=λ. Also in the farfield HUP becomes: λmΔv=h, thus Δv=h/(mλ). Since p=h/λ, then Δv=p/m. Also since p=mc, then Δv=c. So in summary, in the nearfield Δv=infinity, and in the farfield Δv=c, where Δv is the average velocity of the photon according to Pilot Wave theory. Consequently the Pilot wave interpretation should become the preferred interpretation of Quantum Mechanics. It should also be noted that this argument can be applied to all fields, including the graviton. Hence all fields should exhibit instantaneous nearfield and speed c farfield behavior, and this can explain the non-local effects observed in quantum entangled particles.
*YouTube presentation of above arguments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sePdJ7vSQvQ&t=0s
*More extensive paper for the above arguments: William D. Walker and Dag Stranneby, A New Interpretation of Relativity, 2023: http://vixra.org/abs/2309.0145
*Electromagnetic pulse experiment paper: https://www.techrxiv.org/doi/full/10.36227/techrxiv.170862178.82175798/v1
Dr. William Walker – PhD in physics from ETH Zurich, 1997
What is ‘information”? If ”information’ can travel faster than light, then ”information” and light emitted simultaneously a very long way away from us will separate with the separation increasing across time=distance. Was that what Hubble saw when he recognised the red shift? Daft question; which I can’t couch in academic language, let alone by using partial derivatives or Greek letters.