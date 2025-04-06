Brain Channels “Stopped in Time” Reveal How We Think and Learn

Scientists used advanced cryo-EM imaging to reveal how glutamate activates brain receptors, paving the way for new neurological treatments.
To better understand how brain cells communicate using chemical signals, scientists have used a highly specialized microscope to capture detailed images of how glutamate, one of the brain’s most common signaling molecules, activates a channel that allows charged particles to flow into cells. This breakthrough, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, reveals new insights into how these channels function and could help guide the development of drugs that either block or activate them to treat conditions such as epilepsy and certain intellectual disabilities.
The study, conducted in collaboration with scientists at UTHealth Houston and funded by the National Institutes of Health, was published on March 26 in the journal Nature.
“Neurons are the cellular foundation of the brain, and the ability to experience our environment and learn depends on [chemical] communications between neurons,” says Edward Twomey, Ph.D., assistant professor of biophysics and biophysical chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Scientists have long known that a major molecule responsible for neuron-to-neuron communications is the neurotransmitter glutamate, a molecule abundant in the spaces between neurons. Its landing place on neurons is a channel called an AMPA receptor, which interacts with glutamate, and then acts like a pore that takes in charged particles. The ebb and flow of charged particles creates electrical signals that form communications between neurons.
Advanced Microscopy Captures Molecular Movements
To figure out details of the minuscule movements of AMPA receptors (at the level of single atoms), researchers used a very high-powered microscope to image these channels during specific steps in the communications processes. For the study, the scientists used a cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) in a facility at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Typically, scientists find it easier to study cell samples that are chilled, a state that provides a stable environment. But at normal body temperature, Twomey’s team found that the AMPA receptors and glutamate activity increased, providing more opportunities to capture this process in cryoEM images.
To that end, the scientists purified AMPA receptors, taken from lab-grown human embryonic cells that are used widely in neuroscience research to produce such proteins. Then, they heated the receptors to body temperature (37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) before exposing them to glutamate. Immediately after this, the receptors were flash-frozen and analyzed with cryoEM to get a snapshot of the AMPA receptors bound to the major signaling molecule, glutamate.
After assembling more than a million images taken with cryoEM, the team found that glutamate molecules act like a key that unlocks the door to the channel, enabling it to open more widely. This occurs by the clamshell-like structure of the AMPA receptor closing around glutamate, an action that pulls open the channel below.
Implications for Drug Development
Twomey’s previous research has shown that drugs such as perampanel, used to treat epilepsy, act as a door stopper around the AMPA receptor to limit the channel from opening and reducing the abundance of activity known to happen in brain cells of people with epilepsy.
Twomey says the findings could be used to develop new drugs that bind to AMPA receptors in different ways that either open or close the signaling channels of brain cells.
“With each new finding, we are figuring out each of the building blocks that enable our brains to function,” says Twomey.
Reference: “Glutamate gating of AMPA-subtype iGluRs at physiological temperatures” by Anish Kumar Mondal, Elisa Carrillo, Vasanthi Jayaraman and Edward C. Twomey, 26 March 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08770-0
Additional scientists who contributed to the work are Anish Kumar Mondal from Johns Hopkins and Elisa Carrillo and Vasanthi Jayaraman from UTHealth Houston.
Funding for the research was provided by the National Institutes of Health (R35GM154904, R35GM122528), the Searle Scholars Program and the Diana Helis Henry Medical Research Foundation.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
I wonder if that will help with stupid crazy people. You’ve got to be crazy and/or stupid to believe that using fourth violence fraud coercion or the threat of to maintain rulership and authority over others it’s pretty much animalistic barbarianism at its best. It’s not logical or rational to believe or assume that governments work for the people when in actuality they only work for the status quo and the powers that be. It seems that we’re going through a paradigm shift of the social political and economic structure of the system. Which has its basis in the use of force violence Florida coercion to control the thoughts actions and behaviors of others without their consent or free will. Civil logical and rational people use communication to establish a foundation on which they can conduct business according to natural law. I know that the private sector can do a much better job at protecting people’s lives property and creations. Do not give the responsibility and accountability for one’s life to a god or a government. By default and definition it is your life and belongs to you and nobody else. You see the meaning and purpose of life is to live learn experience and grow Love and laugh when and why you can, but the purpose of life is to find something of value that you can make, do or create to exchange with your brother and sister for equal or greater value. You see that is your business and nobody else’s business they ought to stay out of your business, don’t try and give me the business. LOL our social structure would be a lot more sound if it was structured on the three moral and ethical principles of natural law. Do you know intentional harm to others, live your life in truth, and clean up the doo doo that you do do, thank you,
and have a profitable day.
MykelKelly B1 Pennington
Hmm Interesting I will keep what you wrote in mind.
My Papa told me that I wasn’t allowed to be stupid, pursue truth and the human being in my mirror held full responsibility in all…
He was a Minister, Executive who ran a corporation, Bee Keeper and Entrepreneur+ through out his life.
I have also worn many hats, made learning my way of life plus understand “Mind my own BS 101+.”
Thanks for your precious time. Sincerely Terry Moore also
@EarthBeinGene XO
Post Script Preparing for several surgerys now.