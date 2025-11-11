_”Cannibal stars” and black holes may have formed in the universe’s first second.

A new study suggests that during a potential phase of primordial matter domination, particle interactions may have led to the formation of the universe’s first compact cosmic objects.

Less than a second after the Big Bang, before the first atoms existed, tiny particles may have clustered into halos of matter that later collapsed to form the earliest black holes, boson stars, and so-called cannibal stars.

This finding comes from a new study published in Physical Review D by researchers at SISSA – Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati, working with INFN, IFPU, and the University of Warsaw. Building on the idea proposed by some cosmological models that the early Universe experienced a short-lived Early Matter-Dominated Era (EMDE), the team explored how particles might have interacted during that time. Their results suggest that these interactions could have produced a surprising range of cosmic structures.

According to the study, even in its first fleeting moments, the Universe may already have been a setting for remarkably complex physical processes.

Right After Inflation: What Happened Next

Recent advances in cosmology have made it possible to reconstruct in detail the history of the Universe, from the rapid initial expansion known as inflation to primordial nucleosynthesis, the formation of the first atomic nuclei heavier than hydrogen, which occurred between 10 seconds and 20 minutes after the Big Bang. The intermediate period, however, remains largely unexplored.

As the authors explain: “An intriguing possibility is that during this interval, matter temporarily dominated the Universe.”

In this scenario, matter halos can naturally be formed. Furthermore, if the particles could interact with one another, then the interactions can lead to a gravothermal collapse, resulting in compact objects such as black holes and other exotic cosmic structures.

Strange Structures at the Dawn of the Universe

Among these compact objects, researchers suggest that cannibal stars could have formed. Cannibal stars are similar to traditional stars, except that it is the particle self-annihilations instead of nuclear fusion that powers the stars.

At the same time, the authors note, boson stars may also have formed, where the quantum nature of particles supports the star. These stars might have populated the newborn Universe for only a few seconds before collapsing further into primordial black holes (PBHs). Alternatively, the PBHs could have formed directly from the collapse of the matter halos.

New Hypotheses on Primordial Black Holes

According to the study, the halos formed during an EMDE had relatively small masses (smaller than 10²⁸ grams) and, following gravothermal collapse, could have generated even smaller primordial black holes.

Using a simplified theoretical model, the researchers showed that in some cases, PBHs might be overproduced, violating observational constraints; in others, asteroid-mass PBHs could form, potentially accounting for all the dark matter in the Universe. Finally, some PBHs might evaporate quickly, disappearing before primordial nucleosynthesis, that is, before the formation of light atoms such as hydrogen and helium.

New Perspectives on the Universe

The results also open up broader perspectives.

As the authors conclude, “It would be interesting to explore the formation of cannibal stars and boson stars in the present-day Universe, through the collapse of self-interacting dark matter halos. Moreover, though more speculative, studying star formation and accretion in simple particle models could provide new insights into the complex astrophysical processes that shape our Universe.”

Reference: “Gravothermalizing into primordial black holes, boson stars, and cannibal stars” by Pranjal Ralegankar, Daniele Perri and Takeshi Kobayashi, 9 October 2025, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/xpwl-w5zk

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