Coconut Oil and Soap: New Chemistry Method Could Cut Drug Costs and Support Sustainability

Researchers at the University of Missouri, in collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals, have developed a groundbreaking and environmentally friendly electrochemistry technique. This new method uses engineered “soapy” water, micelles made from natural amino acids and coconut oil, combined with electricity to drive chemical reactions in a safer, more sustainable way.

Unlike traditional electrochemical processes that rely on toxic solvents and electrolytes, this approach offers a non-toxic alternative. Led by Associate Professor Sachin Handa and graduate student Karanjeet Kaur, the team’s innovation could significantly reduce the cost of pharmaceutical manufacturing and advance clean energy technologies. It also shows promise in tackling environmental challenges, such as removing persistent “forever chemicals” like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water.

These ball-shaped structures have two sides: one that mixes with water and the other that repels it. Their unique design allowed researchers to make electrochemical reactions more efficient by combining the traditional roles of solvents, electrolytes, and reaction boosters into one simple tool. Bonus: The reactions are highly efficient and selective.

A New Process: Micellar Electrochemistry

Handa and Kaur discovered the technique while trying to find a way to use micellar water and electricity as a green source to drive chemical reactions, a process known as micellar electrochemistry.

“Notably, these micelles drive desired reactions forward, but they don’t react with anything and remain stable, making them unique from ionic micelles,” Handa, whose appointment is in Mizzou’s College of Arts and Science, said. “By making the process more effective, this advancement could help improve the development of medicines — including inhibitors targeting proteins, such as the NS5A of the Hepatitis C virus — and may be used to treat hyperproliferative, inflammatory and immunoregulatory diseases.”

Micelles can be used to develop clean energy technologies by helping split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“This process, known as electrocatalysis, also plays a key role in clean energy production,” Handa, who was hired through the university’s MizzouForward initiative in 2023, said. “With the same approach, hydrogen — in situ generated from water — can be potentially used as a clean fuel. Plus, we can use hydrogen to break down harmful PFAS chemicals, transforming them into useful hydrocarbons while simultaneously releasing oxygen into the air.”

By focusing on sustainability and efficiency, this new chemical tool can reduce the environmental impact of traditional chemical processes and offer sustainable solutions for clean energy production and storage.

Reference: “Electrocatalytic Micelle-Driven Hydrodefluorination for Accessing Unprotected Monofluorinated Indoles” by Karanjeet Kaur, Raki Mandal, Justin R. Walensky, Fabrice Gallou and Sachin Handa, 4 January 2025, Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202416132

