Complex Color Explosion – Beautiful Earth

By NASA January 27, 2022

Colorful Beautiful Western Australia

Western Australia captured by the Landsat 8 satellite on May 12, 2013. Credit: NASA/USGS Landsat; Geoscience Australia

This NASA image of the day, captured by the Landsat 8 satellite, shows the view over Western Australia on May 12, 2013. The image shows rich sediment and nutrient patterns in a tropical estuary area and complex patterns and conditions in vegetated areas.

The image is enhanced and involved masking, separately enhancing, and then reassembling water and land portions of the image. The water patterns are the result of an RGB display of Landsat-8’s red, blue, and ultra-blue bands. Land is shown using short-wavelength-infrared, near-infrared, and green.

