Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Tops 125,000 in 118 Countries – 4,613 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 52

Four new countries/territories/areas (French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras, and Côte d’Ivoire) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Clinical Unit continues to convene clinicians around the globe, twice weekly by teleconference (COVID-19 Clinical Network) to share knowledge and experiences from clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients and highlight operational challenges and technical questions. For more details, please see ‘subject in focus’.

At the Member States information session held today, WHO Director-General reiterated that countries should not give up on stopping the outbreak now that WHO has characterized it as a pandemic. A shift from containment to mitigation would be wrong and dangerous. This is a controllable pandemic. For detailed information, please see here.

On March 11, ICAO and WHO issued a joint statement to remind all stakeholders of the importance of existing regulations and guidance. For more information, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

125,048 confirmed cases (6,729 new) 4,613 deaths (321 new)



China

80,981 confirmed cases (26 new) 3,173 deaths (11 new)



Outside of China

44,067 confirmed cases (6,703 new) 117 countries/territories (4 new) 1,440 deaths (310 new)



Situation In Focus: Clinical Case Management – Update

The Clinical Unit continues to convene clinicians around the globe, twice weekly by teleconference (COVID-19 Clinical Network) to share knowledge and experiences from clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients and highlight operational challenges and technical questions. There are over 30 countries represented on this call.

The major clinical challenge reported is the severity of the disease. A recent surge in critically ill patients requiring mechanical ventilation has strained some health systems and exhausted biomedical supplies and staff. This has highlighted the need to better support health systems become ready for such a surge in cases. Thus, the team alongside our logistic colleagues and partners are developing a Clinical Concept of Operations intended to guide countries with surge decision -making, and tools to accelerate the availability of oxygen and biomedical equipment.

In addition, the Clinical unit is regularly updating other products for clinical case management:

The updated Clinical Management Guidance for COVID-19. This will include more detailed information about the care of patients with mild and severe illness, young children, pregnant and postpartum women, and information about breastfeeding. To be released on 13 March 2020.

TheWHO Clinical Care Training materials continue to be available onopenwho.org.This covers an approach to clinical care from pre-triage/triage, diagnosis/testing and critical care interventions, such as lung protective ventilation.

The Global COVID-19 Clinical Data Platform continues to collect core clinical data from hospitalized patients to inform understanding of clinical natural history and severity.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 12, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80981 Italy 12462 Iran 9000 Republic of Korea 7869 France 2269 Spain 2140 Germany 1567 United States of America 987 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Switzerland 645 Japan 620 Denmark 615 Netherlands 503 Sweden 461 United Kingdom 460 Belgium 314 Austria 302 Norway 277 Qatar 262 Bahrain 189 Singapore 178 Malaysia 129 Australia 122 Greece 98 Czech Republic 94 Canada 93 Kuwait 80 Israel 75 United Arab Emirates 74 India 73 Iraq 70 Thailand 70 Egypt 67 Lebanon 66 San Marino 63 Slovenia 57 Iceland 55 Brazil 52 Philippines 52 Romania 48 Poland 44 Ireland 43 Portugal 41 Finland 40 Vietnam 39 Indonesia 34 Palestinian Territory 30 Algeria 25 Chile 23 Georgia 23 Saudi Arabia 21 Russian Federation 20 Argentina 19 Pakistan 19 Serbia 19 Oman 18 Ecuador 17 Luxembourg 17 Peru 17 Croatia 16 Latvia 16 Costa Rica 13 Estonia 13 Hungary 13 South Africa 13 Belarus 12 Brunei Darussalam 12 Mexico 11 Albania 10 Panama 10 Slovakia 10 Azerbaijan 9 Colombia 9 Maldives 8 Paraguay 8 Afghanistan 7 Bulgaria 7 North Macedonia 7 Cyprus 6 Malta 6 Tunisia 6 Dominican Republic 5 French Guiana 5 Morocco 5 New Zealand 5 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Republic of Moldova 4 Senegal 4 Bangladesh 3 Cambodia 3 Lithuania 3 Martinique 3 Bolivia 2 Burkina Faso 2 Cameroon 2 Faroe Islands 2 Honduras 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Sri Lanka 2 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Bhutan 1 Côte d’Ivoire 1 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1 French Polynesia 1 Gibraltar 1 Guernsey 1 Holy See 1 Jamaica 1 Jordan 1 Monaco 1 Mongolia 1 Nepal 1 Saint Barthélemy 1 Togo 1 Turkey 1 Ukraine 1 Total 125048

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.