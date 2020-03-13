Coronavirus (COVID-19) Latest: 132,758 Confirmed Cases, 4,955 Deaths, 123 Countries

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 53
- Five new countries/territories/areas (Jersey, Réunion, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba and Guyana) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- The WHO, UN Foundation and partners launched a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund today. The fund will raise money from a wide range of donors to support the work of the WHOand partners to help countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, please see here.
- Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)has been a major factor in preventive and mitigation measures. To ensure evidence-based quality guidance and prompt response to global demand, WHO convened a WHO Health Emergencies ProgrammeExperts Advisory Panel for IPC. For more information, please see ‘subject in focus.’
- A team of experts from WHO, Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network partners, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and the Chinese Center for Disease Control concluded a technical support mission on COVID-19 to Iran on 10 March 2020. During the team’s mission in Iran, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME) launched a national campaign to control COVID-19. For more information on the mission, please see here.
Risk Assessment
China: Very High
Regional Level: Very High
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
-
- 132,758 confirmed cases (7,499 new)
- 4,955 deaths (342 new)
China
-
- 80,991 confirmed cases (11 new)
- 3,180 deaths (7 new)
Outside of China
-
- 51,767 confirmed cases (7,488 new)
- 122 countries/territories (5 new)
- 1,775 deaths (335 new)
Situation In Focus: Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) – Update
Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, IPC has played a major role in preventive and mitigation measures. To ensure evidence-based quality guidance and prompt response to global demand, WHO convened a WHO Health Emergencies (WHE) Programme Ad-Hoc Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control, which is attended by members of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network (GIPCN), members of relevant institutions, and Member States affected byCOVID-19. This advisory panel supports the WHE IPC pillar with timely advice on preparedness, readiness and response to COVID-19 based on evidence where available. They hold weekly discussions on the technical aspects of IPC measures, and shared experiences across affected countries. The following guidance/tools have been issued, in consultation with this global IPC advisory panel:
- Health workers exposure risk assessment and management in the context of COVID-19 virus. This tool is to be used by health care facilities that have either cared for or admitted COVID-19 patients; it is to be completed for all health care workers (HCW) who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient in a health care facility. It helps determine the risk of COVID-19 virus infection of theHCWwho have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient and provides recommendations for appropriate management of these HCWs, according to their infection risk.
- Considerations for quarantine of individuals in the context of containment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The purpose of this document is to offer guidance to Member States on quarantine measures for individuals in the context of COVID-19. It is intended for those responsible for establishing local or national policy for quarantine of individuals, and adherence to infection prevention and control measures in these settings.
- In collaboration with WASH colleagues including UNICEF, the team has developed a briefing on water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management for COVID-19.
WHO IPC specialists are currently supporting a number of countries and have been deployed to support the response in cooperation with IPC teams in ItalyandIraq, amongst other countries.
The online course “Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for COVID-19” has been translated into Russian and Japanese. As of March 13, 38725people have registered for the course. Infographics, including videos (e.g. when and how to use a mask), are being developed on demand, To support the preparedness, readiness and response for COVID-19, WHO has convened teleconferences in cooperation with other partners, including with Africa CDC/CDC/ECHO and with the World Organization of Family Doctors–Africa, to develop and contribute IPC information.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 13, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|80991
|Italy
|15113
|Iran
|10075
|Republic of Korea
|7869
|Spain
|2965
|France
|2860
|Germany
|2369
|United States of America
|1264
|Switzerland
|858
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|696
|Japan
|675
|Denmark
|674
|Sweden
|620
|Netherlands
|614
|United Kingdom
|594
|Austria
|361
|Belgium
|314
|Norway
|277
|Qatar
|262
|Bahrain
|195
|Singapore
|187
|Australia
|140
|Canada
|138
|Malaysia
|129
|Finland
|109
|Greece
|98
|Czech Republic
|116
|United Arab Emirates
|85
|Kuwait
|80
|Brazil
|77
|Israel
|75
|Thailand
|75
|India
|74
|Iraq
|70
|Ireland
|70
|Egypt
|67
|Lebanon
|66
|San Marino
|63
|Slovenia
|57
|Iceland
|55
|Philippines
|52
|Romania
|48
|Poland
|44
|Portugal
|41
|Vietnam
|39
|Indonesia
|34
|Russian Federation
|34
|Chile
|33
|Argentina
|31
|Palestinian Territory
|31
|Algeria
|25
|Georgia
|25
|Albania
|23
|Costa Rica
|22
|Peru
|22
|Saudi Arabia
|21
|Slovakia
|21
|Pakistan
|20
|Serbia
|19
|Oman
|18
|Ecuador
|17
|Luxembourg
|17
|South Africa
|17
|Croatia
|16
|Hungary
|16
|Latvia
|16
|Panama
|14
|Estonia
|13
|Belarus
|12
|Brunei Darussalam
|12
|Mexico
|12
|Azerbaijan
|11
|Senegal
|10
|Colombia
|9
|Malta
|9
|Maldives
|8
|Paraguay
|8
|Afghanistan
|7
|Bulgaria
|7
|North Macedonia
|7
|Tunisia
|7
|Cyprus
|6
|French Guiana
|6
|Morocco
|6
|Cambodia
|5
|Dominican Republic
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|4
|Liechtenstein
|4
|Martinique
|4
|Republic of Moldova
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|Bolivia
|3
|Cuba
|3
|Lithuania
|3
|Réunion
|3
|Sri Lanka
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|Burkina Faso
|2
|Cameroon
|2
|Faroe Islands
|2
|Honduras
|2
|Jersey
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|Andorra
|1
|Armenia
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|1
|French Polynesia
|1
|Gibraltar
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Guyana
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Jamaica
|1
|Jordan
|1
|Monaco
|1
|Mongolia
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Saint Barthélemy
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Togo
|1
|Turkey
|1
|Total
|132758
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
