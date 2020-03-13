Coronavirus (COVID-19) Latest: 132,758 Confirmed Cases, 4,955 Deaths, 123 Countries

TOPICS:

By Organization March 13, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 13

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 13, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 53

  • Five new countries/territories/areas (Jersey, Réunion, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba and Guyana) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The WHO, UN Foundation and partners launched a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund today. The fund will raise money from a wide range of donors to support the work of the WHOand partners to help countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, please see here.
  • Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)has been a major factor in preventive and mitigation measures. To ensure evidence-based quality guidance and prompt response to global demand, WHO convened a WHO Health Emergencies ProgrammeExperts Advisory Panel for IPC. For more information, please see ‘subject in focus.’
  • A team of experts from WHO, Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network partners, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and the Chinese Center for Disease Control concluded a technical support mission on COVID-19 to Iran on 10 March 2020. During the team’s mission in Iran, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME) launched a national campaign to control COVID-19. For more information on the mission, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

    • 132,758 confirmed cases (7,499 new)
    • 4,955 deaths (342 new)

China

    • 80,991 confirmed cases (11 new)
    • 3,180 deaths (7 new)

Outside of China

    • 51,767 confirmed cases (7,488 new)
    • 122 countries/territories (5 new)
    • 1,775 deaths (335 new)

Situation In Focus: Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) – Update

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, IPC has played a major role in preventive and mitigation measures. To ensure evidence-based quality guidance and prompt response to global demand, WHO convened a WHO Health Emergencies (WHE) Programme Ad-Hoc Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control, which is attended by members of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network (GIPCN), members of relevant institutions, and Member States affected byCOVID-19. This advisory panel supports the WHE IPC pillar with timely advice on preparedness, readiness and response to COVID-19 based on evidence where available. They hold weekly discussions on the technical aspects of IPC measures, and shared experiences across affected countries. The following guidance/tools have been issued, in consultation with this global IPC advisory panel:

  1. Health workers exposure risk assessment and management in the context of COVID-19 virus. This tool is to be used by health care facilities that have either cared for or admitted COVID-19 patients; it is to be completed for all health care workers (HCW) who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient in a health care facility. It helps determine the risk of COVID-19 virus infection of theHCWwho have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient and provides recommendations for appropriate management of these HCWs, according to their infection risk.
  2. Considerations for quarantine of individuals in the context of containment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The purpose of this document is to offer guidance to Member States on quarantine measures for individuals in the context of COVID-19. It is intended for those responsible for establishing local or national policy for quarantine of individuals, and adherence to infection prevention and control measures in these settings.
  3. In collaboration with WASH colleagues including UNICEF, the team has developed a briefing on water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management for COVID-19.

WHO IPC specialists are currently supporting a number of countries and have been deployed to support the response in cooperation with IPC teams in ItalyandIraq, amongst other countries.

The online course “Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for COVID-19” has been translated into Russian and Japanese. As of March 13, 38725people have registered for the course. Infographics, including videos (e.g. when and how to use a mask), are being developed on demand, To support the preparedness, readiness and response for COVID-19, WHO has convened teleconferences in cooperation with other partners, including with Africa CDC/CDC/ECHO and with the World Organization of Family Doctors–Africa, to develop and contribute IPC information.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 13, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 80991
Italy 15113
Iran 10075
Republic of Korea 7869
Spain 2965
France 2860
Germany 2369
United States of America 1264
Switzerland 858
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 696
Japan 675
Denmark 674
Sweden 620
Netherlands 614
United Kingdom 594
Austria 361
Belgium 314
Norway 277
Qatar 262
Bahrain 195
Singapore 187
Australia 140
Canada 138
Malaysia 129
Finland 109
Greece 98
Czech Republic 116
United Arab Emirates 85
Kuwait 80
Brazil 77
Israel 75
Thailand 75
India 74
Iraq 70
Ireland 70
Egypt 67
Lebanon 66
San Marino 63
Slovenia 57
Iceland 55
Philippines 52
Romania 48
Poland 44
Portugal 41
Vietnam 39
Indonesia 34
Russian Federation 34
Chile 33
Argentina 31
Palestinian Territory 31
Algeria 25
Georgia 25
Albania 23
Costa Rica 22
Peru 22
Saudi Arabia 21
Slovakia 21
Pakistan 20
Serbia 19
Oman 18
Ecuador 17
Luxembourg 17
South Africa 17
Croatia 16
Hungary 16
Latvia 16
Panama 14
Estonia 13
Belarus 12
Brunei Darussalam 12
Mexico 12
Azerbaijan 11
Senegal 10
Colombia 9
Malta 9
Maldives 8
Paraguay 8
Afghanistan 7
Bulgaria 7
North Macedonia 7
Tunisia 7
Cyprus 6
French Guiana 6
Morocco 6
Cambodia 5
Dominican Republic 5
New Zealand 5
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4
Liechtenstein 4
Martinique 4
Republic of Moldova 4
Bangladesh 3
Bolivia 3
Cuba 3
Lithuania 3
Réunion 3
Sri Lanka 3
Ukraine 3
Burkina Faso 2
Cameroon 2
Faroe Islands 2
Honduras 2
Jersey 2
Nigeria 2
Saint Martin 2
Andorra 1
Armenia 1
Bhutan 1
Côte d’Ivoire 1
Democratic Republic of the Congo 1
French Polynesia 1
Gibraltar 1
Guernsey 1
Guyana 1
Holy See 1
Jamaica 1
Jordan 1
Monaco 1
Mongolia 1
Nepal 1
Saint Barthélemy 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Togo 1
Turkey 1
Total 132758

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Latest: 132,758 Confirmed Cases, 4,955 Deaths, 123 Countries"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.