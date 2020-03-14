Confirmed Cases in 13 New Countries Overnight as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Around the World

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 54

13 new countries/territories/areas have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Director-General said yesterday that Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. Many countries are now acting on the eight pillars of WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. For more details, please see here.

WHO published guidance on ‘Clinical management of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) when COVID-19 disease is suspected’ on March 13. The document provides clinicians with updated interim guidance on timely, effective, and safe supportive management of patients with suspected and confirmed COVID-19. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

142,539 confirmed cases (9,769 new) 5,393 deaths (438 new)



China

81,021 confirmed cases (18 new) 3,194 deaths (14 new)



Outside of China

61,518 confirmed cases (9,751 new) 135 countries/territories (13 new) 2,199 deaths (424 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 14, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81021 Italy 17660 Iran 11364 Republic of Korea 8086 Spain 4231 France 3640 Germany 3062 United States of America 1678 Switzerland 1125 Netherlands 804 United Kingdom 802 Denmark 801 Sweden 775 Norway 750 Japan 716 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 697 Belgium 599 Australia 504 Austria 361 Qatar 262 Bahrain 210 Singapore 200 Malaysia 197 Canada 176 Czech Republic 150 Slovenia 141 Portugal 112 Finland 109 Israel 100 Kuwait 100 Brazil 98 Greece 98 Egypt 93 Iraq 93 Ireland 90 United Arab Emirates 85 India 82 Estonia 79 Lebanon 77 Thailand 75 Indonesia 69 San Marino 66 Philippines 64 Poland 64 Romania 64 Saudi Arabia 62 Iceland 61 Vietnam 48 Chile 43 Luxembourg 38 Palestinian Territory 35 Argentina 34 Russian Federation 34 Albania 33 Serbia 31 Slovakia 30 Peru 28 Croatia 27 Panama 27 Algeria 26 Mexico 26 Brunei Darussalam 25 Georgia 25 Costa Rica 23 Ecuador 23 Belarus 21 Pakistan 21 Hungary 19 Oman 19 South Africa 17 Colombia 16 Latvia 16 Tunisia 16 Cyprus 14 Malta 12 Azerbaijan 11 Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 Senegal 10 Maldives 9 North Macedonia 9 Armenia 8 Republic of Moldova 8 Afghanistan 7 Bulgaria 7 Cambodia 7 Jamaica 7 Morocco 7 French Guiana 6 Guyana 6 Lithuania 6 Martinique 6 New Zealand 6 Paraguay 6 Sri Lanka 6 Dominican Republic 5 Réunion 5 Turkey 5 Cuba 4 Liechtenstein 4 Bangladesh 3 Bolivia 3 Faroe Islands 3 Puerto Rico 3 Ukraine 3 Andorra 2 Burkina Faso 2 Cameroon 2 Democratic Republic of the Congo 2 Honduras 2 Jersey 2 Monaco 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Venezuela 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Côte d’Ivoire 1 Ethiopia 1 French Polynesia 1 Gabon 1 Ghana 1 Gibraltar 1 Guadeloupe 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Jordan 1 Kenya 1 Mongolia 1 Nepal 1 Saint Barthélemy 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sudan 1 Togo 1 Trinidad and Tobago 1 Total 142539

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.