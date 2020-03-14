Confirmed Cases in 13 New Countries Overnight as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Around the World

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization March 14, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 14

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 14, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 54

  • 13 new countries/territories/areas have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The Director-General said yesterday that Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. Many countries are now acting on the eight pillars of WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. For more details, please see here.
  • WHO published guidance on ‘Clinical management of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) when COVID-19 disease is suspected’ on March 13. The document provides clinicians with updated interim guidance on timely, effective, and safe supportive management of patients with suspected and confirmed COVID-19. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

    • 142,539 confirmed cases (9,769 new)
    • 5,393 deaths (438 new)

China

    • 81,021 confirmed cases (18 new)
    • 3,194 deaths (14 new)

Outside of China

    • 61,518 confirmed cases (9,751 new)
    • 135 countries/territories (13 new)
    • 2,199 deaths (424 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 14, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81021
Italy 17660
Iran 11364
Republic of Korea 8086
Spain 4231
France 3640
Germany 3062
United States of America 1678
Switzerland 1125
Netherlands 804
United Kingdom 802
Denmark 801
Sweden 775
Norway 750
Japan 716
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 697
Belgium 599
Australia 504
Austria 361
Qatar 262
Bahrain 210
Singapore 200
Malaysia 197
Canada 176
Czech Republic 150
Slovenia 141
Portugal 112
Finland 109
Israel 100
Kuwait 100
Brazil 98
Greece 98
Egypt 93
Iraq 93
Ireland 90
United Arab Emirates 85
India 82
Estonia 79
Lebanon 77
Thailand 75
Indonesia 69
San Marino 66
Philippines 64
Poland 64
Romania 64
Saudi Arabia 62
Iceland 61
Vietnam 48
Chile 43
Luxembourg 38
Palestinian Territory 35
Argentina 34
Russian Federation 34
Albania 33
Serbia 31
Slovakia 30
Peru 28
Croatia 27
Panama 27
Algeria 26
Mexico 26
Brunei Darussalam 25
Georgia 25
Costa Rica 23
Ecuador 23
Belarus 21
Pakistan 21
Hungary 19
Oman 19
South Africa 17
Colombia 16
Latvia 16
Tunisia 16
Cyprus 14
Malta 12
Azerbaijan 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina 11
Senegal 10
Maldives 9
North Macedonia 9
Armenia 8
Republic of Moldova 8
Afghanistan 7
Bulgaria 7
Cambodia 7
Jamaica 7
Morocco 7
French Guiana 6
Guyana 6
Lithuania 6
Martinique 6
New Zealand 6
Paraguay 6
Sri Lanka 6
Dominican Republic 5
Réunion 5
Turkey 5
Cuba 4
Liechtenstein 4
Bangladesh 3
Bolivia 3
Faroe Islands 3
Puerto Rico 3
Ukraine 3
Andorra 2
Burkina Faso 2
Cameroon 2
Democratic Republic of the Congo 2
Honduras 2
Jersey 2
Monaco 2
Nigeria 2
Saint Martin 2
Venezuela 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1
Côte d’Ivoire 1
Ethiopia 1
French Polynesia 1
Gabon 1
Ghana 1
Gibraltar 1
Guadeloupe 1
Guernsey 1
Guinea 1
Holy See 1
Jordan 1
Kenya 1
Mongolia 1
Nepal 1
Saint Barthélemy 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sudan 1
Togo 1
Trinidad and Tobago 1
Total 142539

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

1 Comment on "Confirmed Cases in 13 New Countries Overnight as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Around the World"

  1. Frank A Doonan | March 14, 2020 at 8:32 pm | Reply

    I believe that the Coronavirus will follow a similar pattern as other virus that jump from animals to humans. At first they are very contagious and have a high death rate, as time progresses the death rate drops and the severity of the virus infection decreases. This pattern was followed in China for about three months. This is the pattern that will likely be for the virus as it infected other populations. As time passes in all countries and the course of the infection over time the severity and the death rate will drop, and Coronavirus will become endemic with the human population and possibly will cycle at different times from humans to animals and humans to animals.

    Based on the graphs and tables I predict the infection rate and severity of the coronavirus will decrease and fade through May.

    China did not save China from the virus. I estimate that roughly 70-80% of those infected are minor infections. It followed the natural course of the virus relationship with humans, and Trump cannot claim victory in May or June.

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.