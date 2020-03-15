Latest COVID-19 World Map as Coronavirus Spreads to 9 More Countries (144 Total)

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 55
Nine new countries/territories/areas (African Region [7], European Region [1] and Region of Americas [1]) in have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
A WHO high-level technical mission concluded a visit to Iraq to support the Iraqi Ministry of Health in their COVID-19 prevention and containment measures. WHO is working around the clock to establish 3 negative-pressure [contagious respiratory disease isolation] rooms in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra to accommodate patients who might require more sophisticated medical treatment. For detailed information, please see here.
Risk Assessment
China: Very High
Regional Level: Very High
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
-
- 153,517 confirmed cases (10,982 new)
- 5,735 deaths (10 new)
China
-
- 81,048 confirmed cases (27 new)
- 3,204 deaths (10 new)
Outside of China
-
- 72,469 confirmed cases (10,955 new)
- 143 countries/territories (9 new)
- 2,531 deaths (333 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 15, 2020
Burkina Faso3
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81048
|Italy
|21157
|Iran
|12729
|Republic of Korea
|8162
|Spain
|5753
|France
|4469
|Germany
|3795
|United States of America
|1678
|Switzerland
|1359
|United Kingdom
|1144
|Netherlands
|959
|Sweden
|924
|Norway
|907
|Denmark
|827
|Austria
|800
|Japan
|780
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|697
|Belgium
|689
|Qatar
|337
|Australia
|249
|Canada
|244
|Malaysia
|238
|Greece
|228
|Czech Republic
|214
|Singapore
|212
|Bahrain
|211
|Finland
|210
|Israel
|178
|Slovenia
|141
|Iceland
|138
|Ireland
|129
|Romania
|123
|Brazil
|121
|Indonesia
|117
|Kuwait
|112
|Portugal
|112
|Philippines
|111
|Poland
|111
|India
|107
|Saudi Arabia
|103
|Egypt
|93
|Iraq
|93
|Lebanon
|93
|San Marino
|92
|United Arab Emirates
|85
|Estonia
|79
|Thailand
|75
|Chile
|61
|Vietnam
|53
|Argentina
|45
|Slovakia
|44
|Bulgaria
|43
|Peru
|43
|Mexico
|41
|Serbia
|41
|Brunei Darussalam
|40
|Albania
|38
|Luxembourg
|38
|Palestinian Territory
|38
|South Africa
|38
|Algeria
|37
|Croatia
|37
|Russian Federation
|34
|Hungary
|32
|Georgia
|30
|Latvia
|30
|Pakistan
|28
|Panama
|27
|Colombia
|24
|Costa Rica
|23
|Ecuador
|23
|Belarus
|21
|Cyprus
|21
|Senegal
|21
|Oman
|20
|Azerbaijan
|19
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|18
|Morocco
|18
|Tunisia
|16
|North Macedonia
|13
|Malta
|12
|Republic of Moldova
|12
|Sri Lanka
|11
|Afghanistan
|10
|Maldives
|10
|Martinique
|10
|Faroe Islands
|9
|Lithuania
|9
|Armenia
|8
|Jamaica
|8
|Cambodia
|7
|French Guiana
|7
|Guyana
|6
|Kazakhstan
|6
|New Zealand
|6
|Paraguay
|6
|Dominican Republic
|5
|Réunion
|5
|Turkey
|5
|Cuba
|4
|Liechtenstein
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|Bolivia
|3
|Cameroon
|3
|Côte d’Ivoire
|3
|French Polynesia
|3
|Guadeloupe
|3
|Puerto Rico
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|Andorra
|2
|Curaçao
|2
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|2
|Ghana
|2
|Honduras
|2
|Jersey
|2
|Monaco
|2
|Namibia
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|Venezuela
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Cayman Islands
|1
|Central African Republic
|1
|Congo
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|Ethiopia
|1
|Gabon
|1
|Gibraltar
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Guinea
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Jordan
|1
|Kenya
|1
|Mauritania
|1
|Mayotte
|1
|Mongolia
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Saint Barthélemy
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Sudan
|1
|Togo
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|Total
|153517
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
