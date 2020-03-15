Latest COVID-19 World Map as Coronavirus Spreads to 9 More Countries (144 Total)

By World Health Organization March 15, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 15

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 15, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 55

Nine new countries/territories/areas (African Region [7], European Region [1] and Region of Americas [1]) in have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

A WHO high-level technical mission concluded a visit to Iraq to support the Iraqi Ministry of Health in their COVID-19 prevention and containment measures. WHO is working around the clock to establish 3 negative-pressure [contagious respiratory disease isolation] rooms in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra to accommodate patients who might require more sophisticated medical treatment. For detailed information, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

    • 153,517 confirmed cases (10,982 new)
    • 5,735 deaths (10 new)

China

    • 81,048 confirmed cases (27 new)
    • 3,204 deaths (10 new)

Outside of China

    • 72,469 confirmed cases (10,955 new)
    • 143 countries/territories (9 new)
    • 2,531 deaths (333 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 15, 2020

Burkina Faso3

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81048
Italy 21157
Iran 12729
Republic of Korea 8162
Spain 5753
France 4469
Germany 3795
United States of America 1678
Switzerland 1359
United Kingdom 1144
Netherlands 959
Sweden 924
Norway 907
Denmark 827
Austria 800
Japan 780
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 697
Belgium 689
Qatar 337
Australia 249
Canada 244
Malaysia 238
Greece 228
Czech Republic 214
Singapore 212
Bahrain 211
Finland 210
Israel 178
Slovenia 141
Iceland 138
Ireland 129
Romania 123
Brazil 121
Indonesia 117
Kuwait 112
Portugal 112
Philippines 111
Poland 111
India 107
Saudi Arabia 103
Egypt 93
Iraq 93
Lebanon 93
San Marino 92
United Arab Emirates 85
Estonia 79
Thailand 75
Chile 61
Vietnam 53
Argentina 45
Slovakia 44
Bulgaria 43
Peru 43
Mexico 41
Serbia 41
Brunei Darussalam 40
Albania 38
Luxembourg 38
Palestinian Territory 38
South Africa 38
Algeria 37
Croatia 37
Russian Federation 34
Hungary 32
Georgia 30
Latvia 30
Pakistan 28
Panama 27
Colombia 24
Costa Rica 23
Ecuador 23
Belarus 21
Cyprus 21
Senegal 21
Oman 20
Azerbaijan 19
Bosnia and Herzegovina 18
Morocco 18
Tunisia 16
North Macedonia 13
Malta 12
Republic of Moldova 12
Sri Lanka 11
Afghanistan 10
Maldives 10
Martinique 10
Faroe Islands 9
Lithuania 9
Armenia 8
Jamaica 8
Cambodia 7
French Guiana 7
Guyana 6
Kazakhstan 6
New Zealand 6
Paraguay 6
Dominican Republic 5
Réunion 5
Turkey 5
Cuba 4
Liechtenstein 4
Bangladesh 3
Bolivia 3
Cameroon 3
Côte d’Ivoire 3
French Polynesia 3
Guadeloupe 3
Puerto Rico 3
Ukraine 3
Andorra 2
Curaçao 2
Democratic Republic of the Congo 2
Ghana 2
Honduras 2
Jersey 2
Monaco 2
Namibia 2
Nigeria 2
Saint Martin 2
Venezuela 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1
Central African Republic 1
Congo 1
Equatorial Guinea 1
Eswatini 1
Ethiopia 1
Gabon 1
Gibraltar 1
Guernsey 1
Guinea 1
Holy See 1
Jordan 1
Kenya 1
Mauritania 1
Mayotte 1
Mongolia 1
Nepal 1
Saint Barthélemy 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sudan 1
Togo 1
Trinidad and Tobago 1
Total 153517

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

