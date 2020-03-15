Latest COVID-19 World Map as Coronavirus Spreads to 9 More Countries (144 Total)

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 55

Nine new countries/territories/areas (African Region [7], European Region [1] and Region of Americas [1]) in have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A WHO high-level technical mission concluded a visit to Iraq to support the Iraqi Ministry of Health in their COVID-19 prevention and containment measures. WHO is working around the clock to establish 3 negative-pressure [contagious respiratory disease isolation] rooms in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra to accommodate patients who might require more sophisticated medical treatment. For detailed information, please see here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

153,517 confirmed cases (10,982 new) 5,735 deaths (10 new)



China

81,048 confirmed cases (27 new) 3,204 deaths (10 new)



Outside of China

72,469 confirmed cases (10,955 new) 143 countries/territories (9 new) 2,531 deaths (333 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 15, 2020

Burkina Faso3

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81048 Italy 21157 Iran 12729 Republic of Korea 8162 Spain 5753 France 4469 Germany 3795 United States of America 1678 Switzerland 1359 United Kingdom 1144 Netherlands 959 Sweden 924 Norway 907 Denmark 827 Austria 800 Japan 780 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 697 Belgium 689 Qatar 337 Australia 249 Canada 244 Malaysia 238 Greece 228 Czech Republic 214 Singapore 212 Bahrain 211 Finland 210 Israel 178 Slovenia 141 Iceland 138 Ireland 129 Romania 123 Brazil 121 Indonesia 117 Kuwait 112 Portugal 112 Philippines 111 Poland 111 India 107 Saudi Arabia 103 Egypt 93 Iraq 93 Lebanon 93 San Marino 92 United Arab Emirates 85 Estonia 79 Thailand 75 Chile 61 Vietnam 53 Argentina 45 Slovakia 44 Bulgaria 43 Peru 43 Mexico 41 Serbia 41 Brunei Darussalam 40 Albania 38 Luxembourg 38 Palestinian Territory 38 South Africa 38 Algeria 37 Croatia 37 Russian Federation 34 Hungary 32 Georgia 30 Latvia 30 Pakistan 28 Panama 27 Colombia 24 Costa Rica 23 Ecuador 23 Belarus 21 Cyprus 21 Senegal 21 Oman 20 Azerbaijan 19 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18 Morocco 18 Tunisia 16 North Macedonia 13 Malta 12 Republic of Moldova 12 Sri Lanka 11 Afghanistan 10 Maldives 10 Martinique 10 Faroe Islands 9 Lithuania 9 Armenia 8 Jamaica 8 Cambodia 7 French Guiana 7 Guyana 6 Kazakhstan 6 New Zealand 6 Paraguay 6 Dominican Republic 5 Réunion 5 Turkey 5 Cuba 4 Liechtenstein 4 Bangladesh 3 Bolivia 3 Cameroon 3 Côte d’Ivoire 3 French Polynesia 3 Guadeloupe 3 Puerto Rico 3 Ukraine 3 Andorra 2 Curaçao 2 Democratic Republic of the Congo 2 Ghana 2 Honduras 2 Jersey 2 Monaco 2 Namibia 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Venezuela 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Central African Republic 1 Congo 1 Equatorial Guinea 1 Eswatini 1 Ethiopia 1 Gabon 1 Gibraltar 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Jordan 1 Kenya 1 Mauritania 1 Mayotte 1 Mongolia 1 Nepal 1 Saint Barthélemy 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sudan 1 Togo 1 Trinidad and Tobago 1 Total 153517

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.