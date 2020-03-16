COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Outside of China Have Overtaken Chinese Numbers

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 56

Four new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], European Region [1] and Region of the Americas [1]) in have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with partners across all levels to provide support to countries, strengthen technical and operational networking and collaboration, and support operational coordination of the global response. For more information, please see the Subject in Focus below.

Two new technical guidance documents were published today: Critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for COVID-19 and Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

167,511 confirmed cases (13,903 new)

6,606 deaths (862 new)

China

81,077 confirmed cases (29 new)

3,218 deaths (14 new)

Outside of China

86,434 confirmed cases (13,874 new)

151 countries/territories (4 new)

3,388 deaths (848 new)

Subject in Focus: Partner Coordination

The WHO COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with partners across all levels to provide support to countries, strengthen technical and operational networking and collaboration, and support operational coordination of the global response.

To strengthen day-to-day operations, key agencies are embedded in the global team, including UNICEF, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The major partner coordination mechanisms are the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Initiative; the Global Health Cluster (GHC); and the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), which includes technical agencies, major NGOs, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the IFRC, and other international organizations.

The core elements of health operations include clinical care and management, laboratory capacity strengthening, surveillance, case and contact tracing, infection prevention and control, risk communications and community engagement. These core elements are supported by technical networks worldwide, which draw on and support capacities in GOARN, GHC, and EMTs.In the area of risk communications and community engagement, IFRC, UNICEF and WHO have established a dedicated tripartite group to scale up and implement activities globally.

In response to the call from WHO, GOARN partners have mobilized international technical assistance to support preparedness and response missions at country request, and to also support capacity in WHO regions and headquarters in Geneva. In addition, Public Health England, the Indo-Pacific Health Security Centre, the Australian government, and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention have sent staff to WHO to work on COVID-19 response in Geneva, Switzerland, Manila, Philippines, and New Delhi, India.

The GHCand country Health Clusters have placed heavy emphasis on the following:

Readiness planning

Support to in-country key pillar leads and agencies

Mapping partner capacity and geographical presence

Ensuring coordination and collaboration on technical guidance and support for preparedness and response for fragile and vulnerable populations.

The EMT initiative is working with the global and regional networks of emergency medical teams currently on the front lines of major national outbreaks and supporting international deployment of support where needed and requested.

A major focus of the response is on case detection and contact tracing. To support country activities, partners are working closely on the deployment and implementation of Go. Data, an outbreak investigation tool for field data collection during public health emergencies. Over 50 countries have requested support, and GOARN partners are implementing a strategy for wide-scale rollout including direct country support, technical briefings, webinar/online presentations, and comprehensive remote support.

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81077 Italy 24747 Iran 14991 Republic of Korea 8236 Spain 7753 France 5380 Germany 4838 Switzerland 2200 United States of America 1678 United Kingdom 1395 Netherlands 1135 Belgium 1085 Norway 1077 Sweden 992 Austria 959 Denmark 898 Japan 814 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 697 Malaysia 553 Qatar 401 Greece 331 Canada 304 Australia 298 Czech Republic 298 Finland 267 Portugal 245 Singapore 243 Bahrain 221 Slovenia 219 Estonia 205 Brazil 200 Israel 200 Ireland 169 Romania 158 Poland 150 Iceland 138 Egypt 126 Iraq 124 Indonesia 117 India 114 Thailand 114 Kuwait 112 Philippines 111 Saudi Arabia 103 Lebanon 99 United Arab Emirates 98 San Marino 92 Chile 75 Peru 71 Russian Federation 63 Slovakia 61 Vietnam 57 Argentina 56 Mexico 53 Pakistan 52 Bulgaria 51 South Africa 51 Brunei Darussalam 50 Algeria 49 Croatia 49 Panama 43 Albania 42 Serbia 41 Hungary 39 Luxembourg 38 Palestinian Territory 38 Ecuador 37 Belarus 36 Cyprus 33 Georgia 33 Latvia 31 Morocco 28 Armenia 26 Senegal 26 Colombia 24 Costa Rica 23 Republic of Moldova 23 Oman 22 Malta 21 Azerbaijan 19 Sri Lanka 19 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18 Tunisia 18 Afghanistan 16 Martinique 15 Lithuania 14 Maldives 13 North Macedonia 13 Bolivia 11 Faroe Islands 11 Jamaica 10 Monaco 9 Réunion 9 Paraguay 8 Cambodia 7 French Guiana 7 Liechtenstein 7 Guadeloupe 6 Jordan 6 Kazakhstan 6 New Zealand 6 Bangladesh 5 Dominican Republic 5 Rwanda 5 Turkey 5 Cuba 4 Guyana 4 Uruguay 4 Uzbekistan 4 Burkina Faso 3 Cameroon 3 Côte d’Ivoire 3 French Polynesia 3 Puerto Rico 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Ukraine 3 Andorra 2 Curaçao 2 Democratic Republic of the Congo 2 Ghana 2 Honduras 2 Jersey 2 Namibia 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Seychelles 2 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Venezuela 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Central African Republic 1 Congo 1 Equatorial Guinea 1 Eswatini 1 Ethiopia 1 Gabon 1 Gibraltar 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Kenya 1 Mauritania 1 Mayotte 1 Mongolia 1 Nepal 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sudan 1 Togo 1 Total 167511

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.