Latest COVID-19 World Map: 179,112 Confirmed Cases; 159 Countries; 7,426 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 57
- 8 new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], Region of the Americas [3], and Western Pacific Region[1]) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- As the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHOis committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response.
- OpenWHO is an interactive, web-based, knowledge-transfer platform offering free online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. COVID-19 resources are available in the official WHO languages here and in additional national languages here. The OpenWHO team is continuing to work with WHO Country Offices, public health institutes and educational entities who have offered voluntary translation support to help localize the response efforts. Resources in the pipeline include courses in Hindi and Macedonian. For more information, please see the Preparedness and Response section of the Situation Report.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 179,112 confirmed cases (11,526 new)
- 7,426 deaths (475 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 91,779 confirmed cases (289 new)
- 3357 deaths (23 new)
European Region
- 64,189 confirmed cases (8507 new)
- 3,108 deaths (428 new)
South-East Asia
- 508 confirmed cases (124new)
- 9 deaths (2 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 16,786 confirmed cases (330 new)
- 873 deaths (3 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 4,910 confirmed cases (2234 new)
- 68 deaths (18 new)
African Region
- 228 confirmed cases (42 new)
- 4 deaths (1 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 17, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81116
|Italy
|27980
|Iran
|14991
|Spain
|9191
|Republic of Korea
|8320
|France
|6573
|Germany
|6012
|United States of America
|3503
|Switzerland
|2200
|United Kingdom
|1547
|Netherlands
|1413
|Norway
|1169
|Austria
|1132
|Belgium
|1085
|Sweden
|1059
|Denmark
|960
|Japan
|829
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Malaysia
|553
|Qatar
|439
|Canada
|424
|Czech Republic
|383
|Australia
|375
|Greece
|331
|Portugal
|331
|Finland
|272
|Slovenia
|253
|Israel
|250
|Singapore
|243
|Brazil
|234
|Bahrain
|229
|Ireland
|223
|Estonia
|205
|Iceland
|199
|Pakistan
|187
|Philippines
|187
|Indonesia
|172
|Egypt
|166
|Romania
|158
|Chile
|156
|Poland
|150
|Thailand
|147
|India
|137
|Saudi Arabia
|133
|Kuwait
|130
|Iraq
|124
|Lebanon
|109
|United Arab Emirates
|98
|San Marino
|102
|Russian Federation
|93
|Peru
|86
|Luxembourg
|81
|Slovakia
|72
|Serbia
|70
|Panama
|69
|Bulgaria
|67
|Argentina
|65
|South Africa
|62
|Vietnam
|61
|Algeria
|60
|Ecuador
|58
|Croatia
|56
|Mexico
|53
|Armenia
|52
|Albania
|51
|Brunei Darussalam
|50
|Hungary
|50
|Faroe Islands
|47
|Turkey
|47
|Colombia
|45
|Costa Rica
|41
|Palestinian Territory
|39
|Morocco
|38
|Belarus
|36
|Latvia
|36
|Jordan
|35
|Cyprus
|33
|Georgia
|33
|Venezuela
|33
|Malta
|30
|Republic of Moldova
|29
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Senegal
|27
|Cambodia
|24
|Oman
|24
|Afghanistan
|21
|Dominican Republic
|21
|Tunisia
|20
|Azerbaijan
|19
|North Macedonia
|19
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|18
|Guadeloupe
|18
|Lithuania
|17
|Martinique
|16
|Andorra
|14
|Maldives
|13
|Bolivia
|11
|New Zealand
|11
|Jamaica
|10
|Monaco
|9
|Paraguay
|9
|Réunion
|9
|Bangladesh
|8
|Honduras
|8
|French Guiana
|7
|Liechtenstein
|7
|Rwanda
|7
|Ukraine
|7
|Côte d’Ivoire
|6
|Kazakhstan
|6
|Uruguay
|6
|Cameroon
|5
|Cuba
|5
|Ethiopia
|5
|Trinidad and Tobago
|5
|Guyana
|4
|Mongolia
|4
|Seychelles
|4
|Uzbekistan
|4
|Burkina Faso
|3
|Curaçao
|3
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|3
|French Polynesia
|3
|Gibraltar
|3
|Guam
|3
|Kenya
|3
|Puerto Rico
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Aruba
|2
|Ghana
|2
|Jersey
|2
|Namibia
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|Sudan
|2
|Virgin Islands
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Bahamas
|1
|Benin
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Cayman Islands
|1
|Central African Republic
|1
|Congo
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|Gabon
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Guinea
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Liberia
|1
|Mauritania
|1
|Mayotte
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Somalia
|1
|Togo
|1
|United Republic of Tanzania
|1
|Total
|179112
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
