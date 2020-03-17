Latest COVID-19 World Map: 179,112 Confirmed Cases; 159 Countries; 7,426 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 57

8 new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], Region of the Americas [3], and Western Pacific Region[1]) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

As the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHOis committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response.

OpenWHO is an interactive, web-based, knowledge-transfer platform offering free online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. COVID-19 resources are available in the official WHO languages here and in additional national languages here. The OpenWHO team is continuing to work with WHO Country Offices, public health institutes and educational entities who have offered voluntary translation support to help localize the response efforts. Resources in the pipeline include courses in Hindi and Macedonian. For more information, please see the Preparedness and Response section of the Situation Report.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

179,112 confirmed cases (11,526 new)

7,426 deaths (475 new)

Western Pacific Region

91,779 confirmed cases (289 new)

3357 deaths (23 new)

European Region

64,189 confirmed cases (8507 new)

3,108 deaths (428 new)

South-East Asia

508 confirmed cases (124new)

9 deaths (2 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

16,786 confirmed cases (330 new)

873 deaths (3 new)

Regions of the Americas

4,910 confirmed cases (2234 new)

68 deaths (18 new)

African Region

228 confirmed cases (42 new)

4 deaths (1 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 17, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81116 Italy 27980 Iran 14991 Spain 9191 Republic of Korea 8320 France 6573 Germany 6012 United States of America 3503 Switzerland 2200 United Kingdom 1547 Netherlands 1413 Norway 1169 Austria 1132 Belgium 1085 Sweden 1059 Denmark 960 Japan 829 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Malaysia 553 Qatar 439 Canada 424 Czech Republic 383 Australia 375 Greece 331 Portugal 331 Finland 272 Slovenia 253 Israel 250 Singapore 243 Brazil 234 Bahrain 229 Ireland 223 Estonia 205 Iceland 199 Pakistan 187 Philippines 187 Indonesia 172 Egypt 166 Romania 158 Chile 156 Poland 150 Thailand 147 India 137 Saudi Arabia 133 Kuwait 130 Iraq 124 Lebanon 109 United Arab Emirates 98 San Marino 102 Russian Federation 93 Peru 86 Luxembourg 81 Slovakia 72 Serbia 70 Panama 69 Bulgaria 67 Argentina 65 South Africa 62 Vietnam 61 Algeria 60 Ecuador 58 Croatia 56 Mexico 53 Armenia 52 Albania 51 Brunei Darussalam 50 Hungary 50 Faroe Islands 47 Turkey 47 Colombia 45 Costa Rica 41 Palestinian Territory 39 Morocco 38 Belarus 36 Latvia 36 Jordan 35 Cyprus 33 Georgia 33 Venezuela 33 Malta 30 Republic of Moldova 29 Sri Lanka 29 Senegal 27 Cambodia 24 Oman 24 Afghanistan 21 Dominican Republic 21 Tunisia 20 Azerbaijan 19 North Macedonia 19 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18 Guadeloupe 18 Lithuania 17 Martinique 16 Andorra 14 Maldives 13 Bolivia 11 New Zealand 11 Jamaica 10 Monaco 9 Paraguay 9 Réunion 9 Bangladesh 8 Honduras 8 French Guiana 7 Liechtenstein 7 Rwanda 7 Ukraine 7 Côte d’Ivoire 6 Kazakhstan 6 Uruguay 6 Cameroon 5 Cuba 5 Ethiopia 5 Trinidad and Tobago 5 Guyana 4 Mongolia 4 Seychelles 4 Uzbekistan 4 Burkina Faso 3 Curaçao 3 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 French Polynesia 3 Gibraltar 3 Guam 3 Kenya 3 Puerto Rico 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Aruba 2 Ghana 2 Jersey 2 Namibia 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Sudan 2 Virgin Islands 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Bahamas 1 Benin 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Central African Republic 1 Congo 1 Equatorial Guinea 1 Eswatini 1 Gabon 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Liberia 1 Mauritania 1 Mayotte 1 Nepal 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Somalia 1 Togo 1 United Republic of Tanzania 1 Total 179112

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.