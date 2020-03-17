Latest COVID-19 World Map: 179,112 Confirmed Cases; 159 Countries; 7,426 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 17, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 17

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 17, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 57

  • 8 new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], Region of the Americas [3], and Western Pacific Region[1]) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • As the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHOis committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response.
  • OpenWHO is an interactive, web-based, knowledge-transfer platform offering free online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. COVID-19 resources are available in the official WHO languages here and in additional national languages here. The OpenWHO team is continuing to work with WHO Country Offices, public health institutes and educational entities who have offered voluntary translation support to help localize the response efforts. Resources in the pipeline include courses in Hindi and Macedonian. For more information, please see the Preparedness and Response section of the Situation Report.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 179,112 confirmed cases (11,526 new)
  • 7,426 deaths (475 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 91,779 confirmed cases (289 new)
  • 3357 deaths (23 new)

European Region

  • 64,189 confirmed cases (8507 new)
  • 3,108 deaths (428 new)

South-East Asia

  • 508 confirmed cases (124new)
  • 9 deaths (2 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 16,786 confirmed cases (330 new)
  • 873 deaths (3 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 4,910 confirmed cases (2234 new)
  • 68 deaths (18 new)

African Region

  • 228 confirmed cases (42 new)
  • 4 deaths (1 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 17, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81116
Italy 27980
Iran 14991
Spain 9191
Republic of Korea 8320
France 6573
Germany 6012
United States of America 3503
Switzerland 2200
United Kingdom 1547
Netherlands 1413
Norway 1169
Austria 1132
Belgium 1085
Sweden 1059
Denmark 960
Japan 829
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Malaysia 553
Qatar 439
Canada 424
Czech Republic 383
Australia 375
Greece 331
Portugal 331
Finland 272
Slovenia 253
Israel 250
Singapore 243
Brazil 234
Bahrain 229
Ireland 223
Estonia 205
Iceland 199
Pakistan 187
Philippines 187
Indonesia 172
Egypt 166
Romania 158
Chile 156
Poland 150
Thailand 147
India 137
Saudi Arabia 133
Kuwait 130
Iraq 124
Lebanon 109
United Arab Emirates 98
San Marino 102
Russian Federation 93
Peru 86
Luxembourg 81
Slovakia 72
Serbia 70
Panama 69
Bulgaria 67
Argentina 65
South Africa 62
Vietnam 61
Algeria 60
Ecuador 58
Croatia 56
Mexico 53
Armenia 52
Albania 51
Brunei Darussalam 50
Hungary 50
Faroe Islands 47
Turkey 47
Colombia 45
Costa Rica 41
Palestinian Territory 39
Morocco 38
Belarus 36
Latvia 36
Jordan 35
Cyprus 33
Georgia 33
Venezuela 33
Malta 30
Republic of Moldova 29
Sri Lanka 29
Senegal 27
Cambodia 24
Oman 24
Afghanistan 21
Dominican Republic 21
Tunisia 20
Azerbaijan 19
North Macedonia 19
Bosnia and Herzegovina 18
Guadeloupe 18
Lithuania 17
Martinique 16
Andorra 14
Maldives 13
Bolivia 11
New Zealand 11
Jamaica 10
Monaco 9
Paraguay 9
Réunion 9
Bangladesh 8
Honduras 8
French Guiana 7
Liechtenstein 7
Rwanda 7
Ukraine 7
Côte d’Ivoire 6
Kazakhstan 6
Uruguay 6
Cameroon 5
Cuba 5
Ethiopia 5
Trinidad and Tobago 5
Guyana 4
Mongolia 4
Seychelles 4
Uzbekistan 4
Burkina Faso 3
Curaçao 3
Democratic Republic of the Congo 3
French Polynesia 3
Gibraltar 3
Guam 3
Kenya 3
Puerto Rico 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Aruba 2
Ghana 2
Jersey 2
Namibia 2
Nigeria 2
Saint Martin 2
Sudan 2
Virgin Islands 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Bahamas 1
Benin 1
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1
Central African Republic 1
Congo 1
Equatorial Guinea 1
Eswatini 1
Gabon 1
Guernsey 1
Guinea 1
Holy See 1
Liberia 1
Mauritania 1
Mayotte 1
Nepal 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Somalia 1
Togo 1
United Republic of Tanzania 1
Total 179112

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

