COVID-19 World Map: 191,127 Confirmed Cases; 160 Countries; 7,807 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 58
- One new country/territory/area (European Region [1]) has reported cases of COVID-19.
- Data presented in the COVID-19 Situation Reports has changed to reflect data reported as of 00:00 CET. As this is the first Situation Report with the new reporting period, there is overlap of data between Situation Report 57 and this report, thus the number of new cases may not equal the difference between total cases in the two reports.
- WHO COVID-19 Situation Reports present official counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, thus differences between WHOreports and other sources of COVID-19 data using different inclusion criteria and different data cutoff times are to be expected.
- WHO, IFRC, and UNICEF jointly released the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance for COVID-19 on 16 March. For more information, please see the Subject inFocussection below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 191,127 confirmed cases (15,123 new)
- 7,807 deaths (786 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 91,845 confirmed cases (312 new)
- 3357 deaths (23 new)
European Region
- 74,760 confirmed cases (10,911 new)
- 3,352 deaths (604 new)
South-East Asia
- 508 confirmed cases (63 new)
- 9 deaths (1 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 18,060 confirmed cases (1,552 new)
- 1,010 deaths (140 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 4,979 confirmed cases (2,243 new)
- 68 deaths (18 new)
African Region
- 233 confirmed cases (42 new)
- 4 deaths (0 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 18, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81116
|Italy
|31506
|Iran
|16169
|Spain
|11178
|Republic of Korea
|8320
|France
|7652
|Germany
|7156
|United States of America
|3536
|Switzerland
|2650
|United Kingdom
|1954
|Netherlands
|1705
|Belgium
|1486
|Austria
|1332
|Norway
|1308
|Sweden
|1167
|Denmark
|977
|Japan
|829
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Malaysia
|553
|Portugal
|448
|Qatar
|442
|Czech Republic
|434
|Canada
|424
|Australia
|414
|Greece
|387
|Finland
|319
|Israel
|304
|Ireland
|292
|Slovenia
|275
|Singapore
|266
|Poland
|246
|Bahrain
|237
|Brazil
|234
|Estonia
|225
|Iceland
|225
|Pakistan
|187
|Philippines
|187
|Romania
|184
|Thailand
|177
|Indonesia
|172
|Saudi Arabia
|171
|Egypt
|166
|Chile
|156
|Iraq
|154
|Luxembourg
|140
|India
|137
|Kuwait
|130
|Lebanon
|120
|San Marino
|104
|United Arab Emirates
|98
|Slovakia
|97
|Russian Federation
|93
|Peru
|86
|Serbia
|85
|Mexico
|82
|Bulgaria
|81
|Panama
|69
|Argentina
|65
|Croatia
|65
|South Africa
|62
|Vietnam
|61
|Algeria
|60
|Latvia
|60
|Ecuador
|58
|Albania
|55
|Brunei Darussalam
|54
|Armenia
|52
|Hungary
|50
|Faroe Islands
|47
|Turkey
|47
|Colombia
|45
|Costa Rica
|41
|Palestinian Territory
|41
|Malta
|38
|Morocco
|38
|Belarus
|36
|Jordan
|35
|Cyprus
|33
|Georgia
|34
|Kazakhstan
|33
|Venezuela
|33
|North Macedonia
|31
|Republic of Moldova
|30
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Senegal
|27
|Lithuania
|25
|Cambodia
|24
|Oman
|24
|Tunisia
|24
|Afghanistan
|22
|Azerbaijan
|21
|Dominican Republic
|21
|Burkina Faso
|20
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|19
|Guadeloupe
|18
|Andorra
|16
|Martinique
|16
|Uzbekistan
|16
|Ukraine
|14
|Maldives
|13
|Jamaica
|12
|Bolivia
|11
|New Zealand
|11
|Monaco
|9
|Paraguay
|9
|Réunion
|9
|Bangladesh
|8
|Honduras
|8
|French Guiana
|7
|Liechtenstein
|7
|Rwanda
|7
|Côte d’Ivoire
|6
|Ghana
|6
|Guatemala
|6
|Uruguay
|6
|Cameroon
|5
|Cuba
|5
|Ethiopia
|5
|Jersey
|5
|Trinidad and Tobago
|5
|Guyana
|4
|Mongolia
|4
|Seychelles
|4
|Curaçao
|3
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|3
|French Polynesia
|3
|Gibraltar
|3
|Guam
|3
|Kenya
|3
|Puerto Rico
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Aruba
|2
|Montenegro
|2
|Namibia
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|Sudan
|2
|Virgin Islands
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Bahamas
|1
|Benin
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Cayman Islands
|1
|Central African Republic
|1
|Congo
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|Gabon
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Guinea
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Liberia
|1
|Mauritania
|1
|Mayotte
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Somalia
|1
|Suriname
|1
|Togo
|1
|United Republic of Tanzania
|1
|Total
|191127
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
