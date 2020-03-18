COVID-19 World Map: 191,127 Confirmed Cases; 160 Countries; 7,807 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 18, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 18

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 18, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 58

  • One new country/territory/area (European Region [1]) has reported cases of COVID-19.
  • Data presented in the COVID-19 Situation Reports has changed to reflect data reported as of 00:00 CET. As this is the first Situation Report with the new reporting period, there is overlap of data between Situation Report 57 and this report, thus the number of new cases may not equal the difference between total cases in the two reports.
  • WHO COVID-19 Situation Reports present official counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, thus differences between WHOreports and other sources of COVID-19 data using different inclusion criteria and different data cutoff times are to be expected.
  • WHO, IFRC, and UNICEF jointly released the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance for COVID-19 on 16 March. For more information, please see the Subject inFocussection below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 191,127 confirmed cases (15,123 new)
  • 7,807 deaths (786 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 91,845 confirmed cases (312 new)
  • 3357 deaths (23 new)

European Region

  • 74,760 confirmed cases (10,911 new)
  • 3,352 deaths (604 new)

South-East Asia

  • 508 confirmed cases (63 new)
  • 9 deaths (1 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 18,060 confirmed cases (1,552 new)
  • 1,010 deaths (140 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 4,979 confirmed cases (2,243 new)
  • 68 deaths (18 new)

African Region

  • 233 confirmed cases (42 new)
  • 4 deaths (0 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 18, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81116
Italy 31506
Iran 16169
Spain 11178
Republic of Korea 8320
France 7652
Germany 7156
United States of America 3536
Switzerland 2650
United Kingdom 1954
Netherlands 1705
Belgium 1486
Austria 1332
Norway 1308
Sweden 1167
Denmark 977
Japan 829
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Malaysia 553
Portugal 448
Qatar 442
Czech Republic 434
Canada 424
Australia 414
Greece 387
Finland 319
Israel 304
Ireland 292
Slovenia 275
Singapore 266
Poland 246
Bahrain 237
Brazil 234
Estonia 225
Iceland 225
Pakistan 187
Philippines 187
Romania 184
Thailand 177
Indonesia 172
Saudi Arabia 171
Egypt 166
Chile 156
Iraq 154
Luxembourg 140
India 137
Kuwait 130
Lebanon 120
San Marino 104
United Arab Emirates 98
Slovakia 97
Russian Federation 93
Peru 86
Serbia 85
Mexico 82
Bulgaria 81
Panama 69
Argentina 65
Croatia 65
South Africa 62
Vietnam 61
Algeria 60
Latvia 60
Ecuador 58
Albania 55
Brunei Darussalam 54
Armenia 52
Hungary 50
Faroe Islands 47
Turkey 47
Colombia 45
Costa Rica 41
Palestinian Territory 41
Malta 38
Morocco 38
Belarus 36
Jordan 35
Cyprus 33
Georgia 34
Kazakhstan 33
Venezuela 33
North Macedonia 31
Republic of Moldova 30
Sri Lanka 29
Senegal 27
Lithuania 25
Cambodia 24
Oman 24
Tunisia 24
Afghanistan 22
Azerbaijan 21
Dominican Republic 21
Burkina Faso 20
Bosnia and Herzegovina 19
Guadeloupe 18
Andorra 16
Martinique 16
Uzbekistan 16
Ukraine 14
Maldives 13
Jamaica 12
Bolivia 11
New Zealand 11
Monaco 9
Paraguay 9
Réunion 9
Bangladesh 8
Honduras 8
French Guiana 7
Liechtenstein 7
Rwanda 7
Côte d’Ivoire 6
Ghana 6
Guatemala 6
Uruguay 6
Cameroon 5
Cuba 5
Ethiopia 5
Jersey 5
Trinidad and Tobago 5
Guyana 4
Mongolia 4
Seychelles 4
Curaçao 3
Democratic Republic of the Congo 3
French Polynesia 3
Gibraltar 3
Guam 3
Kenya 3
Puerto Rico 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Aruba 2
Montenegro 2
Namibia 2
Nigeria 2
Saint Lucia 2
Saint Martin 2
Sudan 2
Virgin Islands 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Bahamas 1
Benin 1
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1
Central African Republic 1
Congo 1
Equatorial Guinea 1
Eswatini 1
Gabon 1
Guernsey 1
Guinea 1
Holy See 1
Liberia 1
Mauritania 1
Mayotte 1
Nepal 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Somalia 1
Suriname 1
Togo 1
United Republic of Tanzania 1
Total 191127

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

