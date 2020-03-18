COVID-19 World Map: 191,127 Confirmed Cases; 160 Countries; 7,807 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 58

One new country/territory/area (European Region [1]) has reported cases of COVID-19.

Data presented in the COVID-19 Situation Reports has changed to reflect data reported as of 00:00 CET. As this is the first Situation Report with the new reporting period, there is overlap of data between Situation Report 57 and this report, thus the number of new cases may not equal the difference between total cases in the two reports.

WHO COVID-19 Situation Reports present official counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, thus differences between WHOreports and other sources of COVID-19 data using different inclusion criteria and different data cutoff times are to be expected.

WHO, IFRC, and UNICEF jointly released the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance for COVID-19 on 16 March. For more information, please see the Subject inFocussection below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

191,127 confirmed cases (15,123 new)

7,807 deaths (786 new)

Western Pacific Region

91,845 confirmed cases (312 new)

3357 deaths (23 new)

European Region

74,760 confirmed cases (10,911 new)

3,352 deaths (604 new)

South-East Asia

508 confirmed cases (63 new)

9 deaths (1 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

18,060 confirmed cases (1,552 new)

1,010 deaths (140 new)

Regions of the Americas

4,979 confirmed cases (2,243 new)

68 deaths (18 new)

African Region

233 confirmed cases (42 new)

4 deaths (0 new)

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81116 Italy 31506 Iran 16169 Spain 11178 Republic of Korea 8320 France 7652 Germany 7156 United States of America 3536 Switzerland 2650 United Kingdom 1954 Netherlands 1705 Belgium 1486 Austria 1332 Norway 1308 Sweden 1167 Denmark 977 Japan 829 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Malaysia 553 Portugal 448 Qatar 442 Czech Republic 434 Canada 424 Australia 414 Greece 387 Finland 319 Israel 304 Ireland 292 Slovenia 275 Singapore 266 Poland 246 Bahrain 237 Brazil 234 Estonia 225 Iceland 225 Pakistan 187 Philippines 187 Romania 184 Thailand 177 Indonesia 172 Saudi Arabia 171 Egypt 166 Chile 156 Iraq 154 Luxembourg 140 India 137 Kuwait 130 Lebanon 120 San Marino 104 United Arab Emirates 98 Slovakia 97 Russian Federation 93 Peru 86 Serbia 85 Mexico 82 Bulgaria 81 Panama 69 Argentina 65 Croatia 65 South Africa 62 Vietnam 61 Algeria 60 Latvia 60 Ecuador 58 Albania 55 Brunei Darussalam 54 Armenia 52 Hungary 50 Faroe Islands 47 Turkey 47 Colombia 45 Costa Rica 41 Palestinian Territory 41 Malta 38 Morocco 38 Belarus 36 Jordan 35 Cyprus 33 Georgia 34 Kazakhstan 33 Venezuela 33 North Macedonia 31 Republic of Moldova 30 Sri Lanka 29 Senegal 27 Lithuania 25 Cambodia 24 Oman 24 Tunisia 24 Afghanistan 22 Azerbaijan 21 Dominican Republic 21 Burkina Faso 20 Bosnia and Herzegovina 19 Guadeloupe 18 Andorra 16 Martinique 16 Uzbekistan 16 Ukraine 14 Maldives 13 Jamaica 12 Bolivia 11 New Zealand 11 Monaco 9 Paraguay 9 Réunion 9 Bangladesh 8 Honduras 8 French Guiana 7 Liechtenstein 7 Rwanda 7 Côte d’Ivoire 6 Ghana 6 Guatemala 6 Uruguay 6 Cameroon 5 Cuba 5 Ethiopia 5 Jersey 5 Trinidad and Tobago 5 Guyana 4 Mongolia 4 Seychelles 4 Curaçao 3 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 French Polynesia 3 Gibraltar 3 Guam 3 Kenya 3 Puerto Rico 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Aruba 2 Montenegro 2 Namibia 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Lucia 2 Saint Martin 2 Sudan 2 Virgin Islands 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Bahamas 1 Benin 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Central African Republic 1 Congo 1 Equatorial Guinea 1 Eswatini 1 Gabon 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Liberia 1 Mauritania 1 Mayotte 1 Nepal 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Somalia 1 Suriname 1 Togo 1 United Republic of Tanzania 1 Total 191127

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.