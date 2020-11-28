Connecting Earth With the Moon: Lunar Satellites

Since time immemorial, people have gazed in wonder at the Moon. Its gentle light suggests romance, its strong embrace powers the tides and it is even sometimes blamed for madness.

The Moon was once the domain of the gods; many mythologies feature lunar deities. But humans are explorers, setting sail to discover new worlds and, five decades ago, Earth’s natural satellite received its first visitors.

Now as international teams across the world forge plans to revisit the Moon, ESA is elaborating how best to facilitate this exploration.



Lunar exploration relies on the extensive expertise that is on hand across ESA. As a new lunar economy emerges, it will create new opportunities involving robots, habitats and transportation. Missions to the Moon share similar communication and navigation needs that could be satisfied using a constellation of lunar satellites. Under the agency’s “Moonlight” initiative, ESA is exploring with industry the necessary technical solutions along with delivery models for the provision of lunar telecommunication and navigation services. Credit: ESA

Bold ambitions

The Moon is our nearest neighbour in space. Its enticing proximity makes it the natural place to test how people can take the next steps to Mars and beyond.

Bold ambitions foresee exploring the lunar polar regions through international cooperation, with dozens of very different commercial and institutional missions to the Moon already planned for this decade.