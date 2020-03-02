Coronavirus Now in 65 Countries, Spreading to 6 New Countries Overnight, Over 3,000 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 42

Six new Member States (Armenia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland, and Indonesia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

A team of WHO experts has arrived in Tehran, Iran to support the COVID-19 response. The objectives are to identify transmission dynamics and at-risk populations, and provide technical guidance.

Containment remains the top priority for all countries. Management for COVID-19 globally, however, is not a one-size-fits-all approach and must be tailored to the transmission scenario a country faces. Early robust measures are key to saving lives and halting transmission, notes the WHO Director-General.

WHO’s Operations Supply and Logistics team are working across numerous areas to support the COVID-19 response. Activities include working to establish a Supply Chain Coordination Cell and providing a technical briefing for G20 members on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market situation. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

88948 confirmed cases (1804 new)



China

80174 confirmed cases (206 new) 2915 deaths (42 new)



Outside of China

8774 confirmed cases (1598 new) 64 countries (6 new) 128 deaths (24 new)



Subject in Focus: Update on Operations Supply and Logistics

The WHO Operations Supply and Logistics (OSL) team continues to work across numerous areas to support emergency operations within a tightening market for supplies essential for the COVID-19 response.

Recent OSL activities are as follows:

Together with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)and the World Bank, WHO is working on a proposal to establish a Supply Chain Coordination Cell. This interagency team will help improve information management and coordination to support strategic guidance, operational decision-making, and overall monitoring.

WHO has contacted the Global Health Security Initiative to address access to strategic national stockpiles. WHOis also engaging with the Gates Foundation, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), the World Bank and UNICEF, both as part of the Supply Chain Coordination Cell and to establish bridge financing mechanisms, data access, and analysis to support planning, forecasting, and market access.

Weekly meetings of the Pandemic Supply Chain Partnership Network (PSCN) continue, along with bilateral discussions with manufacturers and distributors to advocate for the release and prioritization of supplies for the healthcare response. A technical briefing on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market situation is planned for G20 members next week, and PSCN members will engage with WFP to develop infection prevention and control (IPC) technical guidance on cargo handling.

In cooperation with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and with aircraft provided by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), WHO has organized a flight from Dubai to Iran to support the first delivery of emergency PPE and laboratory tests.

Since February 14, WHO has shipped PPE to more than 47 countries, and there are currently 22 additional countries to which PPEshipments are ready to be made. WHO has also shipped laboratory testing equipment to 93 countries.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 2, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 88948 Republic of Korea 4212 Italy 1689 Iran 978 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Japan 254 Germany 129 Singapore 106 France 100 United States of America 62 Kuwait 56 Bahrain 47 Spain 45 Thailand 42 United Kingdom 36 Australia 27 Malaysia 24 Switzerland 24 United Arab Emirates 21 Canada 19 Iraq 19 Norway 19 Vietnam 16 Sweden 14 Netherlands 13 Austria 10 Lebanon 10 Croatia 7 Greece 7 Israel 7 Finland 6 Oman 6 Mexico 5 Denmark 4 Pakistan 4 Azerbaijan 3 Czechia 3 Georgia 3 India 3 Philippines 3 Qatar 3 Romania 3 Brazil 2 Egypt 2 Iceland 2 Indonesia 2 Russian Federation 2 Afghanistan 1 Algeria 1 Armenia 1 Belarus 1 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Dominican Republic 1 Ecuador 1 Estonia 1 Ireland 1 Lithuania 1 Luxembourg 1 Monaco 1 Nepal 1 New Zealand 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 San Marino 1 Sri Lanka 1 Total 80174

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.