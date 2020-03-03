Coronavirus Spreads to 8 New Countries Overnight, Now in 73 Countries

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 43

Eight new Member States (Andorra, Jordan, Latvia, Morocco, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Tunisia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The increase of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region is of great concern. The WHO Regional Director of the Eastern Mediterraneanregionreiteratedthe need to enhance surveillance and response activities, and share critical information, as being essential to containing the outbreak and strengthening health systems.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is implementing a comprehensive plan to support country preparedness and containment efforts for COVID-19. Barbados was one of the first Caribbean countries to acquire test kits and reagents for COVID-19 detection, and receive training on how to use them.

Real-time training is critical for effective preparedness and response. WHO has several COVID-19 online resources for health professionals, decision-makers and the public in multiple languages. Please see the COVID-19 courses on OpenWHO here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

90870 confirmed cases (1922 new)



China

80304 confirmed cases (130 new) 2946 deaths (31 new)



Outside of China

10566 confirmed cases (1792 new) 72 countries (8 new) 166 deaths (38 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 3, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80304 Republic of Korea 4812 Italy 2036 Iran 1501 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Japan 268 France 191 Germany 157 Spain 114 Singapore 108 United States of America 64 Kuwait 56 Bahrain 49 Thailand 43 United Kingdom 39 Australia 33 Switzerland 30 Malaysia 29 Canada 27 Iraq 26 Norway 25 United Arab Emirates 21 Austria 18 Netherlands 18 Vietnam 16 Sweden 15 Lebanon 13 Israel 10 Croatia 9 Iceland 9 Belgium 8 San Marino 8 Finland 7 Greece 7 Qatar 7 Ecuador 6 Oman 6 Algeria 5 Denmark 5 India 5 Mexico 5 Pakistan 5 Azerbaijan 3 Czechia 3 Georgia 3 Philippines 3 Romania 3 Russian Federation 3 Brazil 2 Egypt 2 Indonesia 2 New Zealand 2 Portugal 2 Afghanistan 1 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Belarus 1 Cambodia 1 Dominican Republic 1 Estonia 1 Ireland 1 Jordan 1 Latvia 1 Lithuania 1 Luxembourg 1 Monaco 1 Morocco 1 Nepal 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 Saudi Arabia 1 Senegal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Tunisia 1 Total 90870

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.