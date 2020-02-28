Coronavirus Spreads to 5 More Countries and Over 1,000 More People Outside of China Overnight

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 39

Five new Member States (Belarus, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Nigeria) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO has increased the assessment of the risk of spread and risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at the global level.

The WHO-China Joint Mission, which was conducted from February 16 through 24, has published its findings.

WHO has updated the guidance on Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This document includes revised surveillance case definitions for COVID-19. It is also accompanied by a revised Case Reporting Form, line listing template, and data dictionary.

As of February 27, there are 36 117 (26 403 in Hubei and 15 826 in Wuhan) cases who have recovered from COVID-19 in China.

Under the International Health Regulations (2005), States Parties implementing additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic shall notify WHO of the public health rationale of those measures within 48 hours of their implementation. As of February 27, 41 States Parties are officially reporting additional health measures. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

83652 confirmed cases (1358 new)



China

78961 confirmed cases (331 new) 2791 deaths (44 new)



Outside of China

4691 confirmed cases (1027 new) 51 countries (5 new) 67 deaths (10 new)



Situation In Focus: Update on Additional Health Measures

As of February27, 2020, 41 States Parties have provided to WHO official reports on additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic under Article 43 of the International Health Regulations (2005), of which 14 are small island developing states. Seven States Parties provided updates on the measures they have previously reported on. Eleven of the41 States Parties are now reporting such measures against countries other than China. No trade restrictions have been reported to date.

The majority of these measures are related to denial of entry of travelers originating from China or from countries reporting on-going transmission of COVID-19, quarantine requirements for foreigners, self-isolation of returning nationals, and visa restrictions. The public health rationale for these additional health measures is mainly linked to vulnerabilities (e.g. lack of capacity for diagnostic and response, small island states context)in receiving countries, and the uncertainties about the virus transmission and disease severity.

Preliminary analysis of countries reporting cases that have imposed restrictive measures suggest that such measures may have delayed the importation of new cases, but did not prevent the importation of the disease. WHO has emphasized to Member States that additional measures should be proportionate to the public health risk, short in duration, and reconsidered in light of the evolution of the outbreak and the constant advancements of knowledge about the virus and the disease.

WHO has published updated advice for international traffic, and continues to recommend against the application of any travel or trade restrictions in relation to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

WHO continues to engage with travel and tourism international organizations and industry associations to enable compliance with the IHR on avoidance of unnecessary interference with international traffic. Joint statements have been issued by WHO in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and will shortly be issued in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO).

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, February 28, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 78961 Republic of Korea 2337 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 705 Italy 650 Iran 245 Japan 186 Singapore 96 United States of America 59 Kuwait 43 Thailand 40 France 38 Bahrain 33 Germany 26 Spain 25 Malaysia 24 Australia 23 United Arab Emirates 19 Vietnam 16 United Kingdom 16 Canada 11 Iraq 7 Sweden 7 Oman 6 Switzerland 6 Austria 4 Norway 4 Croatia 3 Greece 3 India 3 Israel 3 Philippines 3 Finland 2 Lebanon 2 Pakistan 2 Russian Federation 2 Afghanistan 1 Algeria 1 Belarus 1 Belgium 1 Brazil 1 Cambodia 1 Denmark 1 Egypt 1 Estonia 1 Georgia 1 Lithuania 1 Nepal 1 Netherlands 1 New Zealand 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 Romania 1 Sri Lanka 1 Total 83652

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.