Coronavirus Spreads to Mexico as Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tops 85,000

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 40

Two new Member States (Mexico and San Marino) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO has published the Rational use of personal protective equipment for COVID-19. This document summarizes WHO recommendations for the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in health care and community settings, including the handling of cargo. More information on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities can be found in the Subject in Focus.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

85403 confirmed cases (1753 new)



China

79394 confirmed cases (435 new) 2838 deaths (47 new)



Outside of China

6009 confirmed cases (1318 new) 53 countries (2 new) 86 deaths (19 new)



Situation In Focus: Update on Infection Prevention and Control

Infection prevention and control (IPC) is a major factor in preventive and mitigation measures for COVID-19. To ensure evidence-based quality guidance and prompt response to global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), WHO has convened the IPC expert global network of specialists from around the world since the beginning of the outbreak. Experts are members of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network (GIPCN) or members of relevant institutions caring for COVID-19patients. This network discusses technical aspects of IPC measures, and shares epidemiological updates and experiences across affected countries. In consultation with this global IPC expert network, WHO has released three key IPC interim guidance materials.

Updates on IPC activities include the following:

Publishing the guidance document: Rational use of personal protective equipment for COVID-19. This document summarizes WHO recommendations for the appropriate use of PPE in health care and community settings, including the handling of cargo.

Deployment of IPC specialists to Italy to support the COVID-19 response and to facilitate IPC training in the European region.

Development of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)in response to queries from the public and communities on blood safety, PPE for specimen collection, cleaning & disinfection, self-isolation and self-monitoring.

Launching the OpenWHO online course “Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for COVID-19” on 25 February. The course has been accessed by15,391 users as of February 28.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, February 29, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 79394 Republic of Korea 3150 Italy 888 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 705 Iran 388 Japan 230 Singapore 98 United States of America 62 France 57 Germany 57 Kuwait 45 Thailand 42 Bahrain 38 Spain 32 Australia 24 Malaysia 24 United Kingdom 20 United Arab Emirates 19 Vietnam 16 Canada 14 Sweden 12 Switzerland 10 Iraq 8 Norway 6 Oman 6 Austria 5 Croatia 5 Israel 5 Greece 3 India 3 Philippines 3 Romania 3 Denmark 2 Finland 2 Georgia 2 Lebanon 2 Mexico 2 Netherlands 2 Pakistan 2 Russian Federation 2 Afghanistan 1 Algeria 1 Belarus 1 Belgium 1 Brazil 1 Cambodia 1 Egypt 1 Estonia 1 Lithuania 1 Nepal 1 New Zealand 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 San Marino 1 Sri Lanka 1 Total 85403

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.