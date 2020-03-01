Coronavirus Now in 58 Countries, Spreading to 5 New Countries Overnight

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 41
- Five new Member States (Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco, and Qatar) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- Working with clinicians is crucial to understanding the clinical presentation, natural history and treatment interventions for COVID-19. WHO has published interim clinical guidance, clinical training materials and has launched a global clinical data platform to gather data and improve care for COVID-19 patients. This information is critical to inform the public health response. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.
- The number of confirmed cases in Hubei province, China, has increased for two successive days after a period of decline. WHO is monitoring the situation and working to understand its possible significance.
- WHO has published updated recommendations for international traffic in relation to COVID-19 outbreak.
Risk Assessment
China: Very High
Regional Level: High
Global Level: High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
-
- 87137 confirmed cases (1753 new)
China
-
- 79968 confirmed cases (579 new)
- 2873 deaths (35 new)
Outside of China
-
- 7169 confirmed cases (1160 new)
- 58 countries (5 new)
- 104 deaths (18 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 1, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|79968
|Republic of Korea
|3736
|Italy
|1128
|International (Cruise Ship in Japan)
|705
|Iran
|593
|Japan
|230
|Singapore
|104
|France
|100
|United States of America
|62
|Germany
|57
|Kuwait
|45
|Spain
|45
|Thailand
|42
|Bahrain
|40
|Australia
|25
|Malaysia
|24
|United Kingdom
|23
|Canada
|19
|United Arab Emirates
|19
|Switzerland
|18
|Vietnam
|16
|Norway
|15
|Iraq
|13
|Sweden
|13
|Austria
|10
|Croatia
|7
|Israel
|7
|Netherlands
|7
|Oman
|6
|Pakistan
|4
|Azerbaijan
|3
|Denmark
|3
|Georgia
|3
|Greece
|3
|India
|3
|Philippines
|3
|Romania
|3
|Brazil
|2
|Finland
|2
|Lebanon
|2
|Mexico
|2
|Russian Federation
|2
|Afghanistan
|1
|Algeria
|1
|Belarus
|1
|Belgium
|1
|Cambodia
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|Egypt
|1
|Estonia
|1
|Ireland
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|Monaco
|1
|Nepal
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|North Macedonia
|1
|Qatar
|1
|San Marino
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|Total
|87137
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus Now in 58 Countries, Spreading to 5 New Countries Overnight"