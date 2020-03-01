Coronavirus Now in 58 Countries, Spreading to 5 New Countries Overnight

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 41

Five new Member States (Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco, and Qatar) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Working with clinicians is crucial to understanding the clinical presentation, natural history and treatment interventions for COVID-19. WHO has published interim clinical guidance, clinical training materials and has launched a global clinical data platform to gather data and improve care for COVID-19 patients. This information is critical to inform the public health response. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.

The number of confirmed cases in Hubei province, China, has increased for two successive days after a period of decline. WHO is monitoring the situation and working to understand its possible significance.

WHO has published updated recommendations for international traffic in relation to COVID-19 outbreak.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

87137 confirmed cases (1753 new)



China

79968 confirmed cases (579 new) 2873 deaths (35 new)



Outside of China

7169 confirmed cases (1160 new) 58 countries (5 new) 104 deaths (18 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 1, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 79968 Republic of Korea 3736 Italy 1128 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 705 Iran 593 Japan 230 Singapore 104 France 100 United States of America 62 Germany 57 Kuwait 45 Spain 45 Thailand 42 Bahrain 40 Australia 25 Malaysia 24 United Kingdom 23 Canada 19 United Arab Emirates 19 Switzerland 18 Vietnam 16 Norway 15 Iraq 13 Sweden 13 Austria 10 Croatia 7 Israel 7 Netherlands 7 Oman 6 Pakistan 4 Azerbaijan 3 Denmark 3 Georgia 3 Greece 3 India 3 Philippines 3 Romania 3 Brazil 2 Finland 2 Lebanon 2 Mexico 2 Russian Federation 2 Afghanistan 1 Algeria 1 Belarus 1 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Ecuador 1 Egypt 1 Estonia 1 Ireland 1 Lithuania 1 Monaco 1 Nepal 1 New Zealand 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 Qatar 1 San Marino 1 Sri Lanka 1 Total 87137

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.