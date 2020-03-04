4 New Countries Infected by Coronavirus Overnight, Now in 77 Countries

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 44

Four new Member States (Argentina, Chile, Poland, and Ukraine) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Prequalification Team announced that the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is now open to candidate in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests to detect COVID-19 virus.The EUL procedure is developed to expedite the availability of IVDs needed in public health emergency situations. Manufacturers are invited to submit an Expression of Interest. Further information can be found here.

Disruptions to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) are leaving healthcare workers ill-equipped to care for patients. WHO is working with governments, industry and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. More information can be found here.

The COVID-19 Operational Planning Guidelines and COVID-19 Partners Platform to support country preparedness and response course in English has been added to OpenWHO. Please see all COVID-19 courses on OpenWHO here.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

93090 confirmed cases (2223 new)



China

80422 confirmed cases (120 new) 2984 deaths (38 new)



Outside of China

12668 confirmed cases (2103 new) 76 countries (4 new) 214 deaths (48 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 4, 2020

Estonia2

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80422 Republic of Korea 5328 Italy 2502 Iran 2336 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Japan 284 France 212 Germany 196 Spain 151 Singapore 110 United States of America 108 Kuwait 56 United Kingdom 51 Malaysia 50 Bahrain 49 Australia 43 Thailand 43 Switzerland 37 Norway 32 Iraq 31 Canada 30 Netherlands 28 United Arab Emirates 27 Austria 24 Sweden 24 Iceland 16 Vietnam 16 Lebanon 13 Israel 12 Oman 12 Croatia 9 Belgium 8 Denmark 8 San Marino 8 Qatar 8 Ecuador 7 Finland 7 Greece 7 India 6 Algeria 5 Czechia 5 Mexico 5 Pakistan 5 Romania 4 Azerbaijan 3 Georgia 3 Philippines 3 Russian Federation 3 Brazil 2 Egypt 2 Indonesia 2 Ireland 2 New Zealand 2 Portugal 2 Afghanistan 1 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Argentina 1 Belarus 1 Cambodia 1 Chile 1 Dominican Republic 1 Jordan 1 Latvia 1 Lithuania 1 Luxembourg 1 Monaco 1 Morocco 1 Nepal 1 Nigeria 1 North Macedonia 1 Poland 1 Saudi Arabia 1 Senegal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Tunisia 1 Ukraine 1 Total 93090

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.