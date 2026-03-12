Could an “Exercise Pill” Fight Depression? Scientists Want To Find Out

Exercise can powerfully influence the brain, but what if the same biological signals could be activated without physical movement?

Many people recognize the clear-headed feeling that follows a run or an intense workout. Scientific studies support this experience. Research shows that for mild to moderate depression, regular physical activity can be as effective as antidepressant medication or psychotherapy.

However, this creates a difficult paradox. Depression often brings symptoms such as fatigue, low motivation, and reduced energy. These same symptoms can make it extremely difficult for people to stay physically active.

For older adults, stroke survivors, and people with physical limitations, the challenge is even greater. A recent paper from the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) suggests an unconventional solution to this problem: exercise mimetics. Researchers are encouraging further study of these compounds, sometimes described as “exercise pills,” which could cause muscles to respond as if the body had completed a long endurance workout.

An idea born in the gym

The idea behind the study did not begin in a traditional research setting. Instead, it took shape in a university gym. Dr. Nicholas Fabiano, the lead author of the paper and a psychiatry resident at uOttawa, says the concept first emerged when he was a medical student. During workouts at the university gym, he often encountered Professor Bernard Jasmin from the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine (then the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine).

While resting between sets, their conversations frequently turned toward scientific topics. They discussed the growing understanding that muscle serves more functions than simply producing movement. Muscle tissue also acts as a signaling organ that communicates with the brain. Over time, these informal discussions developed into a formal research collaboration that continued during Fabiano’s residency.

“The idea spans from bench press to bedside,” explains Dr. Fabiano. “Exercise has remarkable antidepressant effects, but many people who would benefit the most simply cannot engage in regular physical activity due to functional or psychological barriers. So, we started asking ourselves: is there another way to get those biological signals to the brain?”

Hacking the “Muscle-Brain Axis”

The researchers suggest that exercise mimetics may open a new path for treating depression.

“Skeletal muscle constitutes approximately 40-50% of body mass in adults and represents a central therapeutic platform,” describes Professor Jasmin. He notes that when we move, our muscles release specific molecules, a “myosecretome” that can reduce inflammation and boost neurotrophic factors that support brain health. “By activating these key molecular pathways with mimetics, we can enhance the muscle-brain axis and potentially alleviate depressive symptoms without the patient needing to run a marathon.”

A call for urgent research

The research team, which also includes Dr. Jess G. Fiedorowicz (Head and Chief of Mental Health at The Ottawa Hospital) and Dr. Aymeric Ravel-Chapuis (uOttawa School of Pharmaceutical Sciences), emphasizes that this isn’t about replacing the gym. Mimetics cannot replicate the social aspects of a run club or all the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.

However, for high-risk groups who physically cannot exercise, this research offers a glimmer of hope and a novel treatment. The team is urging the scientific community to move this theory into human trials, suggesting that one day, “exercise in a pill” could work alongside therapy and traditional medication to help the most vulnerable patients.

Reference: “Exercise mimetics as unexplored therapeutics for treating depression” by Nicholas Fabiano, Jess G. Fiedorowicz, Aymeric Ravel-Chapuis and Bernard J. Jasmin, 19 February 2026, Molecular Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1038/s41380-026-03499-2

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