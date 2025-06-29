Could Recharging Brain Cells Be the Key to Treating MS?

UC Riverside study may lead to new treatments for multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects an estimated 2.3 million people around the world. About 80 percent of people with MS experience inflammation in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls movement and balance. This can lead to tremors, poor coordination, and difficulty with motor control. These symptoms often continue and may worsen over time as healthy brain tissue in the cerebellum is gradually lost.

A study from the University of California, Riverside, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offers new insight into what causes cerebellar degeneration in MS. The findings suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction may contribute to the progressive loss of Purkinje cells, a type of neuron, and the worsening of motor symptoms.

MS is characterized by ongoing inflammation and damage to myelin in the central nervous system. Myelin is a protective layer that surrounds nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. When this layer is damaged, the normal transmission of electrical signals is disrupted, leading to a range of neurological problems. Mitochondria, often called the cell’s “powerhouses,” are key to producing energy and may be central to the damage observed in MS.

“Our study, conducted by my graduate student Kelley Atkinson, proposes that inflammation and demyelination in the cerebellum disrupt mitochondrial function, contributing to nerve damage and Purkinje cell loss,” said Seema Tiwari-Woodruff, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UC Riverside School of Medicine, who led the research team. “We observed a significant loss of the mitochondrial protein COXIV in demyelinated Purkinje cells, suggesting that mitochondrial impairment contributes directly to cell death and cerebellar damage.”

Purkinje cells

When we walk or move, many parts of our brain and body work together. Our muscles, spine, eyes, ears, and especially our brain all play a role. One key area involved in movement and balance is the cerebellum.

“Inside the cerebellum are special cells called Purkinje neurons,” Tiwari-Woodruff said. “These large, highly active cells help coordinate smooth, precise movements — like dancing, throwing a ball, or even just walking. They’re essential for balance and fine motor skills.”

Tiwari-Woodruff explained that in diseases like MS, the cerebellum can be damaged, and Purkinje cells often begin to die. This leads to problems with coordination and movement, a condition known as ataxia.

“Our research looked at brain tissue from MS patients and found major issues in these neurons: they had fewer branches, were losing myelin, and had mitochondrial problems — meaning their energy supply was failing,” Tiwari-Woodruff said. “Because Purkinje cells play such a central role in movement, their loss can cause serious mobility issues. Understanding why they’re damaged in MS could help us find better treatments to protect movement and balance in people with the disease.”

Powering down

The team also used a well-known mouse model called experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, or EAE, which develops symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis. This model helped them investigate changes in mitochondria during the progression of the disease.

The researchers found that the EAE mice lost Purkinje cells over time, just like people with MS did.

“The remaining neurons don’t work as well because their mitochondria, the energy-producing parts, start to fail,” Tiwari-Woodruff said. “We also saw that the myelin breaks down early in the disease. These problems — less energy, loss of myelin, and damaged neurons — start early, but the actual death of the brain cells tends to happen later, as the disease becomes more severe. The loss of energy in brain cells seems to be a key part of what causes damage in MS.”

Although the mouse model does not capture every aspect of MS, its similarities to human disease make it a valuable tool for studying neurodegeneration and testing potential therapies.

“Our findings offer critical insights into the progression of cerebellar dysfunction in MS,” Tiwari-Woodruff said. “Targeting mitochondrial health may represent a promising strategy to slow or prevent neurological decline and improve quality of life for people living with MS. This research brings us a step closer to understanding the complex mechanisms of MS and developing more effective, targeted treatments for this debilitating disease.”

Fueling the future

Next, the team will investigate whether the mitochondrial impairment found in Purkinje cells also affects other brain cells like oligodendrocytes, which help form white matter, or astrocytes, which support overall brain function.

“To answer this, one of our ongoing research projects is focused on studying mitochondria in specific types of brain cells in the cerebellum,” Tiwari-Woodruff said. “Such research can open the door to finding ways to protect the brain early on — like boosting energy in brain cells, helping them repair their protective myelin coating, or calming the immune system before too much damage is done. This is especially important for people with MS who struggle with balance and coordination, as these symptoms are tied to damage in the cerebellum.”

Tiwari-Woodruff emphasized that disease-related research is vital to improving lives.

“Cutting funding to science only slows progress when we need it most,” she said. “Public support for research matters now more than ever.”

Tiwari-Woodruff and Atkinson were joined in the study by Shane Desfor, Micah Feria, Maria T. Sekyia, Marvellous Osunde, Sandhya Sriram, Saima Noori, Wendy Rincóna, and Britany Belloa.

The research team analyzed postmortem cerebellar tissue from patients with secondary progressive MS, alongside samples from healthy individuals, obtained from the National Institutes of Health’s NeuroBioBank and the Cleveland Clinic.

Reference: “Decreased mitochondrial activity in the demyelinating cerebellum of progressive multiple sclerosis and chronic EAE contributes to Purkinje cell loss” by Kelley C. Atkinson, Shane Desfor, Micah Feri, Maria T. Sekyi, Marvellous Osunde, Sandhya Sriram, Saima Noori, Wendy Rincón, Britany Bello and Seema K. Tiwari-Woodruff, 16 June 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2421806122

The study was supported by a grant from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

