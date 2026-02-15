Could Sugary Drinks Be Fueling the Rise in Teen Anxiety?

Sugary drinks could be quietly fueling the teen anxiety surge.

A new study has found a link between high sugar drink consumption and anxiety symptoms in teenagers.

Researchers from Bournemouth University joined an international team to analyze results from several previous studies examining diet and mental health. By reviewing the combined evidence, they aimed to identify consistent patterns. Their findings were published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

“With increasing concern about adolescent nutrition, most public health initiatives have emphasised the physical consequences of poor dietary habits, such as obesity and type-2 diabetes,” said Dr. Chloe Casey, Lecturer in Nutrition and co-author of the study. “However, the mental health implications of diet have been underexplored by comparison, particularly for drinks that are energy dense but low in nutrients,” she added.

Rising Anxiety in Young People

Anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental health challenges affecting young people. In 2023, an estimated one in five children and adolescents was living with a mental health disorder, with anxiety among the most frequently reported conditions.

The studies reviewed by the research team relied on surveys to assess both sugary drink intake and mental health symptoms. High sugar beverages include sodas, energy drinks, sweetened juices, squashes, sweetened tea and coffee, and flavored milks.

Across the studies, the pattern was consistent. Teens who consumed larger amounts of sugary drinks were more likely to report anxiety symptoms.

What the Study Can and Cannot Prove

The researchers caution that the evidence does not prove sugary drinks directly cause anxiety. Because the analysis was based on previously conducted studies, it cannot determine cause and effect.

It is possible that young people experiencing anxiety may turn to sugary drinks more often. Other shared factors, such as family environment or sleep disorders, could also contribute to both higher sugar consumption and anxiety symptoms.

“Whilst we may not be able to confirm at this stage what the direct cause is, this study has identified an unhealthy connection between consumption of sugary drinks and anxiety disorders in young people,” Dr. Casey said.

“Anxiety disorders in adolescence have risen sharply in recent years, so it is important to identify lifestyle habits which can be changed to reduce the risk of this trend continuing,” she concluded.

Reference: “Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption and Anxiety Disorders in Adolescents: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” by Karim Khaled, Nathalie Abdulbaki, Orouba Almilaji, Chloe Casey and Fotini Tsofliou, 10 February 2026, Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

DOI: 10.1111/jhn.70217

The study was led by former Bournemouth University PhD student Dr. Karim Khaled, who now works at Lebanese American University, Beirut.

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