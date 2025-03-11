Could This Revolutionary “Polypill” Be the Key to Preventing Heart Disease?

A proposed NHS polypill program for everyone over 50 could significantly reduce heart attacks and strokes, offering a simple, cost-effective alternative to the current NHS Health Check.

The NHS could significantly reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes each year by providing a single “polypill” to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over, according to researchers from University College London (UCL). This pill would combine a statin with three blood pressure-lowering medications.

Writing an opinion piece in The BMJ, the researchers proposed that a polypill program could serve as a key component of Labour’s strategy to focus on disease prevention rather than treatment. The initiative would determine eligibility based solely on age, shifting the approach from predicting disease risk to preventing illness outright.

They argued that this strategy should replace the current NHS Health Check, which assesses individuals aged 40 to 74 every five years. Under the existing system, people are prescribed statins if deemed at high risk of a heart attack or stroke, or given blood pressure medication if their readings exceed a certain threshold.

The new program, the authors said, would only require 8% of those aged 50 and over to take up the offer of a polypill to achieve a bigger health benefit than the NHS Health Check.

Supporting Evidence for the Polypill

The authors pointed to a landmark paper in 2003, which estimated that a polypill for all over 55s could prevent about 80% of heart attacks and strokes. They argued its conclusion was supported by clinical trials that had taken place in the years since in several countries.

Co-author Professor Aroon Hingorani (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: “The NHS Health Check isn’t working very well. Uptake is low, with only four in 10 people taking up the offer of an appointment. Lots of people who would benefit from medication are not prescribed it.

“What is more, our complex risk prediction tools are not very effective. They do not predict very well who will get a heart attack or stroke. That is because most heart attacks and strokes occur in people with average levels of risk.

“Now is the time to do much better on prevention. A population-wide approach could prevent many more heart attacks and strokes than the current strategy of targeting a more limited group only.”

Professor Hingorani added: “A polypill program would be a simple, effective, and potentially low-cost strategy. The drugs are off patent so inexpensive. Many years of evidence show statins are low risk, with minimal side effects, while combining three blood pressure-lowering drugs at low doses reduces these drugs’ side effects and increases their benefits.

“People could receive an offer of a polypill once they turn 50. They would not need a health check or test but only to answer a few questions to assess their risk of side effects. Further assessments via an online questionnaire could be required before the prescription is repeated.”

Evidence from Clinical Trials

In their piece, the authors pointed to a randomized trial in rural Iran, whose findings were published in 2019, showing that a polypill taken for five years reduced heart attacks and strokes by a third.

In an analysis published last year, the authors compared optimal take-up of the NHS Health Check and a polypill program (where everyone offered both a check and medication took them up). They found that the polypill approach would have more than twice the benefit in terms of years of life free of heart attacks and strokes that would be gained as a result.

Co-author Professor Sir Nicholas Wald (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: “Rather than being a ‘medicalization’ of a large section of the population, a polypill program is a preventative strategy designed to avoid a person becoming a patient. It can be compared to public health programs such as vaccinations, reducing salt in food, and adding folic acid to flour.”

In the opinion piece, the authors said the next step would be a pilot project to see how a national program could best be carried out and to evaluate uptake, adherence, and cost.

As local authorities have a statutory obligation to provide an NHS Health Check, they wrote, a directive would be needed to give authorities permission to replace the health check with a polypill program.

“The status quo is not a justifiable option,” the authors concluded. “We have the means of preventing most heart attacks and strokes, many more than are currently being prevented. All that is required is to translate what we know into action.”

The opinion piece was based on discussions at a consensus-building seminar organized by the authors that involved eminent health experts from a range of fields, including cardiologists, neurologists, epidemiologists, pharmacologists, statisticians, and policymakers.

In the UK more than seven million people are living with cardiovascular disease. Around 100,000 people have a heart attack and more than 100,000 people have a stroke every year.

Reference: “Primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes: seeking consensus on the polypill approach” by Rachel E. Jordan, Aroon D. Hingorani and Nicholas J. Wald, 5 March 2025, BMJ.

DOI: 10.1136/bmj.r208

