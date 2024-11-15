Cracks in the Cosmos: The Flawed Physics of Massive Stars and Supernovae

Scientists uncovered evidence that astrophysics models of massive stars and supernovae are inconsistent with observational gamma-ray astronomy.

The discovery came after the international research team used an innovative new experimental method to investigate uncertain nuclear properties of an unstable isotope.

Artemis Spyrou, a physics professor at Michigan State University (MSU) and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), led an international team to study iron-60, a rare and unstable isotope, using a groundbreaking experimental approach. The research, involving Sean Liddick, a chemistry professor at FRIB and head of its Experimental Nuclear Science Department, along with 11 FRIB graduate students and postdoctoral researchers, was published in Nature Communications on November 7.

Investigating the Origins of Iron-60

Iron-60 captivates astrophysicists because it forms inside massive stars and is dispersed across the galaxy during supernova explosions. To study this elusive isotope, Spyrou’s team conducted experiments at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory (FRIB’s predecessor). Their method was developed in collaboration with Ann-Cecilie Larsen, a professor of nuclear and energy physics, and Magne Guttormsen, professor emeritus, both from the University of Oslo in Norway.

“The unique thing that we brought into this collaboration was that we combined our expertise in nuclear reactions, isotope beams, and beta decay to learn about a reaction that we can’t measure directly,” Spyrou said. “For this paper, we sought to measure enough of the properties surrounding the reaction we were interested in so that we could constrain it better than before.”

Advancing Astrophysical Models

Iron-60 has a long half-life for an unstable isotope—more than 2 million years—so it leaves a lasting signature of the supernova from which it originated. Specifically, iron-60 emits gamma rays as it decays that scientists can measure and analyze for clues about the life cycle of stars and the mechanisms of their explosive deaths. Physicists rely on this data to create and improve astrophysical models.

“One of the overarching goals of nuclear science is to achieve a comprehensive, predictive model of a nucleus that will accurately describe the nuclear properties of any atomic system,” said Liddick, “but we just don’t have that yet. We have to experimentally measure these processes first.” Scientists need to produce these rare isotopes, observe them, and then compare their findings with the model’s prediction to check for accuracy.

“To study these nuclei, we can’t just find them naturally on Earth,” said Spyrou. “We have to make them. And that is the specialty of FRIB—to get stable isotopes that we can find, accelerate them, fragment them, and then produce these exotic isotopes, which might only live for a few milliseconds, so we can study them.” To that end, Spyrou and her team devised an experiment that served two purposes: First, they aimed to constrain the neutron-capture process that transforms the isotope iron-59 into iron-60; second, they wanted to use the resulting data to investigate long-standing discrepancies between supernova model predictions and the observed traces of these isotopes.

Pioneering the Beta-Oslo Method

While iron-60 has a relatively long half-life, its neighbor iron-59 is less stable and will decay with a half-life of 44 days. This makes the neutron capture on iron-59 especially challenging to measure in the laboratory since it decays away before reasonable measurements can be performed. To overcome this problem, the scientists developed their own indirect methods of constraining this reaction experimentally.

Spyrou and Liddick worked closely with their colleagues at the University of Oslo to develop a new method for studying these highly unstable isotopes. The result, called the beta-Oslo Method, is a variation of the Oslo Method first developed by project co-author Guttormsen at the Oslo Cyclotron Laboratory. Guttormsen’s approach uses a nuclear reaction to populate a nucleus so that researchers can measure its properties. Though it has proven over several decades to have many astrophysics and nuclear structure applications, it was only possible to apply to (near-) stable isotopes. By combining their expertise in detection, beta decay, and reactions, the researchers devised a way to populate a target nucleus using the process of beta decay itself rather than a reaction. This innovative approach produced the isotope they were looking for much more efficiently and provided a path to constraining neutron-capture reactions on short-lived nuclei.

“The beta-Oslo method is still the only technique that can give us some of these constraints on very exotic nuclei that are far from stability,” said Spyrou.

Improving Stellar Models

After constraining these key uncertainties about the nuclear reaction network that produces iron-60, Spyrou’s team concluded that the likelihood of that reaction happening inside a massive star is higher than model predictions by as much as a factor of two. The researchers now believe that theoretical models of supernovae are flawed, and that there are specific stellar properties that are still incorrectly represented. In their paper’s conclusion, the researchers stated, “The solution to the puzzle must come from the stellar modeling by, for example, reducing stellar rotation, assuming smaller explodability mass limits for massive stars, or modifying other stellar parameters.”

This discovery not only has far-reaching implications for the theoretical understanding of massive stars and the conditions inside them, but it also further demonstrated that the beta-Oslo Method will be a valuable tool for scientists moving forward. “This wouldn’t have worked without our project partners at the University of Oslo, who inspired Artemis and me when they presented the Oslo method at a 2014 seminar at MSU,” said Liddick. “We approached them that day with our question about using beta decay, and discussions took off from there. We’ve worked together ever since, and I have no doubt we will continue to collaborate long into the future.”

Reference: “Enhanced production of 60Fe in massive stars” by A. Spyrou, D. Richman, A. Couture, C. E. Fields, S. N. Liddick, K. Childers, B. P. Crider, P. A. DeYoung, A. C. Dombos, P. Gastis, M. Guttormsen, K. Hermansen, A. C. Larsen, R. Lewis, S. Lyons, J. E. Midtbø, S. Mosby, D. Muecher, F. Naqvi, A. Palmisano-Kyle, G. Perdikakis, C. Prokop, H. Schatz, M. K. Smith, C. Sumithrarachchi and A. Sweet, 7 November 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-54040-4

Michigan State University (MSU) operates the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) as a user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science (DOE-SC), with financial support from and furthering the mission of the DOE-SC Office of Nuclear Physics. Hosting the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator, FRIB enables scientists to make discoveries about the properties of rare isotopes in order to better understand the physics of nuclei, nuclear astrophysics, fundamental interactions, and applications for society, including in medicine, homeland security, and industry.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit energy.gov/science.

