Dementia Crisis: China Faces Explosive Rise in Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are increasing more rapidly in China than in other parts of the world, fueled by factors such as population growth, elevated blood sugar levels, smoking, and obesity.

China is facing a rapidly growing challenge: Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are rising faster there than almost anywhere else in the world, according to a new study published in PLOS ONE by researchers Siyu Liu and Daoying Geng from Fudan University.

Dementia already affects millions worldwide, but the situation in China is especially urgent. With one of the fastest-aging populations on the planet, the country is seeing a sharper increase in cases than the global average. Yet, until now, there’s been a major gap in understanding how deeply Alzheimer’s and related conditions are impacting the country.

To address this, the researchers analyzed more than 30 years of global health data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) project. Their findings are sobering: between 1990 and 2021, dementia cases in China tripled, while the global number of cases merely doubled.

The study also highlights gender differences. Women in China carry a greater share of the disease burden, largely because they live longer. However, men are slightly more likely to die from the condition.

Looking ahead, the researchers used advanced statistical models to forecast trends for the next 15 years. The outlook is clear: without stronger public health interventions, dementia cases in China will continue to rise steeply.

Projecting the Future and Identifying Key Risks

When focusing on risk factors for ADD, the study showed that high blood sugar (from conditions like diabetes) is now the leading preventable risk factor for dementia worldwide, including in China. Smoking and high body weight are also major contributors, particularly among men.

The authors conclude that the increase in ADD in China is mostly being driven by population growth and shifting age demographics, but that efforts to reduce high blood sugar and smoking – especially among older adults – could slow the increase in dementia cases.

The authors add: “ADD is one of the diseases with the heaviest global disease burden. The disease burden of ADD in China and globally has increased year by year from 1990 to 2021.”

