Diabetes Breakthrough: New Treatment Eliminates Insulin for 86% of Patients

A new treatment combining ReCET and semaglutide could eliminate the need for insulin in type 2 diabetes, with 86% of participants in a study no longer requiring insulin therapy. The treatment was safe and well-tolerated, and further trials are planned to confirm these results.
Groundbreaking research presented at UEG Week 2024 introduces a promising new treatment approach for type 2 diabetes (T2D) that has the potential to greatly reduce or even eliminate the need for insulin therapy.
This innovative approach, which combines a novel procedure known as ReCET (Re-Cellularization via Electroporation Therapy) with semaglutide, resulted in the elimination of insulin therapy for 86% of patients.
Globally, T2D affects 422 million people, with obesity recognized as a significant risk factor. While insulin therapy is commonly used to manage blood sugar levels in T2D patients, it can result in side effects such as weight gain and further complicate diabetes management. A need therefore exists for alternative treatment strategies.
Study Design and Outcomes
The first-in-human study included 14 participants aged 28 to 75 years, with body mass indices ranging from 24 to 40 kg/m². Each participant underwent the ReCET procedure under deep sedation, a treatment intended to improve the body’s sensitivity to its own insulin. Following the procedure, participants adhered to a two-week isocaloric liquid diet, after which semaglutide was gradually titrated up to 1mg/week.
Remarkably, at the 6- and 12-month follow-up, 86% of participants (12 out of 14) no longer required insulin therapy, and this success continued through the 24-month follow-up. In these cases, all patients maintained glycaemic control, with HbA1c levels remaining below 7.5%.
Tolerability and Safety
The maximum dose of semaglutide was well-tolerated by 93% of participants, one individual could not increase to the maximum dose due to nausea. All patients successfully completed the ReCET procedure, and no serious adverse effects were reported.
Dr Celine Busch, lead author of the study, commented, “These findings are very encouraging, suggesting that ReCET is a safe and feasible procedure that, when combined with semaglutide, can effectively eliminate the need for insulin therapy.”
“Unlike drug therapy, which requires daily medication adherence, ReCET is compliance-free, addressing the critical issue of ongoing patient adherence in the management of T2D. In addition, the treatment is disease-modifying: it improves the patient’s sensitivity to their own (endogenous) insulin, tackling the root cause of the disease, as opposed to currently available drug therapies, that are at best disease-controlling.”
Looking ahead, the researchers plan to conduct larger randomized controlled trials to further validate these findings. Dr. Busch added, “We are currently conducting the EMINENT-2 trial with the same inclusion and exclusion criteria and administration of semaglutide, but with either a sham procedure or ReCET. This study will also include mechanistic assessments to evaluate the underlying mechanism of ReCET.”
Reference: “Durable effects of duodenal ablation using electroporation combined with semaglutide to eliminate insulin therapy in patients with type-2 diabetes; the 24-month results.” C.B.E Busch et al., 14 October 2024, UEG Week 2024.
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This new information on diabetes treatment is exactly what we have been needing , thank you
As a former type 2, now in remission, unmedicated now for over 8 years, not by medical intervention, but by life and behavior modifications. Former BMI 42, 250 lbs…now BMI 32, 198 lbs, diet modified through intermittent gentle fasting…better
Nutritional choices….A1c monitoring….
WOW! THATS AMAZING! I HAV LOST FRM 347LBS..TO 260LBS…TO UNDER 200.I REALLY WANT2B AROUND 150LBS.BCUZ OF MY SMALL BONES.I WILL GLADLY TAK ANY ADVICE! THANK YOU.
I was pre diabetic and now maintain an a1ç around 5.0. D2 is a self inflicted injury not a disease. Obesity is not a risk factor it is the cause. Seriously, you rather do this new treatment to your body instead of just getting healthy? Just eat better and you’re cured. All this does is to transfer your money to the big pharma and medical establishments instead of keeping your money and making yourself healthy.
I was able to get off my diabetic meds by cutting all carbs and only eating protein ( eggs, meat, fish), veggies, and little fruit. Was able to stay off meds for 5 years. After the 1st year I was able to have a slice of what bread If I chose to,as well as a bit more fresh fruit, no canned. I used lettuce instead of buns, and ate lean meat only. I also used smaller plates to trick my brain into thinking I was eating more, when I was eating easy less. It can be done.
The best treatment for DMT2 is lifestyletuning combined with psycho education. And don’t tell yourself you are in remission. Because the first stages of the disease can go unnoticed, but trigger early warningsignals like something at the left heart fentricle.