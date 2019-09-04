Drinking Coffee May Protect Against Gallstones

Drinking more coffee may help reduce the risk of developing gallstones, according to a new study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Among 104,493 individuals, those who drank more than six cups of coffee per day had a 23% lower risk of developing symptomatic gallstones compared with individuals who did not drink coffee. Drinking one extra cup of coffee per day was associated with 3% lower risk. Also, individuals with certain genetic variants that have been linked to increased coffee consumption had a lower risk of gallstones.

Although the study only uncovered correlations, the authors highlighted several mechanisms by which coffee consumption might help prevent gallstones from forming.

Reference: “Coffee intake protects against symptomatic gallstone disease in the general population: a Mendelian randomization study” by A. T. Nordestgaard, S. Stender, B. G. Nordestgaard, and A. Tybjærg‐Hansen, 4 September 2019, Journal of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.1111/joim.12970