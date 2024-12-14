Earth Observation Just Got a Major Upgrade With Sentinel-1C

Sentinel-1C, launched via the Vega-C rocket, enhances Europe’s capacity for high-resolution Earth monitoring and introduces maritime traffic detection technologies. This launch is a pivotal moment for European space independence and technological advancement in environmental monitoring.

The third Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, Sentinel-1C, successfully launched aboard a Vega-C rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Building on the success of its predecessors, Sentinel-1C delivers high-resolution radar imagery to monitor Earth’s changing environment, supporting a wide range of scientific and operational applications. It also features advanced capabilities for detecting and tracking maritime traffic.

Launch of Sentinel-1C

Sentinel-1C was launched into orbit on December 5, lifting off aboard Vega-C at 22:20 CET (18:20 local time). The launch proceeded smoothly, with the rocket reaching space in eight minutes and dropping off Sentinel-1C at approximately 00:04 CET.

The launcher’s mission, designated VV25, marked the return to flight for Vega-C, Europe’s lightweight, high-performance rocket, signaling the resumption of regular commercial launches. At 00:12 CET, the European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed successful communication with the satellite, ensuring that Sentinel-1C was securely in orbit and ready to begin its mission.

ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “One moment combined two great European achievements today: the third launch of a Sentinel-1 satellite and the third launch of Vega-C, marking a triumphant return to form for both flagship European projects. It was exciting and touching to see the mix of the European launcher and Copernicus community and teams rooting each other on in true Team Europe form.

“With the insertion of Sentinel-1C into orbit, ESA continues a legacy of steadfast Sentinels protecting the Earth and exemplifies why Europe needs secured flights: because what we send to space provides benefits to Earth, and it all starts with a launch.”

ESA’s Director of Space Transportation Toni Tolker-Nielsen said, “Today’s launch marks a crucial step forward, reaffirming European independent access to space. With Vega-C back in flight and the inaugural launch of Ariane 6 in July, we are in a great place going forward and I salute all the hard-working teams all over Europe and its spaceport who have worked tirelessly to achieve this success.”

ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes Simonetta Cheli added, “We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of Sentinel-1C, an example of the enduring partnership between ESA and the European Commission. The mission plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges like climate change and disaster response, while ensuring the continuity of vital radar data for monitoring Earth’s land, oceans, and ice.

“With Sentinel-1C successfully in orbit and Vega-C back in flight, Europe continues to demonstrate its leadership in space, delivering tangible benefits for Earth through cutting-edge technology and collaboration.”

About Copernicus Sentinel-1C

The Sentinel-1 mission, the first in the family of Copernicus, is based on a constellation of two identical satellites flying in the same orbit but 180° apart, to optimize global coverage and data delivery for Copernicus – the Earth observation component of the EU’s Space Programme.

Sentinel-1A was the first satellite in the series, launched in April 2014, followed by the launch of Sentinel-1B in 2016. The Sentinel-1B mission came to an end in August 2022 after experiencing a technical fault that rendered it unable to acquire data. The satellite has been successfully de-orbited and will reenter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years.

Sentinel-1C, along with its sibling Sentinel-1A, will return the mission to its full potential as a two-satellite constellation. Sentinel-1A is then due to be replaced by Sentinel-1D later next year.

Carrying advanced radar technology to provide an all-weather, day-and-night supply of imagery of Earth’s surface, the ambitious Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission has raised the bar for spaceborne radar. Sentinel-1 carries a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument, which allows it to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth’s surface.

Sentinel-1 data contributes to numerous Copernicus services and applications, including Arctic sea-ice monitoring, iceberg tracking, routine sea-ice mapping, and glacier-velocity measurements. It also plays a vital role in marine surveillance, such as oil spill detection, ship tracking for maritime security, and monitoring illegal fishing activities.

Additionally, it is widely used for observing ground deformation caused by subsidence, earthquakes, and volcanic activity, as well as for mapping forests, water, and soil resources. The mission is crucial in supporting humanitarian aid and responding to crises worldwide.

Sentinel-1C and Sentinel-1D introduce new capabilities for detecting and monitoring maritime traffic, through their integrated Automatic Identification System (AIS). This system comprises four onboard antennas and optimizes the capture of signals transmitted by ships, which include crucial details such as a vessel identity, location, and direction of passage, enabling precise tracking.

Sentinel-1 data are freely available via the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem, providing instant access to a wide range of data from both the Copernicus Sentinel missions and the Copernicus Contributing Missions.

The Sentinel-1 mission is the result of close collaboration between ESA, the European Commission, industry, service providers, and data users. Designed and built by a consortium of more than 70 companies led by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space, it is an outstanding example of Europe’s technological excellence.

About Vega-C

Europe’s Vega-C rocket can launch 2300 kg (~5,000 pounds) into space, such as small scientific and Earth observation spacecraft. At 35 m tall, Vega-C weighs 210 tonnes on the launch pad and reaches orbit with three solid-propellant-powered stages before the fourth liquid-propellant stage takes over for precise placement of satellites into their desired orbit around Earth. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness.

Complementing the Ariane family to launch all types of payloads into their desired orbits, Vega-C ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space. ESA owns the Vega-C program, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. Arianespace was the launch service provider for Sentinel-1C.

This launch marks Vega-C’s return to flight, a key step in restoring Europe’s independent access to space. The first commercial flight in December 2022 failed due to a nozzle issue in its Zefiro-40 motor.

Since then, an improved nozzle was designed and built and the complete Zefiro-40 stage has undergone two successful firing tests, in May and October 2024, which demonstrated the motor’s ability to perform reliably under different pressure conditions and burn duration. These tests confirmed the motor’s readiness, and clear the path for Vega-C’s flight with Sentinel-1C.

