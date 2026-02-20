Eating More Ultra-Processed Foods Raises Heart Disease Risk by Nearly 50%

Eating more ultra-processed foods may raise heart attack and stroke risk by nearly 50%.

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are factory-made products that contain added fats, sugars, starches, salt, and chemical additives such as emulsifiers. Items like soft drinks, packaged snacks, and processed meats fall into this category. During production, much of the original nutritional value is removed, leaving behind heavily altered foods that often include ingredients unfamiliar to the human body. In the United States, these products now account for nearly 60% of adults’ diets and about 70% of children’s diets.

Established Health Risks and Inflammation

Earlier research has shown that people who regularly consume large amounts of ultra-processed foods face higher odds of developing metabolic syndrome. This condition includes overweight and obesity, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and insulin resistance. High intake has also been linked to elevated high sensitivity C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation and a strong predictor of future cardiovascular disease (CVD), which mainly includes heart attacks and strokes. Despite these warning signs, fewer studies have directly examined whether eating more UPFs increases the risk of cardiovascular disease itself.

Investigating the Link to Heart Disease

As ultra-processed food consumption continues to grow and cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States and around the world, understanding a potential connection has become increasingly important. Clear answers could influence medical treatment decisions and guide broader public health strategies.

To explore this question, researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine analyzed data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Their findings, published in The American Journal of Medicine, add new concern for people who consume high levels of ultra-processed foods.

“The findings from our study, based on a large, nationally representative sample of 4,787 U.S. adults, show that those with the highest intake of UPFs suffer a statistically significant and clinically important 47% higher risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., FACPM, FACC, senior author, First Sir Richard Doll Professor of Medicine and Preventive Medicine, and senior academic advisor, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine. “These results have major implications for future research as well as clinical care and public policy.”

How the Study Was Conducted

The research team used NHANES data collected between 2021 and 2023 from 4,787 adults age 18 and older. Participants provided detailed dietary information for at least one day and reported whether they had experienced a heart attack or stroke. Each person documented everything they consumed over two days. Researchers then calculated the percentage of total daily calories that came from ultra-processed foods using a validated and widely used food classification system. Participants were divided into four groups based on their level of UPF intake, from lowest to highest.

47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk

In this study, cardiovascular disease was defined as a self-reported history of heart attack or stroke. The researchers adjusted for several factors that could influence risk, including age, sex, race and ethnicity, smoking status, and income. The average participant age was 55, and 55.9% were women.

After accounting for these variables, individuals in the highest category of ultra-processed food consumption had a statistically significant and clinically important 47% higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared with those in the lowest category.

Public Health Implications and Policy Concerns

The researchers suggest that growing awareness of ultra-processed food risks could resemble the shift in public perception around tobacco during the last century. Just as it took decades for the dangers of smoking to become widely accepted, reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods may require time and sustained effort. Large multinational corporations dominate much of the food market, and many individuals face limited access to healthier alternatives. These challenges point to the need for comprehensive public health solutions.

“Addressing UPFs isn’t just about individual choices – it’s about creating environments where the healthy option is the easy option,” said Hennekens. “Clinical guidance and public health education are necessary to make nutritious foods accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Possible Links to Colorectal Cancer

The research team also highlighted rising colorectal cancer rates in the United States, especially among younger adults. Many of the same dietary and lifestyle factors associated with cardiovascular disease may also play a role in this trend.

“The increasing consumption of UPFs may be a contributing factor, along with other dietary and lifestyle influences that affect a range of common and serious gastrointestinal diseases,” said Allison H. Ferris, M.D., FACP, co-author and professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine. “Awareness is the first step toward prevention.”

Guidance for Patients and Providers

Although large-scale randomized trials are still needed to confirm these findings, the researchers advise health care professionals to encourage patients to reduce their intake of ultra-processed foods. This recommendation should be combined with other proven lifestyle changes and appropriate medical therapies.

Reference: “Consumption of ultra-processed foods and increased risks of cardiovascular disease in US adults” by Yanna Willett, Chengwu Yang, John Dunn, Katerina Benson, Kevin Sajan, Allison Ferris, Timothy Dye and Charles H. Hennekens, 24 January 2026, The American Journal of Medicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.amjmed.2026.01.012

Study co-authors include Yanna Willett, an undergraduate student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University; Chengwu Yang, M.D., Ph.D., professor of biostatistics; John Dunn, FAU medical student; Tim Dye, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Population Health; Katerina Benson, FAU student, all within FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine; and Kevin Sajan, medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

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