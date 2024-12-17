Engineers Decode Heat Flow to Supercharge Computer Chips

Researchers at the University of Virginia have made significant advancements in understanding how heat flows through thin metal films, critical for designing more efficient computer chips.

This study confirms Matthiessen’s rule at the nanoscale, enhancing heat management in ultra-thin copper films used in next-generation devices, thereby improving performance and sustainability.

Breakthrough in Chip Technology

Researchers at the University of Virginia have made a significant breakthrough in improving the efficiency of computer chips by confirming a key principle that governs heat flow in thin metal films. This discovery, published in Nature Communications and supported by the Semiconductor Research Corporation in partnership with Intel, advances our understanding of thermal conductivity in metals used in next-generation chips. The findings could enable faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient devices than ever before.

“As devices continue to shrink, the importance of managing heat becomes paramount,” explained lead researcher and mechanical and aerospace engineering Ph.D. student Md. Rafiqul Islam. “Consider high-end gaming consoles or AI-driven data centers, where constant, high-power processing often leads to thermal bottlenecks. Our findings provide a blueprint to mitigate these issues by refining the way heat flows through ultra-thin metals like copper.”

Understanding the Science: Heat at the Nanoscale

Copper, widely used for its excellent conductive properties, faces significant challenges as devices scale down to nanometer dimensions. At such small scales, even the best materials experience a drop in performance due to increased heat—a phenomenon that’s amplified in copper, leading to lower conductivity and efficiency. To address this, the UVA team focused on a crucial element of thermal science known as Matthiessen’s rule, which they validated in ultra-thin copper films. The rule, which traditionally helps predict how different scattering processes influence electron flow, had never been thoroughly confirmed in nanoscale materials until now.

Using a novel method known as steady-state thermoreflectance (SSTR), the team measured copper’s thermal conductivity and cross-checked it with electrical resistivity data. This direct comparison demonstrated that Matthiessen’s rule, when applied with specific parameters, reliably describes the way heat moves through copper films even at nanoscale thicknesses.

The Impact: Cooler, Faster, and Smaller Chips

Why does this matter? In the world of very-large-scale integration (VLSI) technology, where circuits are packed into incredibly tight spaces, effective heat management directly translates to improved performance. This research not only points to a future where our devices run cooler but also promises a reduction in the amount of energy lost to heat—a pressing concern for sustainable technology. By confirming that Matthiessen’s rule holds even at nanoscale dimensions, the team has paved the way for refining materials that interconnect circuits in advanced computer chips, setting a standard for material behavior that manufacturers can rely on.

“Think of it as a roadmap,” said Patrick E. Hopkins, Isam’s adviser and the Whitney Stone Professor of Engineering. “With the validation of this rule, chip designers now have a trusted guide to predict and control how heat will behave in tiny copper films. This is a game-changer for making chips that meet the energy and performance demands of future technologies.”

A Collaboration for the Future of Electronics

This study reflects a successful collaboration between UVA, Intel, and the Semiconductor Research Corporation, showcasing the power of academic-industry partnerships. The findings hold great potential for advancing next-generation CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) technology, a key component of modern electronics. CMOS is the standard technology behind integrated circuits used in devices ranging from computers and smartphones to cars and medical equipment.

By combining experimental research with advanced modeling, UVA scientists have paved the way for materials that can power more efficient electronic devices while reducing energy consumption. In a field where even small improvements in temperature control make a big difference, these discoveries represent a crucial step toward a future of cooler, faster, and more sustainable technology.

Reference: “Evaluating size effects on the thermal conductivity and electron-phonon scattering rates of copper thin films for experimental validation of Matthiessen’s rule” by Md. Rafiqul Islam, Pravin Karna, John A. Tomko, Eric R. Hoglund, Daniel M. Hirt, Md Shafkat Bin Hoque, Saman Zare, Kiumars Aryana, Thomas W. Pfeifer, Christopher Jezewski, Ashutosh Giri, Colin D. Landon, Sean W. King and Patrick E. Hopkins, 24 October 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-53441-9

The paper was authored by Md. Rafiqul Islam and Patrick E Hopkins from the University of Virginia. The study was supported by the Semiconductor Research Corporation, with additional mentorship and collaboration from researchers at Intel.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.