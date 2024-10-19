Euclid “Dark Universe” Telescope Unveils Stunning 208-Gigapixel Window Into the Cosmos

A new 208-gigapixel cosmic map, capturing 132 square degrees of the Southern Sky, was unveiled, marking the start of a six-year journey by the Euclid mission to create the largest 3D cosmic map, revealing the universe in unprecedented detail.

The first section of Euclid’s map, a massive 208-gigapixel mosaic, was unveiled at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, by ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher and Director of Science Carole Mundell.

This mosaic is composed of 260 observations taken between March 25 and April 8, 2024. In just two weeks, Euclid managed to capture 132 square degrees of the Southern Sky with incredible clarity—an area over 500 times larger than the full Moon.

Scope and Potential of Euclid’s Survey

This mosaic represents just 1% of the wide survey Euclid will complete over its six-year mission. The telescope will map the shapes, distances, and movements of billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away, ultimately creating the largest 3D map of the cosmos ever made.

This first piece of the map already contains around 100 million sources: stars in our Milky Way and galaxies beyond. Some 14 million of these galaxies could be used to study the hidden influence of dark matter and dark energy on the Universe.[2]

Capturing Cosmic Details

“This stunning image is the first piece of a map that in six years will reveal more than one third of the sky. This is just 1% of the map, and yet it is full of a variety of sources that will help scientists discover new ways to describe the Universe,” says Valeria Pettorino, Euclid Project Scientist at ESA.

The spacecraft’s sensitive cameras captured an incredible number of objects in great detail. Zooming very deep into the mosaic (this image is enlarged 600 times compared to the full view), we can still clearly see the intricate structure of a spiral galaxy.

Features of the Galactic Mosaic

A special feature visible in the mosaic is dim clouds in between the stars in our own galaxy, they appear in light blue against the black background of space. They are a mix of gas and dust, also called “galactic cirrus” because they look like cirrus clouds. Euclid is able to see these clouds with its super sensitive visible light camera because they reflect optical light from the Milky Way. The clouds also shine in far-infrared light, as seen by ESA’s Planck mission.

Preview and Future Plans for the Euclid Mission

This mosaic is a teaser for what’s to come from the Euclid mission. Since the mission started its routine science observations in February, 12% of the survey has been completed. The release of 53 square degrees of the survey, including a preview the Euclid Deep Field areas, is planned for March 2025. The mission’s first year of cosmology data will be released to the community in 2026.

Notes

When we refer to distances in light-years, we refer to the time that the light has traveled in space to reach our telescopes (light travel time). The 14 million galaxies are galaxies that are bright enough for Euclid to measure their distorted shapes (gravitational lensing) and learn more about the dark matter distribution in our Universe. Euclid’s map of the distribution of galaxies over cosmic time will also teach us about dark energy, which affects how quickly the Universe expands.

About Euclid

Euclid was launched in July 2023 and began routine science observations on February 14, 2024. The first glimpses of Euclid’s image quality were shared with the world in November 2023 and May 2024.

Euclid is a European mission led by ESA, with support from NASA. The scientific work is carried out by the Euclid Consortium, which includes over 2,000 scientists from 300 institutions across 15 European countries, as well as the USA, Canada, and Japan. The consortium is responsible for the mission’s scientific instruments and data analysis.

ESA selected Thales Alenia Space as the prime contractor for the satellite and service module, while Airbus Defence and Space developed the payload module, which includes the telescope. NASA contributed by providing the detectors for the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP). Euclid is a medium-class mission within ESA’s Cosmic Vision Program.

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