Europa’s Fractured Ice Is Leaking Clues From a Hidden Ocean Below

Webb telescope data, backed by lab experiments, reveal Europa’s icy shell is a dynamic landscape, with ice that crystallizes and reshapes under cosmic bombardment.

In chaos terrains like Tara Regio, the presence of strange chemicals—including table salt and carbon dioxide—suggests that materials from a deep subsurface ocean are leaking to the surface. This adds compelling new evidence that Europa hides a potentially habitable ocean beneath its fractured, ever-evolving crust.

A Constantly Changing Icy Surface

New laboratory experiments led by Dr. Ujjwal Raut at Southwest Research Institute are helping scientists unlock the secrets of Europa, Jupiter’s intriguing icy moon. The findings support recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which detected surprising changes on Europa’s frozen surface. It turns out the moon’s surface ice isn’t static—it’s actively crystallizing in some places while remaining disordered in others. These variations may point to a fascinating combination of cosmic forces and internal activity reshaping the ice.

On Earth, water freezes into an orderly structure known as crystalline ice. But out in space, Europa’s surface is constantly bombarded by charged particles from Jupiter’s intense magnetic field. This radiation scrambles the ice’s structure, creating a more chaotic form called amorphous ice. Scientists now believe both forms are present on Europa, and that they shift over time.

Lab Experiments and Chaotic Terrains

To better understand this icy transformation, Raut’s team conducted detailed experiments simulating Europa-like conditions. These tests revealed how quickly the ice can shift between crystalline and amorphous forms, especially in rugged areas called chaos terrains—regions filled with tangled ridges, cracks, and shattered plains. When combined with JWST’s fresh data, the results strengthen the case for something extraordinary hiding beneath the surface: a vast liquid ocean.

For years, researchers believed Europa’s surface was topped with a very thin layer of amorphous ice, just enough to cover the crystalline ice beneath. But this new study discovered something surprising—crystalline ice appearing not just below the surface, but right on it, especially in an area known as Tara Regio.

Tara Regio’s Mysterious Chemistry

“We think that the surface is fairly porous and warm enough in some areas to allow the ice to recrystallize rapidly,” said Dr. Richard Cartwright, lead author of the paper and a spectroscopist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory. “Also, in this same region, generally referred to as a chaos region, we see a lot of other unusual things, including the best evidence for sodium chloride, like table salt, probably originating from its interior ocean. We also see some of the strongest evidence for CO 2 and hydrogen peroxide on Europa. The chemistry in this location is really strange and exciting.”

Evidence of an Interior Ocean

“Our data showed strong indications that what we are seeing must be sourced from the interior, perhaps from a subsurface ocean nearly 20 miles (30 kilometers) beneath Europa’s thick icy shell,” said Raut. “This region of fractured surface materials could point to geologic processes pushing subsurface materials up from below. When we see evidence of CO 2 at the surface, we think it must have come from an ocean below the surface. The evidence for a liquid ocean underneath Europa’s icy shell is mounting, which makes this so exciting as we continue to learn more.”

For instance, CO 2 found in this area includes the most common type of carbon, which has an atomic mass of 12 and contains six protons and six neutrons, as well as the rarer, heavier isotope that has an atomic mass of 13 with six protons and seven neutrons.

The Puzzle of Carbon Isotopes

“Where is this 13CO 2 coming from? It is hard to explain, but every road leads back to an internal origin, which is in line with other hypotheses about the origin of 12CO 2 detected in Tara Regio,” Cartwright said.

Reference: “JWST Reveals Spectral Tracers of Recent Surface Modification on Europa” by Richard J. Cartwright, Charles A. Hibbitts, Bryan J. Holler, Ujjwal Raut, Tom A. Nordheim, Marc Neveu, Silvia Protopapa, Christopher R. Glein, Erin J. Leonard, Lorenz Roth, Chloe B. Beddingfield and Geronimo L. Villanueva, 28 May 2025, The Planetary Science Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/adcab9

